Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 19-28, 2021

Get ready for the holiday season and skate at Old Courthouse Square, celebrate Thanksgiving with Snoopy or make holiday-themed crafts at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

Friday, Nov. 19

Skate in the Square: Santa Rosa’s Winter Lights celebration brings a synthetic ice rink to Old Courthouse Square weekends and holiday weekdays through Jan. 9. Opening-day sessions start on the hour from 3-6 p.m. Tickets (including skate rentals) are $8.50, advance sales only. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

Sonoma State University Guitar Ensemble: Small ensembles and soloists perform music from around the globe. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Y&T: Hard rock-heavy metal band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Sold out, wait list available, also for Nov. 20 sold-out show. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

North Coast Comedy: Paul Conyers, winner of the 2020 World Series of Comedy, headlines a comedy show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Orion Levine and Sydney Stigerts also perform. Tickets are $20. More information at bit.ly/3nileuU.

Duo art exhibit: Abstract paintings by Eileen Noonan and geometric abstractions by Kasper Raglus are featured in “The Points That Connect” at Legion Projects, 711A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at legion-projects.com.

“The Wickhams — Christmas at Pemberley”: Charming holiday tale explores the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. Opens 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12-$26. Through Dec. 12. More information at 707-588-3400, bit.ly/3wRKWty.

Randy Rainbow: The Emmy-nominated actor, singer and satirist known for his popular YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” brings his “Pink Glasses” tour to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$65, $165 for VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Thanksgiving Celebration with Snoopy: Watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” join Snoopy for photos and enjoy hands-on activities, plus fun with popcorn and jelly beans. Event is 1-4 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5-$12, free for kids 3 and younger; bring two food items for the Redwood Empire Food Bank in exchange for one free child’s admission. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Comedy in the Cave: Standup comedian Maureen Langan rants about life’s absurdities during a comedy show at 6:30 p.m. in the wine cave at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $35. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sonoma State University Symphony Orchestra: Performance features “American Indian Voices” at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Solo art show: Opening reception for artist Art Moura from 3-6 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Gallery open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Exhibit runs through Jan. 29. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

Holiday Make-In: Family event featuring art and craft projects to inspire creative ideas for the holidays. Free activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Sonoma Bach: The Live Oak Baroque Orchestra, with alto Christopher Fritzsche and soprano Dianna Morgan, perform “The World of Wonder,” highlighting music of the 17th century stylus fantasticus. Pre-concert “Bachgrounder” talk begins at 2:25 p.m., with the concert at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$28. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

Talent show: Performers compete in the “Sonoma County’s Got Talent!” annual fundraiser for the Occidental Center for the Arts. Event begins at 7 p.m. at 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Poi Dog Pondering: Eclectic band performs a wide variety of genres, from worldbeat to folk-rock, acoustic and electronic music. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.