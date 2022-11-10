Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 11-20, 2022

Celebrate Veterans Day, attend special film screenings, play “The Price Is Right Live” and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Nov. 11

Healdsburg Veterans Day Ceremony: Flag ceremony and gun salute begin at 10 a.m. at the downtown Plaza Park. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3Uk5fe0.

Petaluma Veterans Day Parade & Flyover: Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Walnut Park, Petaluma Boulevard South and D Street, Petaluma. Live music starts at noon at the park gazebo, with a ceremony following the parade. Free. More information at petalumaveteransparade.com.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Celebration of film, food and wine at the Culinary Institute of America, Napa. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” screens at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner honoring Luis Guzmán and Laura Dern. Sold out. Through Nov. 13. More information at napavalleyfilmfest.org.

“They All Laughed”: Sonoma Film Institute fall film series concludes with the 1981 Peter Bogdanovich comedy about three New York detectives and their romantic entanglements. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Nov. 13.) Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bluegrass and Folk Music Festival: Sonoma County’s 20th anniversary showcase features Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Waddie Mitchell, California Bluegrass Reunion, Rita Hosking and Cowboy Scott Gerber. Event begins at 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/bluegrass-2022.

George Baur: Local author signs copies of his new book, “Third Street Petaluma,” and discusses topics including the history of racing in Petaluma. Event begins at 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

“A Season of Artistry & Art”: Art exhibit opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Features works by more than 20 member artists. Free. Through Dec. 31. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Charles M. Schulz celebration: Event celebrates the “Peanuts” cartoonist’s centennial and explores his influences on cartooning and modern culture with cartoonists Robb Armstrong, Cathy Guisewite, Patrick McDonnell and Stephan Pastis. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $60, including a copy of the new book about Schulz. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“The Beatles 1967”: A 40-piece professional orchestra performs quintessential 1967 Beatles releases at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Special guests and student musicians from The Beatles Guitar Project also perform. Tickets are $45 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Laurie Lewis and Men of Note: Bay Area folk and bluegrass performance with acoustic talent featuring Sam Reider, Mark Schatz and Brandon Godman. Eclectic concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall Loft, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $45. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

SonoMusette: The music of 20th century Paris, including songs of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel and Yves Montand. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“Music in Cotati: Past and Present”: Panel discussion looks at music icons who’ve performed in Cotati, from Joan Baez and Janis Joplin to The Grateful Dead and The Tubes. Event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cotati Room, 216 E. School St., and includes displays at the Cotati History Museum. Free. More information at 707-794-0305, ​​cotatihistoricalsociety.org.

The Sorentinos: Show celebrates the release of the rock band’s 20th album. Music begins at 5 p.m. in the beer garden at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Free. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Pipe-organ concert: Michael Simpson performs organ favorites including César Franck’s “Choral in A minor” at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Paul Conyers: Comedy Night show begins at 6:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Also Jeanette Marin and Loren Kraut. Tickets are $17 to $22. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/comedynight.