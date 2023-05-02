Things to do in Sonoma County, May 5-14, 2023

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, see headlining stand-up comedians, enjoy wine and beer festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2023, 12:34PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, see headlining stand-up comedians, enjoy wine and beer festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo: City of Santa Rosa hosts festivities from 4 to 9 p.m. near Mitote Food Park on Sebastopol Road, between West and Avalon avenues in the Roseland neighborhood. More information at pdne.ws/3NxbQ4i.

Art at the Source Preview Exhibit: Opening reception for more than 50 local artists from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Adults-at-Play: Monthly music series kicks off with a performance by Derek Irving at Roth Estate Winery, 10309 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg. Live music, food and wine from 5 to 7 p.m. first Fridays through October. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-836-7030, rothwinery.com/events.

Slap Frost Tour: Performances by indie artists including Total Devastation, Z-Man, True Justice, Vocab Slick and MC Pauze. Show opens with a Cinco de Mayo celebration with Deuce Eclipse and Opio & Pep Love at 6 p.m. at Shady Oak Barrel House, 420 First St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $10. More information at 707-575-7687, shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

The Poyntlyss Sistars: Annual Friday Night Music Series returns from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the patio at Sebastiani Winery, 389 Fourth St. E., Sonoma. Admission is $15, including a glass of wine. First Fridays through October. More information at 707-933-3201, sebastiani.com/events.

“Fisherman’s Friends”: Sonoma Film Institute concludes its 50th anniversary season with the 2019 British comedy-drama at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. May 7. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Latin Neon Party: DJ Marroquin spins a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 6

Mechanical Waterways 2.0: Grand opening for the newest exhibit with hands-on play stations exploring waterways at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Kentucky Derby Party: Big-screen viewing of the Kentucky Derby, Southern cuisine, wine, beer, mint juleps, fashion contests and more from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $150, benefit Farm to Pantry. More information at kj.com/kyderby.

Film Fest Petaluma: Petaluma Film Alliance screens top short films from around the world, plus filmmakers in conversation. Showtimes are noon, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $12 to $15, $40 for all-day passes. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: The 20th annual celebration features live mariachi music, Ballet Folklorico, Mexican cuisine and wine from noon to 4 p.m. at Robledo Family Winery, 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $95. More information at 707-939-6903, robledofamilywinery.com.

The Freshtival: HenHouse Brewing Co. hosts a benefit festival for the Bay Area Brewers Guild with more than 150 fresh beers less than a week old. Also live music, food, art, a community market and more from 1 to 5 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $79, $25 for designated drivers. More information at henhousebrewing.com/thefreshtival.

Pee wee golf: Historic Guerneville Pee Wee Golf celebrates its 75th anniversary with the original 1948 price of 35 cents for a round of miniature golf. Visit from 1 to 5 p.m. at 16155 Drake Road. More information at 707-869-9321, guernevillepeeweegolf.com.

Carlitos Medrano and Sabor de mi Cuba: Afro-Cuban trio performs traditional Cuban and current Latin music at 2 p.m. at Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Free. More information at 707-763-9801, pdne.ws/3VtDxg3.

SonoMusette: Music of mid-1900s Paris, featuring vocalist Mimi Pirard. Show begins at 7 p.m. at Cotati Cabaret at Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Tickets are $25, VIP $35. More information at nershalom.org.

Sunday, May 7

Cinco de Mayo: La Luz Center presents a celebration with Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén, traditional Mexican food and family activities from noon to 5 p.m. at Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave., Sonoma. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3nsi4aH.

Jazz concert: Chuck Sher leads a swinging jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Reflexionando en Pareja: Performances by Alex el Genio Lucas, Los Ángeles Negros and La Sonora Santanera begin at 6 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $51 to $71. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, May 8

Alabama Mike: West Coast blues musician performs at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Also swing dancing. Blue Mondays Pro Jam follows. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, May 9

“Mary Cassatt — Painting the Modern Woman”: Exhibition on Screen documentary presentation about the radical Impressionist painter and her female subjects. Film screens at 1 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $17. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/special-events.

Wednesday, May 10

Riverdance: The 25th anniversary celebration of the Irish dance and music sensation begins at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59 and $79, VIP $134 and $154. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

SRJC Jazz Combos: Jazz performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Admission is $10, cash only. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu/events.

SSU Jazz Orchestra: Sonoma State University Department of Music hosts guest trombonist Jeanne Geiger in performance with the SSU Jazz Orchestra, directed by Doug Leibinger. The SSU Groove Ensemble opens the show at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Thursday, May 11

SRJC Spring Fashion Show: Santa Rosa Junior College Fashion Studies Program hosts a “Cinema Paradiso” student and alumni runway showcase of fashions and accessories. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, SRJC, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $5 to $10. More information at pdne.ws/40X94rZ.

Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider: Mexican-born singer and string quartet present “Dreamers” tribute to 20th century songwriters from Mexico, Cuba, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Spain. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Smart People”: Four Harvard-associated professionals grapple with the influence of race on human interactions. The comedic exposé opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $24 to $44. Through May 28. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, May 12

Dance Wine Country: The Laugh Cellar launches a monthly dance party featuring DJ Sly at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, at $35, include a glass of wine. VIP tables available. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

“Hay Fever”: Noël Coward’s farcical comedy highlights family relationships and rivalries during a weekend visit to the country. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 and $25. Through May 28. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Kathleen Madigan: Comedian brings her “Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma Bach: “Arnstadt and Mühlhausen” program features Circa 1600 and Live Oak Baroque Orchestra at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Robert Worth, director. Tickets are $15 to $28. Through May 13. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

Saturday, May 13

Inclusion Festival: Festival for people with disabilities and their allies. All-ages event features live music, dancing and art explorations with sensory sensitive accommodations. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at pdne.ws/3oWx7db.

For the Love of Cats: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County fundraiser features live and silent auctions, food, beer, wine, music, entertainment and cat art. Event is from 2 to 6 p.m. at Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-576-7999, forgottenfelines.com/loveofcats.

Crosspulse: Roots music and dance with the Evie Ladin Band and Keith Terry & Crosspulse at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Concert begins at 4 p.m., with a workshop at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 for the workshop and concert, or $25 per event. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/crosspulse.

La Dolce Vita: “Golden Hour” Wine Country Garden Party from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ferrari-Carano Winery, 8761 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. The Cloverdale Arts Alliance benefit includes live music, food, wine and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $125. More information at 707-894-8500, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Paula Poundstone: Observational humorist, podcast host and author performs at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35 to $60. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Wanda Sykes: Comedian and actress performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Sunday, May 14

Glitter Games: Redwood Ice Theatre Co. teams up local hockey skaters with professional figure skaters for a competition before local celebrity judges. Showtime is 5:30 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $50. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.