Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 26-Dec. 5, 2021

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2021, 2:53PM
The holidays have arrived in Sonoma County. Attend a tree-lighting celebration, see Santa on a tugboat or watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Clover Theater. If you are not feeling festive quite yet, there is a variety of other fun happenings over the next 10 days, too.

Friday, Nov. 26

“Late, A Cowboy Song”: Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s romantic comedy about one woman’s education and search for true love after encountering a female cowboy. Opens 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20-$32. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Winter Lights: Annual tree-lighting celebration at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square kicks off with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Event runs 4 -7 p.m. with entertainment, Santa photos, food and activities for all ages, plus Remembrance Candle Lighting and tree lighting. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

“Scrooge in Love”: New romantic comedy musical visits Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s enticed out of loneliness and into love. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$38. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Plaid Tidings”: Sonoma Arts Live presents the holiday edition of “Forever Plaid,” an uplifting, nostalgia-filled musical packed with Christmas standards. Opening night reception at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 18. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

Cirque de Boheme: Old-style 1920s Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. New holiday production, “Behind the Mirror,” opens with shows at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $28-$38. Through Dec. 26. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Fine art: Partners Holiday Show features works by eight artists and four guest artists, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Jan. 9. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Live music with Petaluma Pete and the Pacific Empire Chorus at 11:30 a.m. as kids await the noon arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a tugboat at the dock at River Plaza Shopping Center, 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Photo ops until 1:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-769-0429, visitpetaluma.com.

“Winter Wonderettes”: Sonoma Arts Live’s Christmas musical revue featuring 1960s classics and surprises set at a hardware store holiday party. Opening night reception at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 19. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

California Redwood Chorale: Performance features baritone Robert Balonek, the Vintner’s String Quartet and soprano Crystal McDougall Purdy. Gage Purdy, conductor; pianist John Hazelrigg. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

Wonderbread 5: Cover dance band performs music from the 1970s to current hits. Showtime is 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, bit.ly/3DJrGRf.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Book release: New Yorker cartoonist and Sonoma native Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell signs copies of her debut graphic memoir, “Murder Book,” from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Roche Winery tasting room, 122 W. Spain St. Free admission; book available for $19.99. More information at bit.ly/3oUtrFi.

Photography exhibit: “Beat Generation” photography by the late Larry Keenan on display through December at Lansing Street Gallery, 10466 Lansing St., Mendocino. Exclusive showing curated by the photographer’s daughter, Chelsea Keenan. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-397-6030, lansingstreetgallery.com.

Museum Store Sunday: Nationwide campaign to support museum shops. Browse works by local artisans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free admission, discount pricing. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Monday, Nov. 29

“Julia”: Documentary about Julia Child, the legendary cookbook author and TV cooking show personality. Various showtimes at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Admission is $10-$12. The cinema cafe presents a special entree, Child’s Beef Bourguignon, for $13.25, through Dec. 2. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Native American Heritage Month: Closing ceremony with music and stories presented virtually from noon to 1 p.m. by Santa Rosa Junior College. Free Zoom registration. More information at bit.ly/3oVccDE.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

West Side Stories: “Forgotten Memories” is the theme for this month’s community storytelling forum. Annual Grand Slam begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $26.50. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove: More than 200 trees decorated by local residents and groups debut on the Windsor Town Green. Holiday celebration 5 - 8 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Free. Annual tree display runs through Dec. 31. More information at townofwindsor.com/1272/Holiday-Happenings.

Cantiamo Sonoma: A cappella choral ensemble performs “A Candlelight Christmas” at 8 p.m. at St. Seraphim Church, 90 Mountain View Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30-$50. Through Dec. 3. More information at 707-694-9660, cantiamosonoma.org.

Friday, Dec. 3

Del Sol Quartet: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Concert Series features the award-winning San Francisco-based string quartet in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$30. More information at events.santarosa.edu/srjc-chamber-concert-series.

“’Tis the Season to be Barbara”: Leah Sprecher stars as the fictional Barbara Dixon in a one-of-a-kind Christmas cabaret at 8 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Broadway Holiday Spectacular”: Transcendence Theatre Company’s holiday show with music, dancing and holiday cheer for all ages. Opens 7:30 p.m. at Belos Cavalos Estate, 687 Campagna Lane, Kenwood. Tickets are $61-$81. Through Dec. 12. More information at transcendencetheatre.org.

“Swingin’ Holidays”: Healdsburg Jazz artistic director Marcus Shelby and his quartet perform holiday music, Christmas carols and spirituals at the Healdsburg Plaza gazebo in downtown Healdsburg. Tree lighting ceremony, holiday activities and concert 5 - 8 p.m. Free. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Occidental Community Choir: Gage Purdy directs holiday concerts celebrating harmony. Opening-night performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10-$15, free for kids 12 and younger. Through Dec. 12. More information at occidentalchoir.org.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”: Alexander Valley Film Society presents the heartwarming 1947 holiday classic at 7 p.m. at the Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale. Tickets are $2-$12. More information at avfilmsociety.org/events/its-a-wonderful-life.

Dos Mas Dos: Comedy and drama unfold as a couple reveals their double life as swingers. Mature audiences. Performance time is 8:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $61-$91. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Holiday Open House: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is decorated in Victorian holiday style for guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic site, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. The 41st annual event includes tours and kids’ activities. Gift shop open. Admission is $3, free for kids under 12. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-524-5445, lutherburbank.org.

Kitka: Women’s vocal ensemble performs “Wintersongs,” seasonal music from Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions. Concerts start at 1 and 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30-$70. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Toys for Tots benefit concert: Bay Area bands Dragons Blood, The Just Project and King Nexus perform at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. Bring a new toy for a child in need. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Showcasing Our Own” concerto by Paul Hindemith highlights five principal members at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Tickets are $24-$97. Through Dec. 6. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Healdsburg Chorus: “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” holiday concert and singalong begins at 2 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza gazebo in downtown Healdsburg. David Martin, director. Free. More information at healdsburgchorus.com.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “Brass & Strings” concert presented as part of the Sundays at 7 series at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Performance of classical hits and eclectic selections by the Brass Quintet and String Quartet begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

San Francisco Yiddish Combo: Rebecca Roudman leads a fresh spin on klezmer music, with an eclectic mix of genres. Concert starts at 3 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

