Things to do in Sonoma County, May 5-14, 2023

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, see headlining stand-up comedians, enjoy wine and beer festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo: City of Santa Rosa hosts festivities from 4 to 9 p.m. near Mitote Food Park on Sebastopol Road, between West and Avalon avenues in the Roseland neighborhood. More information at pdne.ws/3NxbQ4i.

Art at the Source Preview Exhibit: Opening reception for more than 50 local artists from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Adults-at-Play: Monthly music series kicks off with a performance by Derek Irving at Roth Estate Winery, 10309 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg. Live music, food and wine from 5 to 7 p.m. first Fridays through October. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-836-7030, rothwinery.com/events.

Slap Frost Tour: Performances by indie artists including Total Devastation, Z-Man, True Justice, Vocab Slick and MC Pauze. Show opens with a Cinco de Mayo celebration with Deuce Eclipse and Opio & Pep Love at 6 p.m. at Shady Oak Barrel House, 420 First St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $10. More information at 707-575-7687, shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

The Poyntlyss Sistars: Annual Friday Night Music Series returns from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the patio at Sebastiani Winery, 389 Fourth St. E., Sonoma. Admission is $15, including a glass of wine. First Fridays through October. More information at 707-933-3201, sebastiani.com/events.

“Fisherman’s Friends”: Sonoma Film Institute concludes its 50th anniversary season with the 2019 British comedy-drama at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. May 7. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Latin Neon Party: DJ Marroquin spins a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 6

Mechanical Waterways 2.0: Grand opening for the newest exhibit with hands-on play stations exploring waterways at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Kentucky Derby Party: Big-screen viewing of the Kentucky Derby, Southern cuisine, wine, beer, mint juleps, fashion contests and more from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $150, benefit Farm to Pantry. More information at kj.com/kyderby.

Film Fest Petaluma: Petaluma Film Alliance screens top short films from around the world, plus filmmakers in conversation. Showtimes are noon, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $12 to $15, $40 for all-day passes. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: The 20th annual celebration features live mariachi music, Ballet Folklorico, Mexican cuisine and wine from noon to 4 p.m. at Robledo Family Winery, 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $95. More information at 707-939-6903, robledofamilywinery.com.

The Freshtival: HenHouse Brewing Co. hosts a benefit festival for the Bay Area Brewers Guild with more than 150 fresh beers less than a week old. Also live music, food, art, a community market and more from 1 to 5 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $79, $25 for designated drivers. More information at henhousebrewing.com/thefreshtival.

Pee wee golf: Historic Guerneville Pee Wee Golf celebrates its 75th anniversary with the original 1948 price of 35 cents for a round of miniature golf. Visit from 1 to 5 p.m. at 16155 Drake Road. More information at 707-869-9321, guernevillepeeweegolf.com.

Carlitos Medrano and Sabor de mi Cuba: Afro-Cuban trio performs traditional Cuban and current Latin music at 2 p.m. at Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Free. More information at 707-763-9801, pdne.ws/3VtDxg3.

SonoMusette: Music of mid-1900s Paris, featuring vocalist Mimi Pirard. Show begins at 7 p.m. at Cotati Cabaret at Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Tickets are $25, VIP $35. More information at nershalom.org.

Sunday, May 7

Cinco de Mayo: La Luz Center presents a celebration with Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén, traditional Mexican food and family activities from noon to 5 p.m. at Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave., Sonoma. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3nsi4aH.

Jazz concert: Chuck Sher leads a swinging jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.