Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 11-20, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 10, 2022, 1:31PM
Celebrate Veterans Day, attend special film screenings, play “The Price Is Right Live” and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Nov. 11

Healdsburg Veterans Day Ceremony: Flag ceremony and gun salute begin at 10 a.m. at the downtown Plaza Park. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3Uk5fe0.

Petaluma Veterans Day Parade & Flyover: Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Walnut Park, Petaluma Boulevard South and D Street, Petaluma. Live music starts at noon at the park gazebo, with a ceremony following the parade. Free. More information at petalumaveteransparade.com.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Celebration of film, food and wine at the Culinary Institute of America, Napa. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” screens at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner honoring Luis Guzmán and Laura Dern. Sold out. Through Nov. 13. More information at napavalleyfilmfest.org.

“They All Laughed”: Sonoma Film Institute fall film series concludes with the 1981 Peter Bogdanovich comedy about three New York detectives and their romantic entanglements. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Nov. 13.) Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bluegrass and Folk Music Festival: Sonoma County’s 20th anniversary showcase features Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Waddie Mitchell, California Bluegrass Reunion, Rita Hosking and Cowboy Scott Gerber. Event begins at 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/bluegrass-2022.

George Baur: Local author signs copies of his new book, “Third Street Petaluma,” and discusses topics including the history of racing in Petaluma. Event begins at 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

“A Season of Artistry & Art”: Art exhibit opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Features works by more than 20 member artists. Free. Through Dec. 31. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Charles M. Schulz celebration: Event celebrates the “Peanuts” cartoonist’s centennial and explores his influences on cartooning and modern culture with cartoonists Robb Armstrong, Cathy Guisewite, Patrick McDonnell and Stephan Pastis. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $60, including a copy of the new book about Schulz. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“The Beatles 1967”: A 40-piece professional orchestra performs quintessential 1967 Beatles releases at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Special guests and student musicians from The Beatles Guitar Project also perform. Tickets are $45 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Laurie Lewis and Men of Note: Bay Area folk and bluegrass performance with acoustic talent featuring Sam Reider, Mark Schatz and Brandon Godman. Eclectic concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall Loft, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $45. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

SonoMusette: The music of 20th century Paris, including songs of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel and Yves Montand. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“Music in Cotati: Past and Present”: Panel discussion looks at music icons who’ve performed in Cotati, from Joan Baez and Janis Joplin to The Grateful Dead and The Tubes. Event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cotati Room, 216 E. School St., and includes displays at the Cotati History Museum. Free. More information at 707-794-0305, ​​cotatihistoricalsociety.org.

The Sorentinos: Show celebrates the release of the rock band’s 20th album. Music begins at 5 p.m. in the beer garden at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Free. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Pipe-organ concert: Michael Simpson performs organ favorites including César Franck’s “Choral in A minor” at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Paul Conyers: Comedy Night show begins at 6:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Also Jeanette Marin and Loren Kraut. Tickets are $17 to $22. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/comedynight.

Ilya Yakushev: The Redwood Arts Council presents the renowned pianist at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Program includes Haydn, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. Tickets are $35, free for ages 17 and younger. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

Trevor Hall: Singer-songwriter performs a fusion of roots, folk and reggae music at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. The “2 Oceans” tour features special guest Gone Gone Beyond. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.50 to $40. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Monday, Nov. 14

“Living in Oblivion”: Satire of the motion picture industry screens at 5:30 p.m. at Young & Yonder, 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg. First in a “Through the Lens” five-part monthly film series exploring filmmaking with Mike Traina. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

“Inhabitants: Indigenous Perspectives on Restoring Our World”: Sonoma County Library presents the documentary film and virtual panel discussion at 6 p.m. as part of Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month. Free. More information at sonoma-library.org/inhabitants.

Lucy Dacus: The indie rock and folk singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Haley Heynderickx opens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Anya Hinkle: Bluegrass and indie folk music begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also featuring Billy Cardine with Late for the Train. Tickets are $18. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

“The Truffle Hunters”: Award-winning 2020 documentary set in Piedmont, Italy, screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

Nigella Lawson: Bestselling food writer and TV cook explores cooking and discusses her latest book, “Cook, Eat, Repeat,” with Clark Wolf. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Nov. 17

“The Earth is Blue as an Orange”: Award-winning Ukrainian documentary about a family in the war-torn country screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets, at $15, benefit Mira Action’s efforts to provide ambulances and medical supplies in Ukraine. Panel discussions follow the screenings. More information at 707-829-3456, bit.ly/3EfJu9j.

Fargo Duo: Local musicians Mike Adams and Russ Whitehead perform rock, Americana and more at 6 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com.

Obsidian Son: Americana Night features Sean Patrick Garvey’s country, soul and Americana band at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Fall Dance Concert: Sonoma State University student-centered dance production opens at 7:30 p.m. at Person Theater, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Original works, multiple dance genres. Tickets are $12. Through Nov. 20. More information at 707-664-4246, bit.ly/3UDQz9k.

“The Price is Right Live”: Come on down for an interactive stage version of the longtime TV game show. Event begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 and $55. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Nov. 18

Stanley Mouse exhibit: Opening reception for “Then & Now: The Rock and Fine Art of Stanley Mouse” is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Livery CoWork, 6940 Burnett St., Sebastopol. Tickets, at $25, benefit the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. More information at livery135.com/events.

Nobuntu: Female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Songs range from jazz and gospel to traditional music of Zimbabwe. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Unconfined”: Solo play by Liz Richardson based on true events about a young man on death row. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club, 574 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. Through Nov. 20. More information at bit.ly/3fREqPg.

Rodney Carrington: The country singer, actor and comedian brings his “Let Me In!” tour to The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8 p.m. Mature audiences. Tickets are $49.50 and $59.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Holiday Make-in: The 11th annual family event features arts and crafts projects including corky ornaments and accordion books. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Altar de Jose Guadalupe Posada: Program about the iconic Mexican printmaker, including a discussion of his legacy with Jim Nikas, Art Hazelwood and other guest artists. Event is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at North Bay Letterpress Arts, 925-D Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol. Tickets are $50. More information at bit.ly/3zZ9dAu.

Bill Callahan: The folk and country singer/songwriter and guitarist performs at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $38 and $42. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Onye and The Messengers: Afrobeat and global groove dance music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

Isabel Allende: Radio host Michael Krasny leads a conversation with the bestselling author of novels including “The House of the Spirits.” Event begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $35, VIP $150. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/special-events.

