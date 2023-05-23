Things to do in Sonoma County, May 26-June 4, 2023

Observe Memorial Day, celebrate Pride and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 26

Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair: A circus, games, food and 4-H and FFA exhibits from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, 515 Piper St. Free. Through May 27. More information at 707-592-9492, pdne.ws/3MtRAOz.

“Indicate”: New exhibit includes acrylic paintings by featured resident artist Clay Vajgrt, plus works by nine others. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through July 14. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/gallery.

Bob Dylan Celebration: THUGZ performs two sets of Dylan music from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Tickets are $20. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Listen Local with Ceni: Singer-songwriter Brittany Aquamarine, rock band Wild Metanoia and jazz-funk band Sakoyana are the featured performers. Showtime is 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 27

Rohnert Park Fishing Derby: Kids ages 15 and younger are invited to bring their fishing gear for the free derby at Roberts Lake, 5010 Roberts Lake Road. Hours are 8 to 10 a.m. More information at pdne.ws/43qQdat.

Living History Day: Step back to Alta California days for basket weaving, candle dipping, historical games and more with costumed vaqueros, traders and craftspeople. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Admission is $2 and $3. More information at 707-762-4871, pdne.ws/430ewMl.

Robb Fisher Trio: Classic jazz and originals from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge and Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Music and a movie: Jinx Jones & The Kingtones performs rockabilly and more at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. A screening of the 1977 action comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” follows. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Charles Lloyd and Gerald Clayton Duo: Renowned jazz saxophonist and pianist, respectively, perform at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $150 to $250. More information at the222.org.

Comedy Night: Bay Area comedy showcase begins at 8 p.m. at Iron Ox Brewing, 3334 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. More information at 707-843-4583, pdne.ws/42il5ZT.

Sunday, May 28

Mr. December: Sonoma County folk-stomp band plus grungy blues-rock with Little Hurricane begins at noon at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Russian River Ramblers: Dave Stare hosts a jazz performance benefiting the Santa Rosa Symphony League from 2 to 4 p.m. in the secret garden at Dry Creek Vineyard, 3770 Lambert Ridge Road, Healdsburg. Tickets are $50. More information at srsymphonyleague.org/whats-new.

Somos Cumbia: Live music, food and more from 2 to 8 p.m. outdoors at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Performers include Kinky, La Sonora Dinamita and Proyekto Kumbia. Tickets are $16 and $55, VIP $105. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jon Strider Duo: Original songs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Music in the Galleries series at Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. Tickets are $5 to $30 pay-what-you-can. More information at 707-328-3235, riverartsguerneville.org.

David Arkenstone & Friends: Candlelit concert of neoclassical piano, new age, Celtic, orchestral, world music and more at 7 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $20 and $30, VIP $45. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Monday, May 29

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. “Kite-Flying Fun!” theme. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance: The 65th annual ceremony features a Grand March, keynote speaker Vietnam veteran Tony Lazzarini, live patriotic music, an aerial flyover and more. Event begins at 11 a.m. at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, 125 First St. W., Sonoma. Free. Complimentary picnic for veterans and their guests follows at the adjacent Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building; donations accepted. More information at sonomanews.com.