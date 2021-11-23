Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 26-Dec. 5, 2021

The holidays have arrived in Sonoma County. Attend a tree-lighting celebration, see Santa on a tugboat or watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Clover Theater. If you are not feeling festive quite yet, there is a variety of other fun happenings over the next 10 days, too.

Friday, Nov. 26

“Late, A Cowboy Song”: Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s romantic comedy about one woman’s education and search for true love after encountering a female cowboy. Opens 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20-$32. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Winter Lights: Annual tree-lighting celebration at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square kicks off with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Event runs 4 -7 p.m. with entertainment, Santa photos, food and activities for all ages, plus Remembrance Candle Lighting and tree lighting. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

“Scrooge in Love”: New romantic comedy musical visits Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s enticed out of loneliness and into love. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$38. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Plaid Tidings”: Sonoma Arts Live presents the holiday edition of “Forever Plaid,” an uplifting, nostalgia-filled musical packed with Christmas standards. Opening night reception at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 18. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

Cirque de Boheme: Old-style 1920s Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. New holiday production, “Behind the Mirror,” opens with shows at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $28-$38. Through Dec. 26. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Fine art: Partners Holiday Show features works by eight artists and four guest artists, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Jan. 9. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Live music with Petaluma Pete and the Pacific Empire Chorus at 11:30 a.m. as kids await the noon arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a tugboat at the dock at River Plaza Shopping Center, 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Photo ops until 1:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-769-0429, visitpetaluma.com.

“Winter Wonderettes”: Sonoma Arts Live’s Christmas musical revue featuring 1960s classics and surprises set at a hardware store holiday party. Opening night reception at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 19. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

California Redwood Chorale: Performance features baritone Robert Balonek, the Vintner’s String Quartet and soprano Crystal McDougall Purdy. Gage Purdy, conductor; pianist John Hazelrigg. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

Wonderbread 5: Cover dance band performs music from the 1970s to current hits. Showtime is 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, bit.ly/3DJrGRf.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Book release: New Yorker cartoonist and Sonoma native Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell signs copies of her debut graphic memoir, “Murder Book,” from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Roche Winery tasting room, 122 W. Spain St. Free admission; book available for $19.99. More information at bit.ly/3oUtrFi.

Photography exhibit: “Beat Generation” photography by the late Larry Keenan on display through December at Lansing Street Gallery, 10466 Lansing St., Mendocino. Exclusive showing curated by the photographer’s daughter, Chelsea Keenan. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-397-6030, lansingstreetgallery.com.

Museum Store Sunday: Nationwide campaign to support museum shops. Browse works by local artisans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free admission, discount pricing. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Monday, Nov. 29

“Julia”: Documentary about Julia Child, the legendary cookbook author and TV cooking show personality. Various showtimes at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Admission is $10-$12. The cinema cafe presents a special entree, Child’s Beef Bourguignon, for $13.25, through Dec. 2. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.