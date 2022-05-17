Things to do in Sonoma County, May 20-29, 2022

Drink wine, marvel at classic cars or rock out at BottleRock and more at these upcoming entertainment happenings.

Friday, May 20

Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival: Three-day festival opens with pinot noir tastings, food, music and educational programs. Winery open houses, with various fees and times, along Highway 128. More information at 707-895-9463, avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival.

“Mary Poppins”: North Bay Theatrics’ song- and dance-filled youth production about the magical British nanny opens at 7 p.m. at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12. Through May 22. More information at bit.ly/3sCZrQH.

Mendocino Dance Project: Dance company performs “PHASES,” with themes related to life during the pandemic. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. More information at 707-894-2214, bit.ly/3lhpjhd.

Johnny and June Forever: Musical tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $23. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 21

Salute to “American Graffiti”: Annual celebration of the iconic film features a car show with more than 400 classic American vehicles lining downtown Petaluma streets. Also merchandise, displays and a chance to meet Candy Clark, Bo Hopkins and Mackenzie Phillips, who starred in the film. Visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with cruising starting at 4 p.m. Free. Go to americangraffiti.net and click on car show for more information.

“RESTLESS”: Acrylic painter Pamela Heck is the featured artist among seven in the new exhibit at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Through July 16. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/gallery.

“Lights, Camera, Dance!”: More than 65 youth ages 8 to 15 perform at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at SPACE Theater, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah. Show features numbers and footage from favorite dance movies. Tickets are $10 and $15. Through May 22. More information at 707-462-9370, spaceperformingarts.org.

The Christo Voyage: Award-winning “Running Fence” documentary film screening and closing ceremony party with food, wine and music highlighting a seven-day celebration of Christo’s famed 1976 art installation. Event is from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Tickets, at $50, support local charities. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheater.com.

SRJC Symphonic Band & Orchestra: “Chanson — Lenses and Mirrors” French music with Grammy-winning guest conductor Erik Johnson. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu.

“Feminists Are Funny”: Amazonians’ all-women, feminist-focused comedy lineup featuring four comedians. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at 707-579-1500, bit.ly/3yIkdCo.

Sunday, May 22

Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus: Choral music ranges from baroque to 20th century women composers and contemporary works. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Marisa Troppy, director. Tickets are $20. More information at santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: The guitarist and soul singer perform at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, May 23

Miniatures exhibition: Sculptures, assemblages, watercolors, fiber arts and more, with nothing larger than 12 inches high or wide. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Free admission. Through June 19. More information at bit.ly/3MmW748.

“Stir Crazy”: Vintage Film Series presents the 1980 comedy starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder framed for a bank robbery. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $11. More information at 707-996-2020, bit.ly/3Mk7I3Y.

Tuesday, May 24

Heidi Newfield: Country singer/songwriter performs at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza during a free community concert. Event begins at 5 p.m. with food trucks and an antique tractor display kicking off the Healdsburg FFA Country Fair. More information at 707-431-3128, healdsburgfair.org/barndance.