Things to do in Sonoma County, May 28-June 6, 2021

The weather is warm and Memorial Day is coming up to kick off summer. From yoga in the company of goats to a lavender maze, get out to take advantage of these Sonoma County activities.

Friday, May 28

Locals’ Night — Aaron Ford: Coyote Sonoma presents local singer and songwriter Aaron Ford live at the restaurant. 6-8:30 p.m. 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit coyotesonoma.com and click on calendar.

Saturday, May 29

Family Concert Series: Learn more about the instruments, musicians, composers and conductor of the Santa Rosa Symphony with the whole family. 3 p.m. on YouTube or the symphony’s website. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wxgtiT

Walking tour: Explore Petaluma’s history with this walking tour presented by the Petaluma History Museum every Saturday through October. 10:30 a.m. Free. Meet at the front steps of the museum at 4th and B streets in Petaluma. Donations accepted. For more information, visit petalumamuseum.com and click on events.

Garden Party: Calling all art lovers! Visit the Artisans’ Co-Op for a gallery-wide sale. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. For more information, visit artisansco-op.com

Sunday, May 30

Dirty Red Barn at Speakeasy Petaluma: Visit this downtown Petaluma restaurant for an afternoon of live music. Featuring local band Dirty Red Barn. 4-7 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, visit speakeasypetaluma.com

Dance From The Heart: Tune in to this virtual performance and benefit by the North Coast Ballet California company. More dates available. May 27-31 online. Performance link is $35, $10 suggested per person if you host a viewing party. For more information, visit northcoastballet.org/dance-from-the-heart

Monday, May 31

Goat yoga with rescued animals: Relax and stretch with yoga instructor Alana and the rescued goat residents at Charlie’s Acres. 2:30 p.m., arrive at 2 p.m. to check in. $60 tickets. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. For more information, visit charliesacres.org and click on visit, then special events.

Tuesday, June 1

Pride flag raising: Kick off Pride Month with the annual raising of the pride flag on the Rosenberg Building in downtown Santa Rosa. 11 a.m. Free. Rosenberg Building, 306 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Also streaming live on Sonoma County Pride’s Facebook page. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org/annual-pride-flag-raising

Summer reading program: Take part in the Sonoma County Library’s summer reading program, for children, teens and adults. Complete activities, attend virtual events, win prizes and more. For more information and to register, visit sonomalibrary.org/summerreading2021

Wednesday, June 2

Wines & Sunsets: Live music and food trucks return to Paradise Ridge Winery. This is the first event of the year for the winery’s “Wines & Sunsets” series, featuring live music from Carlos Herrera and food from Dinos Greek Food. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers and $20 at the door. 5 p.m. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit shop.prwinery.com and click on calendar.

Friday, June 4

“Slow Food”: Left Edge Theatre returns to in-person performances for vaccinated people, or you can stream the romantic comedy play on-demand online. “Slow Food” is written by Wendy MacLeod. Through June 13. Tickets are $45 for in-person performances, $30 to livestream and $15 for on-demand. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information and to view requirements for the in-person show, visit leftedgetheatre.com/slowfood

Saturday, June 5

Lavender Daze: Visit the lavender labyrinth at Bees N Blooms. Bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful views. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 per car, reservations required. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ukSDFD

“Fade”: Watch this virtual play by Tanya Saracho, which explores issues of class and race in the Latino community. Presented by the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 or $12 for students. Another showing is scheduled for June 12. For more information, visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com/fade-june-5-12

“Beyond The Rainbow” Drive-Thru Parade: Celebrate Pride Month with this drive-thru parade featuring local organizations. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, $5 suggested donation. Graton Resort & Casino. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit sonomacountypride.org/drive-thru-parade

Art at the Source Open Studios 2021: Visit and meet artists and purchase local art at this open studio event presented by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. June 5-6 and 12-13. Virtual marketplace open all of June. For more information, visit artatthesource.org

Sunday, June 6

Patchwork Show: Modern Makers Market: Visit more than 75 local artists and makers at the Santa Rosa Patchwork Show, featuring vendors, DIY stations, activities and even DJs. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show/santa-rosa/