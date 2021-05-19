Things to do in Sonoma County, May 21-30, 2021

Whether your perfect day involves lots of wine and relaxation or a night hike looking at the full moon, Sonoma County has it. Don’t miss out on these unique and fun events.

Friday, May 21

Wine and cheese night: Colagrossi Wines presents this virtual tasting with three wines and multiple local cheeses. Also on Thursday, May 20. $130 for a kit, serves two to six people. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit colagrossiwines.com/events

Saturday, May 22

Art Reception: Visit Fulton Crossing Gallery for its exhibit “Movement in Our Oceans” by artist Teresa Ferrari. Complimentary wine and refreshments available. 4-7 p.m. Free. 1200 River Road, Fulton. For more information, visit fultoncrossing.com/eventsandnews

Pasta & Punchlines: Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, this event features comedian Finesse Mitchell and will be hosted by Casey Williams. Enjoy a pasta dinner and a comedy show at the Boys & Girls Club. 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $75; table of eight is $550. 21 and older. 1011 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosaboysandgirlsclub.com

Sunday, May 23

Carpool Cinema — “Grease”: Visit the Luther Burbank Center for a drive-in showing of the 1978 flick “Grease.” 8:45 p.m. $35 per car. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/events/list.

Yoga on the Green: This one-hour yoga session at Rodney Strong Vineyards concludes with a wine tasting flight. 9:30 a.m. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg. $45 for nonmembers, $25 for members. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events

Monday, May 24

8 Days In May: Enjoy no-strings-attached memberships at 42 local wineries, either in-person or online. Through May 31. $80 ticket. For more information, visit wineroad.com/events/8daysinmay

Tuesday, May 25

Full Moon Hike: Join other adventurers at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a sunset and full moon hike through the park. Bring your flashlight, snacks and a mask. 6 p.m. $10, $5 for minors. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org

We Heart Fiber Arts: Adults and teens can learn hand-sewing basics as well as how to make creative embellishments like patches, buttons and embroidery with this Sonoma County Library event. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org

Wednesday, May 26

Live music at HopMonk: Featuring Santa Rosa artist Ricky Ray, HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol with live music and dinner. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. For more information, visit hopmonk.com/livemusic.

Thursday, May 27

How to Draw Best Friends: Peppermint Patty & Marcie: Learn how to draw iconic “Peanuts” characters Peppermint Patty and Marcie with instructor and artist Mary Shyne and the Charles M. Schulz Museum. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $15 nonmembers, $10 for members. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Friday, May 28

Locals’ Night — Aaron Ford: Coyote Sonoma presents local singer and songwriter Aaron Ford live at the restaurant. 6:00-8:30 p.m. 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit coyotesonoma.com

Saturday, May 29

Walking Tour: Explore Petaluma’s history with this walking tour presented by the Petaluma History Museum every Saturday through October. 10:30 a.m. Free. Meet at the front steps of the museum at 4th and B streets in Petaluma. Donations accepted. For more information, visit petalumamuseum.com

Garden Party: Calling all art lovers! Visit the Artisans’ Co-Op for a gallery-wide sale. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. For more information, visit artisansco-op.com

Sunday, May 30

Dance From The Heart: Tune in to this virtual performance and benefit by the North Coast Ballet California Company. More dates available. May 27-31 online. Performance link is $35, $10 suggested per person if you host a viewing party. For more information, visit northcoastballet.org/dance-from-the-heart