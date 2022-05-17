Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, May 20-29, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 17, 2022, 12:19PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Drink wine, marvel at classic cars or rock out at BottleRock and more at these upcoming entertainment happenings.

Friday, May 20

Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival: Three-day festival opens with pinot noir tastings, food, music and educational programs. Winery open houses, with various fees and times, along Highway 128. More information at 707-895-9463, avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival.

“Mary Poppins”: North Bay Theatrics’ song- and dance-filled youth production about the magical British nanny opens at 7 p.m. at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12. Through May 22. More information at bit.ly/3sCZrQH.

Mendocino Dance Project: Dance company performs “PHASES,” with themes related to life during the pandemic. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. More information at 707-894-2214, bit.ly/3lhpjhd.

Johnny and June Forever: Musical tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $23. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 21

Salute to “American Graffiti”: Annual celebration of the iconic film features a car show with more than 400 classic American vehicles lining downtown Petaluma streets. Also merchandise, displays and a chance to meet Candy Clark, Bo Hopkins and Mackenzie Phillips, who starred in the film. Visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with cruising starting at 4 p.m. Free. Go to americangraffiti.net and click on car show for more information.

“RESTLESS”: Acrylic painter Pamela Heck is the featured artist among seven in the new exhibit at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Through July 16. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/gallery.

“Lights, Camera, Dance!”: More than 65 youth ages 8 to 15 perform at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at SPACE Theater, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah. Show features numbers and footage from favorite dance movies. Tickets are $10 and $15. Through May 22. More information at 707-462-9370, spaceperformingarts.org.

The Christo Voyage: Award-winning “Running Fence” documentary film screening and closing ceremony party with food, wine and music highlighting a seven-day celebration of Christo’s famed 1976 art installation. Event is from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Tickets, at $50, support local charities. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheater.com.

SRJC Symphonic Band & Orchestra: “Chanson — Lenses and Mirrors” French music with Grammy-winning guest conductor Erik Johnson. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu.

“Feminists Are Funny”: Amazonians’ all-women, feminist-focused comedy lineup featuring four comedians. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at 707-579-1500, bit.ly/3yIkdCo.

Sunday, May 22

Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus: Choral music ranges from baroque to 20th century women composers and contemporary works. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Marisa Troppy, director. Tickets are $20. More information at santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: The guitarist and soul singer perform at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, May 23

Miniatures exhibition: Sculptures, assemblages, watercolors, fiber arts and more, with nothing larger than 12 inches high or wide. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Free admission. Through June 19. More information at bit.ly/3MmW748.

“Stir Crazy”: Vintage Film Series presents the 1980 comedy starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder framed for a bank robbery. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $11. More information at 707-996-2020, bit.ly/3Mk7I3Y.

Tuesday, May 24

Heidi Newfield: Country singer/songwriter performs at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza during a free community concert. Event begins at 5 p.m. with food trucks and an antique tractor display kicking off the Healdsburg FFA Country Fair. More information at 707-431-3128, healdsburgfair.org/barndance.

Wednesday, May 25

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s tragic love story, “Lucia di Lammermoor,” screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $18 to $26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, May 26

Student art show: “The Seven Continents — Art and Life from Around the World!” showcases artwork created by pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade students at Forestville School. Event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the campus multipurpose room, 6321 Highway 116, Forestville. Free admission. More information at 707-887-2279.

Christopher Moore: New York Times bestselling author discusses his latest novel, “Razzmatazz,” a followup to “Noir.” Event begins at 6 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets, at $28.99, include a signed copy of “Razzmatazz.” More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/christopher-moore-0.

“Spirit of Healing”: Mural unveiling highlights the collaboration of Elsie Allen High School students, Artstart, the Pomo Project and volunteers. Free event begins at 6 p.m. at the Elsie Allen campus, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa. Native dancers, music and more. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Twilight Parade and Country Fair: The Healdsburg FFA hosts a parade starting at 6 p.m. near St. John’s Church, ending on University Street. The Country Fair opens from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, University and Piper streets, with games, food, animals, contests and more. Free admission. Also 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 27-28. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3FTrL6U.

Friday, May 27

BottleRock Napa Valley: Three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival brings more than 75 acts on four stages at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Opening-day music begins at noon, with headliner Metallica at 7:45 p.m. Tickets start at $179. Through May 29. More information at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The Coffis Brothers: Rootsy rock band opens the Friday Night Live summer concert series with a mix of folk, country and rock music. Performance begins at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Sonoma Bach: “Born of the Sun” season finale concert features Mozart’s two unfinished works of sacred music, “Great Mass” and “Requiem in D Minor.” Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 and $28. Through May 28. More information at sonomabach.org.

Saturday, May 28

Keith Wicks: Acclaimed Sonoma Valley artist is featured in a solo art exhibit through June 5 at Bartholomew Estate Winery, 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the artist on hand opening day, May 29 and June 4 and 5. Free admission. A portion of the art sales benefits Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, which Wicks co-founded. For more information, go to bartholomewestate.com and click on visit, then events.

Barbara Quick: Cotati author launches her latest novel, “What Disappears,” at 4 p.m. at Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera. Free admission. Cake and her husband’s Roden Wines served in celebration of her birthday. More information at 415-927-0960, bit.ly/3G1eMAb.

Flynn Creek Circus Variety Show: Performing artists appear in a comedy cabaret featuring sword swallowing and wire walking, with shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. More information at bit.ly/3G8MHXX.

North Bay Fashion Ball: Runway fashion show features local designers and stylists plus audience walk-ons and more. Show begins at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Dance party follows at 9 p.m. Tickets, at $7.50 to $15, benefit Face to Face in Sonoma County. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra: SOMO Redwood Grove concert series features the genre-defying band. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Plus indie musician Caitlin Jemma. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at bit.ly/3LlcWev.

North Coast Comedy: Kirk McHenry headlines a comedy show at 10:30 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Morgan Anderson and Frankie Marcos also perform. Tickets are $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, May 29

Poetry reading: Poet Ed Coletti hosts poets including Sonoma County Poet Laureate Phyllis Meshulam from 3 to 5 p.m. outdoors at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Suite 4, Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Musical accompaniment by Steve Shain. Free admission. More information at cafefridagallery.com.

SoloRio: Americana group performs for the Sunset Music Series at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Concert is from 5:30 p.m. until sunset. Free admission. For more information, go to theranchatlakesonoma.com and click on events.

ChavoRucos Tour: Comedic duo Adrián Uribe and Adal Ramones perform skits and monologues at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $56 to $116. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette