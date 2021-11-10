Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 12-21, 2021

From performances by all-genre band Whiskey Myers and the Temptations to a mural unveiling at Elsie Allen High School, here are some fun ways to spend your time in the North Bay over the next 10 days.

“Detour”: Off the Page Readers Theater performs short stories written by 10 local writers. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Church of the Oaks, 160 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Tickets are $15. Nov. 14. More information at offthepagetheater.com.

Trestles: Original rock, plus bands Eject Button, Ladders and Public Safety Division. Concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

“How to Transcend a Happy Marriage”: Left Edge Theatre production of Sarah Ruhl’s play exploring how lines of monogamy blur when couples address polyamory. Showtime is 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$33, $44 for VIP. Through Nov. 21. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Whiskey Myers: Chart-topping all-genre band performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Bones Owens opens the show. Tickets are $29-$39. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 13

“Artistry in Wood”: The Sonoma County Woodworkers Association presents its 33rd annual exhibition of fine woodworking at the Museum of Sonoma County, 475 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7-$10, free for kids 12 and younger. Through Jan. 9, 2022. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers: Blues-based rocker brings his “Good to Be Bad Tour — 45 Years of Rock” concert to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Fall Masterworks concert, “Memories,” features Strauss, Barber and Beethoven, with Norman Gamboa, conductor, and Morgan Harrington, soprano. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Through Nov. 14. More information at 707-584-6945, socophil.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Young musicians perform “Back in the Saddle Again,” with Bobby Rogers, conductor. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10-$20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

“Border People”: Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle performs his new solo show featuring 11 monologues of people who live on or across borders, both geographic and cultural. Performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

James Gallagher Trio: Classic swing and bebop as part of the Healdsburg Jazz music series; performance 5 - 8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Postmodern Jukebox: Scott Bradlee’s musical collective brings its “Grand Reopening” tour to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$100, $135 for VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Ives Collective: The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Concert Series returns with its Sunday Salons at 4 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. The program includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio.” Tickets are $15-$30. More information at bit.ly/3qniGxn.

Book launch: Sonoma County author Mark Tate discusses his book “Beside the River” and its sequel, “River’s End,” which is set at the Laguna de Santa Rosa. Free event begins at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Telegraph Quartet: The award-winning San Francisco-based string quartet performs chamber music at 4 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. The program includes works by Bacewicz, Festinger and Britten. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

Monday, Nov. 15

Mural unveiling: “Weaving Cultures — The Elsie Allen Mural” is a project of Artstart and more than 40 students and two art teachers at Elsie Allen High School. It celebrates the school’s namesake, an activist and revered basket weaver of the Pomo tribe. Ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the campus, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.