Things to do in Sonoma County, May 7-16, 2021

Looking for something relaxing to do? Check out these upcoming events, from meditating with farm animals to chocolate and wine pairings for Mother’s Day.

Friday, May 7

Chocolate for Mom in the Garden: Treat your mom or mother figure to chocolate and wine pairings at Dutton Estate Winery. Through May 9. 8757 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol. For more information, visit duttonestate.com/events

Bronze Medal Hopefuls: Visit SOMO Village in Rohnert Park for dinner and a show by local band Bronze Medal Hopefuls. $30-$35, includes dinner from Heirloom Cafe. 7:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3dXsZSs

Estate Hiking Adventure: Venture through the estate vineyards at Jordan Winery with magical views and, of course, a picnic with wines. 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. $110. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg. For more information, visit jordanwinery.com and click on events.

First Friday returns: The South of A Street arts district in Santa Rosa hasn’t had one of its First Friday events since before the pandemic, but now they’re returning. Live music, open artists’ studios and an opening reception for new exhibit at Santa Rosa Arts Center. 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa

Saturday, May 8

Mother’s Day Floral Workshop: Sip wine and create your own unique floral arrangement at Rodney Strong Vineyards just in time for Mother’s Day. 10:30 a.m. to noon. $65. 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events

“Bad Moms” Carpool Cinema: Celebrate the “joys” of motherhood with Luther Burbank Center’s drive-in showing of “Bad Moms.” $35 per car in advance, $40 day of event. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie starts at sunset. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org and click on upcoming events.

“Los Dos”: Artists Lisa Beernsten and Tony Speirs will be on site at Sofie Arts Contemporary to meet visitors at their exhibit, entitled “Los Dos.” 2-4 p.m. 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. For more information, visit gallery.sofiegallery.com

Bees N Blooms Opening: Lavender and bee farm Bees N Blooms is holding a special opening for Mother’s Day weekend. Through May 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit beesnblooms.com

The Muse Hour with Las Cafeteras: Luther Burbank Center presents LA-based band Las Cafeteras, including virtual concert and Q&A with members of the band. 7 p.m. online. $10. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org and click on upcoming events.

Sunday, May 9

St. Lawrence String Quartet: Modern ensemble St. Lawrence String Quartet performs an online concert with the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. online. $10. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/st-lawrence-string-quartet

Thursday, May 13

Sky Nelson-Isaacs — Online: Author Sky Nelson-Isaacs discusses his book, “Leap to Wholeness,” and how an understanding of nature’s wholeness can help us rethink our lives and heal. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

“A Recital of French & Spanish Lyric Repertoire”: Recital featuring Diction & Repertoire for Singers students at the Santa Rosa Junior College. 5 p.m. on YouTube. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events

Friday, May 14

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”: Opening night of Cinnabar Theater’s play “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” starring actress Ann Woodhead as radio and television sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. 7:30 p.m. online. Through May 30. $25 per ticket. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org/becoming-dr-ruth

“In Their Own Voice”: Cloverdale Performing Arts presents five short plays and performance pieces about the impact of womanhood on female-identifying, femme and nonbinary people. 8:30 p.m. online. $25 tickets, $12 student tickets. More dates available. For more information, visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com

Saturday, May 15

Gualala Arts Exhibit Opening: Visit Gualala Arts for the opening day of a returning exhibit, “Gualala Salon and Salon des Refusés.” The exhibit is selective — judges decide which artwork will be accepted and shown in the Burnett Gallery, and the other entries will be shown in the Salon des Refusés. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free. 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org

Sunday, May 16

SRS @ Home: Watch the Santa Rosa Symphony perform a number of musical works, including a tribute to “Peanuts” characters by composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, with movements like “Schroeder’s Beethoven Fantasy.” 3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Meditation with Rescued Animals: You’ve likely heard of goat yoga, but have you tried sheep meditation? Hang out with rescued sheep at Charlie’s Acres in a meditation class. Arrive at 10:30 a.m.; class starts at 11 a.m. $60 tickets. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. For more information, visit charliesacres.org

Inclusion Festival Auction: Final day of this virtual auction to benefit Inclusion Festival and the artists of Alchemia. Items in the auction include art, collectibles, clothing and more. For more information and to participate in the auction, visit bit.ly/3ulN8Hr