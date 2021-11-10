Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 12-21, 2021

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 10, 2021, 3:15PM
From performances by all-genre band Whiskey Myers and the Temptations to a mural unveiling at Elsie Allen High School, here are some fun ways to spend your time in the North Bay over the next 10 days.

“Detour”: Off the Page Readers Theater performs short stories written by 10 local writers. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Church of the Oaks, 160 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Tickets are $15. Nov. 14. More information at offthepagetheater.com.

Trestles: Original rock, plus bands Eject Button, Ladders and Public Safety Division. Concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

“How to Transcend a Happy Marriage”: Left Edge Theatre production of Sarah Ruhl’s play exploring how lines of monogamy blur when couples address polyamory. Showtime is 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$33, $44 for VIP. Through Nov. 21. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Whiskey Myers: Chart-topping all-genre band performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Bones Owens opens the show. Tickets are $29-$39. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 13

“Artistry in Wood”: The Sonoma County Woodworkers Association presents its 33rd annual exhibition of fine woodworking at the Museum of Sonoma County, 475 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7-$10, free for kids 12 and younger. Through Jan. 9, 2022. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers: Blues-based rocker brings his “Good to Be Bad Tour — 45 Years of Rock” concert to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Fall Masterworks concert, “Memories,” features Strauss, Barber and Beethoven, with Norman Gamboa, conductor, and Morgan Harrington, soprano. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Through Nov. 14. More information at 707-584-6945, socophil.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Young musicians perform “Back in the Saddle Again,” with Bobby Rogers, conductor. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10-$20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

“Border People”: Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle performs his new solo show featuring 11 monologues of people who live on or across borders, both geographic and cultural. Performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

James Gallagher Trio: Classic swing and bebop as part of the Healdsburg Jazz music series; performance 5 - 8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Postmodern Jukebox: Scott Bradlee’s musical collective brings its “Grand Reopening” tour to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$100, $135 for VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Ives Collective: The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Concert Series returns with its Sunday Salons at 4 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. The program includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio.” Tickets are $15-$30. More information at bit.ly/3qniGxn.

Book launch: Sonoma County author Mark Tate discusses his book “Beside the River” and its sequel, “River’s End,” which is set at the Laguna de Santa Rosa. Free event begins at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Telegraph Quartet: The award-winning San Francisco-based string quartet performs chamber music at 4 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. The program includes works by Bacewicz, Festinger and Britten. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

Monday, Nov. 15

Mural unveiling: “Weaving Cultures — The Elsie Allen Mural” is a project of Artstart and more than 40 students and two art teachers at Elsie Allen High School. It celebrates the school’s namesake, an activist and revered basket weaver of the Pomo tribe. Ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the campus, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

“The Blues Brothers”: The 1980 musical comedy starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd screens at 7 p.m. as part of the monthly Vintage Film Series at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Cirque Musica: The “Holiday Spectacular” show features circus performers and holiday songs at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$59, $159 for VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Jason Vieaux: Grammy-winning guitarist performs music of Spain, Latin America, Bach and Pat Metheny. Acoustic concert begins at 2 p.m. at the Gualala JAMI Amphitheater, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Fortunate Youth: Reggae rock group, plus Katastro and Artikal Sound System. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$28. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Ethan Lipton and his Orchestra: The group performs music encompassing jazz, folk, country, blues and rock, while tackling modern subjects with feeling, urgency and humor. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall Loft, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$45. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Art exhibit: “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” featuring numerous artists, on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Presented as part of a global art intervention looking at the devastation of industrialized natural resource extraction. Free, donations accepted. Through Nov. 28. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Friday, Nov. 19

“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”: Charming holiday tale explores the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. Opens 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12-$26. Through Dec. 12. More information at 707-588-3400, bit.ly/3D31f92.

Randy Rainbow: The Emmy-nominated actor, singer and satirist known for his popular YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” brings his “Pink Glasses” tour to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$65, $165 for VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

DDAT: Multicultural group performs a blend of hip-hop, jazz, funk and soul with their original southwestern feel. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sonoma Bach: The Live Oak Baroque Orchestra, with alto Christopher Fritzsche and soprano Dianna Morgan, perform “The World of Wonder,” highlighting music of the 17th century stylus fantasticus. Preconcert “Bachgrounder” talk begins at 2:25 p.m., with the concert at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$28. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

Ken Cook Trio: Contemporary jazz, blues, Latin and Brazilian music as part of the Healdsburg Jazz music series; performance 5 - 8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Talent show: Performers compete in the “Sonoma County’s Got Talent!” annual fundraiser for the Occidental Center for the Arts. Event begins at 7 p.m. at 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Any Eyes”: New art exhibit features paintings, sculptures and mixed-media work by Oakland artist Oliver Lee Jackson, through Feb. 20, 2022. A free hands-on art session inspired by the exhibit is from 1-3 p.m., at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $17-$20, free for educators and kids 17 and younger. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org.

Poi Dog Pondering: Eclectic band performs a variety of genres, from world-beat to folk-rock, acoustic and electronic music. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Paul McCandless and Art Lande: The premier jazz musicians perform together at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25-$65. Through Nov. 21. More information at the222.org.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Juilliard String Quartet: Ensemble founded in 1946 performs a “Beethoven Extravaganza” including new works by German composer Jörg Widmann that were designed to accompany Beethoven’s work. Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Songs of Hope, Love and Longing”: Santa Rosa Symphony’s Debut Youth Orchestra and Aspirante Youth Orchestra perform at 3 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Luis Zuniga, conductor. Tickets are $5-$20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

The Temptations: World-renowned rhythm and blues artists with hits like “My Girl” and “I Can’t Get Next to You” perform as part of the group’s 60th anniversary in entertainment. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $60-$70. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

