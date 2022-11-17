Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 18-27, 2022

Trot like a turkey, see holiday-themed theatrical productions, attend tree-lighting ceremonies and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 17, 2022, 11:06AM
Friday, Nov. 18

“Peter and the Starcatcher”: Analy Theater Arts presents the story of how a young orphan becomes Peter Pan. Production begins at 7 p.m. at the Analy High School theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 and $12. Through Nov. 20. More information at wscuhsd.org/o/analy/events.

Free Peoples and DGIIN: Gypsy flamenco swing opens the show at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. American roots band Free Peoples follows. Tickets are $15 to $23. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

The Parker Quartet: Grammy-winning musicians open the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series season. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, cityboxoffice.com.

“The SpongeBob Musical”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts production of the undersea adventure with Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob and pals including Squidward and Patrick. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Main Theatre, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through Dec. 4. More information at 707-527-4307, srjc.universitytickets.com.

Sonoma Bach: “The Old Bach Archive” features Circa 1600, Barefoot All-Stars and The Whole Noyse. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 and $28. Through Nov. 19. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

David Sedaris: The award-winning humor writer and master satirist appears at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Passion of Tosca”: Curtain Call Theatre presents the Puccini-inspired play blending lust, murder and revenge. Show opens at 8 p.m. at the Russian River Hall, 20347 Highway 116, Monte Rio. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20 to $25, or pay-what-you-can Fridays. Through Dec. 17. More information at 707-387-5072, russianriverhall.com.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Alumni Exhibition: Opening reception celebrates the 20-year anniversary of Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Event is from 1 to 4 p.m., with the exhibit by 10 artists running through Jan. 8, 2023. Free. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Debut Youth Orchestra and Aspirante Youth Orchestra: Luis Zuniga conducts Santa Rosa Symphony young performers in “Marches and Dances” at 3 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Betty Woolfolk: Memorial exhibition of “The Museum of Curious Memories” sculptural works, with an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Works by several artists also featured. Free. Through Dec. 31. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Safety Orange: Reggae rock band from San Diego performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Larry Vuckovich: Jazz pianist in a solo performance at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Also Buca Necak on acoustic bass and guitarist Chris Doering. Tickets are $29 to $34. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Liberty”: Opening reception for new art exhibit celebrates featured artist Jane Gardner and six others. Event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through Jan. 21, 2023. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Django Festival Allstars: Hot jazz musicians from France perform tribute to gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $95. More information at the222.org.

Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acclaimed guitarist and composer from Japan performs at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bailazo en Cloverdale: La Familia Sana hosts a Mexican dance with Estreno Musical, Tamborazo Santa Domingo and Banda la Congora. Event is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. Tickets are $40. Children under age 10 admitted free. More information at 707-669-0289, bit.ly/3ghKP6p.

Juilliard String Quartet: The acclaimed ensemble performs “Beethoven Extravaganza” at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Forbidden Letters”: Book launch for Hemu Aggarwal’s true story about a couple’s long journey overcoming rigid cultural norms. Event begins at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Free to Laugh Comedy Show: Ben Roy headlines a free comedy show also featuring Scott Powers, Alan Vukanovich, Geneva Rust-Orta and Connor Martin. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

Monday, Nov. 21

“Picture a Scientist”: Film looks at a new chapter for women scientists, with a post-screening panel discussion with top female scientists. “The Universe We Live In” series presentation begins at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ada Limón: The author and U.S. Poet Laureate from Sonoma is the featured speaker at the Santa Rosa Junior College Arts and Lectures Series from noon to 1 p.m. at Studio Theatre, Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-524-1538, arts-lectures.santarosa.edu.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

“Polar Bears: A True Story About a Very Big Lie”: Local journalist and playwright David Templeton presents his one-person Christmas play at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19 to $22. More information at caltheatre.com/calendar.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Healdsburg Turkey Trot: Annual 5K walk/run kicks off at 8 a.m. at Healdsburg Running Co., 333 Center St. Entry fee of $15 to $20 benefits the Live Like Drew scholarship. Advance registration. More information at bit.ly/3AiiaFm.

Friday, Nov. 25

Skate on the Square: Winter Lights synthetic ice rink returns to Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa for 45-minute outdoor skating sessions beginning at noon. Tickets start at $8.50. Through Dec. 31. More information/reservations at bit.ly/3AmAgpE.

Cirque de Bohème: New winter show “Gypsy” opens at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Old-style 1920s French circus acts include aerialists, jugglers and tightrope walkers. Showtimes are 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $29 and $39. Through Dec. 25. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Winter Lights: Annual holiday celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, beginning with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Event features family activities, an ice skating show, a visit from Snoopy and a holiday tree lighting. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

“An Irish Christmas”: Holiday carols and Irish dancing celebrate the Christmas season. Dancers include award-winning Riverdance performers. Show begins at 7 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $42 to $57. More information at 707-588-3400, bit.ly/3Ob87r8.

“Scrooge in Love”: A romantic comedy involving the redeemed grumpy miser, his ghosts and Scrooge’s one true love. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19 to $48. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Chuy Lizárraga: Banda singer from Sinaloa, Mexico, performs at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also featuring Madrina Del Evento Graciela Beltran with Banda Kalimba and Los Angeles Negros. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Nov. 26

“Happy 100th Birthday, Charles M. Schulz!”: Celebration marks the late cartoonist’s centennial with cake and live music at noon, live cartooning performances, a Schulz exhibition and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/happybdayschulz.

California Redwood Chorale: Gage Purdy leads an eclectic concert with music from Annie Lennox to Monteverdi. Performance begins at 3:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 at the door. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Vienna Boys Choir: “Christmas in Vienna” features holiday favorites, Austrian folk songs and more. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $45 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Forestville Christmas Tree Lighting: Christmas carols, refreshments and lighting of the Christmas tree with Santa Claus. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. under the oaks at the Downtown Park, 6990 Front St., Forestville. Free. More information at bit.ly/3tBe1Za.

Sunday Funday Blues Jam: Players’ jam session from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

