Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 13-22, 2020

Get a head start on holiday shopping, jam out to a virtual concert or hop in the car for a drive-in movie this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Nov. 13

“Toy Story 4” Drive-in: Drive-in movie, “Toy Story 4,” at Somo Village, presented by Bay Area Pop Up Events. 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. 5 p.m. $40 per car. For more information, visit bayareapopupevents.com/events.

Virtual Holiday Art Fest: Petaluma’s vintage sellers and artists will be selling gifts, decorations and more virtually. 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Nov. 14 online. For more information, visit visitpetaluma.com/event/virtual-holiday-art-fest/.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Explore Your Senses Seasonal Tasting Experience: Explore seasonal wines and aromas with Muscardini Cellars. 9380 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. Through Feb. 28. Offered daily by appointment at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2HSDSrv.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 — SRS @ Home: The Santa Rosa Symphony is broadcasting Beethoven’s second symphony. 3 p.m. on YouTube, 2 p.m. pre-show talk with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

The Juilliard String Quartet: The quartet will perform works by Brahms, Mozart and Dutilleux for the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/the-juilliard-string-quartet.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Heart O’ Mine Virtual Concert: Victor Herbert Renaissance Project Live! presents an Irish-themed concert, featuring three company members working from Sonoma County. Through Nov. 22. 7 p.m. online. $20 tickets. For more information, visit vhrplive.org.

Taj Mahal – Livestream: Luther Burbank Center presents blues musician Taj Mahal’s first ever livestream performance. 6 p.m. online. $20 tickets, $150 for a ticket and online meet and greet with the musician starting at 5 p.m. (Limited capacity.) For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/taj-mahal-livestream.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Vino@Home Virtual Tasting Experience: Papapietro Winery offers tastings with bottles of selected pinot noir, zinfandel and chardonnay. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $171 sampling package. For more information, visit bit.ly/3kh5V0L.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Women in Conversation, Part 3: Join The Press Democrat for the third segment of its “Women in Conversation series,” which will discuss self-care. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3pjCWgo.

Cartoonists in Conversation — The Power of Black Ink: The Schulz Museum presents a panel discussion about the importance of telling stories of Black people in cartoons. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org.

Friday, Nov. 20

Susan Waterfall — Debussy Preludes Book One, Part II: Susan Waterfall with the Mendocino Music Festival dives into Debussy’s colorful and captivating preludes. Noon, online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3poJ1bN.

KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren: Copperfield’s Books presents authors KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren discussing their book “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards.” 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Trashion Fashion Show: Sonoma Community Center presents its 10th annual Trashion Fashion show, virtually. 4 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion/2/.

Healdsburg Farmer’s Market Fall/Holiday Craft Market: Annual fall and holiday market with new sellers each Saturday. More dates available. 8:30 a.m.-noon. West Plaza Parking Lot, W Matheson Street, Healdsburg. For more information, visit healdsburgfarmersmarket.org/october-november-craft-market/.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Candle in a Bottle: Learn how to make a customized scented candle with Rodney Strong Vineyards. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg. 3-5 p.m. $40 tickets, $35 for members. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events/.