Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 19-28, 2021

Get ready for the holiday season and skate at Old Courthouse Square, celebrate Thanksgiving with Snoopy or make holiday-themed crafts at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

Friday, Nov. 19

Skate in the Square: Santa Rosa’s Winter Lights celebration brings a synthetic ice rink to Old Courthouse Square weekends and holiday weekdays through Jan. 9. Opening-day sessions start on the hour from 3-6 p.m. Tickets (including skate rentals) are $8.50, advance sales only. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

Sonoma State University Guitar Ensemble: Small ensembles and soloists perform music from around the globe. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Y&T: Hard rock-heavy metal band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Sold out, wait list available, also for Nov. 20 sold-out show. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

North Coast Comedy: Paul Conyers, winner of the 2020 World Series of Comedy, headlines a comedy show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Orion Levine and Sydney Stigerts also perform. Tickets are $20. More information at bit.ly/3nileuU.

Duo art exhibit: Abstract paintings by Eileen Noonan and geometric abstractions by Kasper Raglus are featured in “The Points That Connect” at Legion Projects, 711A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at legion-projects.com.

“The Wickhams — Christmas at Pemberley”: Charming holiday tale explores the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. Opens 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12-$26. Through Dec. 12. More information at 707-588-3400, bit.ly/3wRKWty.

Randy Rainbow: The Emmy-nominated actor, singer and satirist known for his popular YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” brings his “Pink Glasses” tour to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$65, $165 for VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Thanksgiving Celebration with Snoopy: Watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” join Snoopy for photos and enjoy hands-on activities, plus fun with popcorn and jelly beans. Event is 1-4 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5-$12, free for kids 3 and younger; bring two food items for the Redwood Empire Food Bank in exchange for one free child’s admission. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Comedy in the Cave: Standup comedian Maureen Langan rants about life’s absurdities during a comedy show at 6:30 p.m. in the wine cave at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $35. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sonoma State University Symphony Orchestra: Performance features “American Indian Voices” at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Solo art show: Opening reception for artist Art Moura from 3-6 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Gallery open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Exhibit runs through Jan. 29. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

Holiday Make-In: Family event featuring art and craft projects to inspire creative ideas for the holidays. Free activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Sonoma Bach: The Live Oak Baroque Orchestra, with alto Christopher Fritzsche and soprano Dianna Morgan, perform “The World of Wonder,” highlighting music of the 17th century stylus fantasticus. Pre-concert “Bachgrounder” talk begins at 2:25 p.m., with the concert at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$28. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

Talent show: Performers compete in the “Sonoma County’s Got Talent!” annual fundraiser for the Occidental Center for the Arts. Event begins at 7 p.m. at 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Poi Dog Pondering: Eclectic band performs a wide variety of genres, from worldbeat to folk-rock, acoustic and electronic music. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Paul McCandless and Art Lande: The premier jazz musicians perform together at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25-$65. Through Nov. 21. More information at the222.org.

Sunday, Nov. 21

“The Truffle Hunters”: Award-winning documentary screening plus wine and cheese tasting and demonstrations with truffle-hunting dogs. Held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio. Tickets are $40. Through Nov. 28. More information at 707-520-4075, monteriotheater.com.

The Dance Center: “Back in Action!” dance show at 2 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Eleven dance companies perform jazz, tap, hip-hop and contemporary dance. Tickets are $5-$23. More information at bit.ly/3CjK2aa.

“Songs of Hope, Love and Longing”: Santa Rosa Symphony’s Debut Youth Orchestra and Aspirante Youth Orchestra perform at 3 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Luis Zuniga, conductor. Tickets are $5-$20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

The Temptations: World-renowned R&B artists with hits like “My Girl” and “I Can’t Get Next to You” perform as part of the group’s 60th anniversary in entertainment. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $60-$70. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Monday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving week classes: The Charles M. Schulz Museum hosts drawing, cartooning and nature journaling classes for children. Various sessions offered Monday-Wednesday, including online and in-person programs at 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. The fee is $35. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Artist showcase: More than 20 Arts Guild of Sonoma members exhibit their works through Dec. 27 at the gallery, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Watercolor artist Irene Guidici Ehret is the featured artist. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

“Select Artworks 2021”: As part of Native American Heritage Month, images of painter Gloria T. Pomo are part of the new exhibition on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. She was photographed by Otto Hagel and Hansel Mieth, who documented Indigenous Pomo members from the 1950s to 1973. Admission is $7-$10, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving dinner: The Sonoma Community Center and Vintage House senior center host a free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner prepared by volunteers. Curbside service begins at 2 p.m. at the community center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Donations accepted. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Friday, Nov. 26

Winter Lights: Annual tree-lighting celebration at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square kicks off with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Event runs from 4-7 p.m. with entertainment, Santa photos, food and activities for all ages, plus remembrance candle lighting and tree lighting. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

“Scrooge in Love”: New romantic-comedy musical visits Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s enticed out of loneliness and into love. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$38. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Plaid Tidings”: Sonoma Arts Live presents the holiday edition of “Forever Plaid,” an uplifting, nostalgia-filled musical packed with Christmas standards. Opening night reception at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 18. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

Cirque de Boheme: Old-style 1920s Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. New holiday production, “Behind the Mirror,” opens with shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $28-$38. Through Dec. 26. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

The Comedy Night After: Comedy show featuring Johnny Steele, Larry “Bubbles” Brown and Michael Meehan. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $20-$25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Burnside & Friends: Funk, rock and soul band performs at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, seetickets.us/event/Burnside/436730.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Live music with Petaluma Pete and the Pacific Empire Chorus at 11:30 a.m. as kids await the noon arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a tugboat at the dock at River Plaza Shopping Center, 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Photo ops until 1:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-769-0429, visitpetaluma.com.

Trevor Kinsel Trio: Original arrangements of popular compositions. Performance 5-8 p.m. as part of the Healdsburg Jazz music series at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

“Winter Wonderettes”: Sonoma Arts Live’s Christmas musical revue featuring 1960s classics and surprises set at a hardware store holiday party. Opening night reception at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 19. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

Wonderbread 5: Cover dance band performs music from the 1970s to current hits. Showtime is 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, seetickets.us/event/Wonderbread-5/443228.

Sunday, Nov. 28

California Redwood Chorale: Performance features baritone Robert Balonek, the Vintner’s String Quartet and soprano Crystal McDougall Purdy. Gage Purdy, conductor; pianist John Hazelrigg. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

Photography exhibit: “Beat Generation” photography by the late Larry Keenan on display through December at Lansing Street Gallery, 10466 Lansing St., Mendocino. Exclusive showing curated by the photographer’s daughter, Chelsea Keenan. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at 707-397-6030, lansingstreetgallery.com.

