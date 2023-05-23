Things to do in Sonoma County, May 26-June 4, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2023, 1:00PM
Updated 18 hours ago

Friday, May 26

Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair: A circus, games, food and 4-H and FFA exhibits from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, 515 Piper St. Free. Through May 27. More information at 707-592-9492, pdne.ws/3MtRAOz.

“Indicate”: New exhibit includes acrylic paintings by featured resident artist Clay Vajgrt, plus works by nine others. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through July 14. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/gallery.

Bob Dylan Celebration: THUGZ performs two sets of Dylan music from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Tickets are $20. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Listen Local with Ceni: Singer-songwriter Brittany Aquamarine, rock band Wild Metanoia and jazz-funk band Sakoyana are the featured performers. Showtime is 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 27

Rohnert Park Fishing Derby: Kids ages 15 and younger are invited to bring their fishing gear for the free derby at Roberts Lake, 5010 Roberts Lake Road. Hours are 8 to 10 a.m. More information at pdne.ws/43qQdat.

Living History Day: Step back to Alta California days for basket weaving, candle dipping, historical games and more with costumed vaqueros, traders and craftspeople. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Admission is $2 and $3. More information at 707-762-4871, pdne.ws/430ewMl.

Robb Fisher Trio: Classic jazz and originals from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge and Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Music and a movie: Jinx Jones & The Kingtones performs rockabilly and more at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. A screening of the 1977 action comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” follows. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Charles Lloyd and Gerald Clayton Duo: Renowned jazz saxophonist and pianist, respectively, perform at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $150 to $250. More information at the222.org.

Comedy Night: Bay Area comedy showcase begins at 8 p.m. at Iron Ox Brewing, 3334 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. More information at 707-843-4583, pdne.ws/42il5ZT.

Sunday, May 28

Mr. December: Sonoma County folk-stomp band plus grungy blues-rock with Little Hurricane begins at noon at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Russian River Ramblers: Dave Stare hosts a jazz performance benefiting the Santa Rosa Symphony League from 2 to 4 p.m. in the secret garden at Dry Creek Vineyard, 3770 Lambert Ridge Road, Healdsburg. Tickets are $50. More information at srsymphonyleague.org/whats-new.

Somos Cumbia: Live music, food and more from 2 to 8 p.m. outdoors at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Performers include Kinky, La Sonora Dinamita and Proyekto Kumbia. Tickets are $16 and $55, VIP $105. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jon Strider Duo: Original songs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Music in the Galleries series at Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. Tickets are $5 to $30 pay-what-you-can. More information at 707-328-3235, riverartsguerneville.org.

David Arkenstone & Friends: Candlelit concert of neoclassical piano, new age, Celtic, orchestral, world music and more at 7 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $20 and $30, VIP $45. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Monday, May 29

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. “Kite-Flying Fun!” theme. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance: The 65th annual ceremony features a Grand March, keynote speaker Vietnam veteran Tony Lazzarini, live patriotic music, an aerial flyover and more. Event begins at 11 a.m. at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, 125 First St. W., Sonoma. Free. Complimentary picnic for veterans and their guests follows at the adjacent Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building; donations accepted. More information at sonomanews.com.

Cemetery tour: A Memorial Day tour of veterans’ graves departs at noon from the Franklin Gate at Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, 1600 Franklin Ave. Also special guests. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-543-3279, pdne.ws/3ODMPES.

Tuesday, May 30

Club 90: Tuesdays in the Plaza kicks off its summer season with music from the 1990s and beyond from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/424D3yO.

“The Honey Girl of Auschwitz”: Holocaust survivor Esther Basch, 95, shares her firsthand account of Auschwitz and how she rebuilt her life. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 to $50, meet-and-greet $100. More information at 707-588-3400, jewishpetaluma.com.

Wednesday, May 31

“Airness”: Left Edge Theatre previews its musical comedy celebrating air guitar performance at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $36. Through June 17. More information at 707-664-7529, leftedgetheatre.com.

Thursday, June 1

Mendocino Film Festival: Short and feature films from 15 countries, plus discussion panels and special events at venues in Mendocino and Fort Bragg. Various fees. Through June 4. More information at 707-937-0171, mendofilm.org.

Pride & Joy: Bay Area party band opens the Summer Nights on the Green concert series at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Wx1fsc.

“Something Rotten!”: Shakespearean musical-comedy spoof opens at 7:30 p.m. at Sixth Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28 to $48. Through June 25. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, June 2

Outdoor garden art show: Artists Susan Wosk, Patricia Marina, Amy Contardi and Sachiyo Sano-Holt present their works from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the garden at 270 Virginia Ave., Sebastopol. Free. Through June 4. More information at susanwosk.art/shows.

Choppin’ Broccoli: Plaza Music Series opens with 1980s music from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3WwnXAW.

“Tempo: Art Inspired by Music”: Artists’ reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through July 30. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Sol Horizon: Reggae band opens the Fridays at the Hood outdoor summer concert series at 6 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Julia Wertz: Local author and professional cartoonist discusses her road from addiction to recovery in her new graphic memoir, “Impossible People: A Completely Average Recovery Story.” Local comic Donna Almendrala opens the event at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

“Dinner with Friends”: Sonoma Arts Live stages the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy that looks at marriage, love and friendships in middle age. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma, with a reception at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through June 18. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

Saturday, June 3

Living the Truth Cinema Event: Musea Center and Sonoma International Film Festival present three noted documentaries by award-winning filmmaker Pratibha Parmar at Sebastiani Theater, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus special guest, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”). Daylong film passes, at $99, include conversations with the artists; admission to a private reception at 6:15 p.m. is $95. More information at pdne.ws/435h1NM.

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents 116 Sonoma County artists in group shows and open studios. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various venues through June 4 and also June 10 and 11. Free. More information at artatthesource.org.

World Music & Dance Day: Inaugural event for adults and kids features more than 20 instructional workshops, jam sessions, performances and demonstrations in global folk traditions. Event is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30 and $80. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma County Pride: The 38th annual celebration returns to Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, with a parade at 11 a.m. and a festival until 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, exhibits and entertainment. Free. More information at sonomacountypride.org/festival.

Pride matinee: Featured queer performers include indie folk singer-songwriter Eli Conley (album-release show), plus Lauren Arrow. Music begins at 1:45 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, June 4

Stand with Ukraine!: Benefit concert features Keith Greeninger, Joy Alive!, Ukraine’s Bezhenar Sisters and Chris Webster, Nina Gerber and Friends. Event begins at 1 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets, at $40, benefit Ukrainian families living in Sonoma County. More information at pdne.ws/43hxVc9.

Jura Margulis: Master pianist performs works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt and Strauss at 4 p.m. at Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $35 and $50. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

