Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 18-27, 2022

Trot like a turkey, see holiday-themed theatrical productions, attend tree-lighting ceremonies and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Nov. 18

“Peter and the Starcatcher”: Analy Theater Arts presents the story of how a young orphan becomes Peter Pan. Production begins at 7 p.m. at the Analy High School theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 and $12. Through Nov. 20. More information at wscuhsd.org/o/analy/events.

Free Peoples and DGIIN: Gypsy flamenco swing opens the show at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. American roots band Free Peoples follows. Tickets are $15 to $23. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

The Parker Quartet: Grammy-winning musicians open the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series season. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, cityboxoffice.com.

“The SpongeBob Musical”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts production of the undersea adventure with Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob and pals including Squidward and Patrick. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Main Theatre, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through Dec. 4. More information at 707-527-4307, srjc.universitytickets.com.

Sonoma Bach: “The Old Bach Archive” features Circa 1600, Barefoot All-Stars and The Whole Noyse. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 and $28. Through Nov. 19. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

David Sedaris: The award-winning humor writer and master satirist appears at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Passion of Tosca”: Curtain Call Theatre presents the Puccini-inspired play blending lust, murder and revenge. Show opens at 8 p.m. at the Russian River Hall, 20347 Highway 116, Monte Rio. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20 to $25, or pay-what-you-can Fridays. Through Dec. 17. More information at 707-387-5072, russianriverhall.com.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Alumni Exhibition: Opening reception celebrates the 20-year anniversary of Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Event is from 1 to 4 p.m., with the exhibit by 10 artists running through Jan. 8, 2023. Free. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Debut Youth Orchestra and Aspirante Youth Orchestra: Luis Zuniga conducts Santa Rosa Symphony young performers in “Marches and Dances” at 3 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Betty Woolfolk: Memorial exhibition of “The Museum of Curious Memories” sculptural works, with an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Works by several artists also featured. Free. Through Dec. 31. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Safety Orange: Reggae rock band from San Diego performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Larry Vuckovich: Jazz pianist in a solo performance at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Also Buca Necak on acoustic bass and guitarist Chris Doering. Tickets are $29 to $34. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Liberty”: Opening reception for new art exhibit celebrates featured artist Jane Gardner and six others. Event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through Jan. 21, 2023. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Django Festival Allstars: Hot jazz musicians from France perform tribute to gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $95. More information at the222.org.

Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acclaimed guitarist and composer from Japan performs at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bailazo en Cloverdale: La Familia Sana hosts a Mexican dance with Estreno Musical, Tamborazo Santa Domingo and Banda la Congora. Event is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. Tickets are $40. Children under age 10 admitted free. More information at 707-669-0289, bit.ly/3ghKP6p.