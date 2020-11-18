Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 20-29, 2020

Celebrate Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday and the start to the holiday season in Sonoma County this week.

Friday, Nov. 20

Susan Waterfall — Debussy Preludes Book One, Part II: Susan Waterfall with the Mendocino Music Festival dives into Debussy’s colorful and captivating preludes. Noon, online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3poJ1bN.

KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren: Copperfield’s Books presents authors KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren discussing their book “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards.” 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Trashion Fashion Show: Sonoma Community Center presents its 10th annual Trashion Fashion show, virtually. 4 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion/2.

Healdsburg Farmer’s Market Fall/Holiday Craft Market: Annual fall and holiday market with new sellers each Saturday. More dates available. 8:30 a.m.-noon. West Plaza Parking Lot, W Matheson Street, Healdsburg. For more information, visit bit.ly/3kHxqAI.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Evolution of Jazz Organ: Healdsburg Jazz presents world-renowned jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco, who will look into the history of the jazz organ. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Candle in a Bottle: Learn how to make a customized scented candle with Rodney Strong Vineyards. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg. 3-5 p.m. $40 tickets, $35 for members. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events.

Monday, Nov. 23

Gualala Arts Winter Wonderland: Shop for arts and crafts for the holidays. Gualala Arts Center and Grounds. 46501 Old Stage Road, Gualala. Through Dec. 30. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org/2020/11/festival-of-trees-3.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra in Concert: The Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra presents its third virtual concert, with chamber music and works from Bach to modern works. 7 p.m. on the SRS Education YouTube. Free. To watch the livestream, visit bit.ly/3f7tzvC.

Petaluma's Holiday Food & Fun Fair: Hotel Petaluma will showcase local vendors. 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. 4-7 p.m. Reservations and free tickets required. For more information, visit holidayfoodfair.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Trivia Night at Brewsters: Visit Brewsters Beer Garden for a night of trivia. 229 Water St. North, Petaluma. 7-9 p.m. For more information, visit brewstersbeergarden.com.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza: Watch the virtual version of the annual Sonoma Plaza event, with beautiful lights and performances from locals. 6 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook and SonomaTV. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/36Lq2PV.

Friday, Nov. 27

“It's a Wonderful Life! A Live Radio Play”: 6th Street Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life! A Live Radio Play,” the classic holiday story with a twist. 7 p.m. livestream. Through Nov. 29. On demand Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. $15 for one ticket, $25 for two, $50 for 3 or more. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Laurie Kilmartin: Laurie Kilmartin headlines a night of outdoor, socially distanced comedy at the Whiskey Tip. 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Two shows, 6 and 8 p.m. $25. To request tickets, visit bit.ly/3nxWEU3.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: Bay Area Pop Up Events presents a drive-in movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. 5 p.m. gates open, 6:30 p.m. movie starts. $40 per car. For more information, visit bayareapopupevents.com/events.

Paul Mahder Gallery Holiday Party/Exhibit: Celebrate the holidays with new works from more than 40 artists at the Paul Mahder Gallery. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Santa’s Riverboat Cruise: Take part in a fun Petaluma tradition, watching Mr. and Mrs. Claus float down the Petaluma River on their tugboat. Shop around downtown afterward to support local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The Clauses’ cruise will start at Lind Marine on D Street by Steamer Landing Park and continue to Shollenberger Park. Families are asked to social distance along the route. 11 a.m. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/35Dqf8n.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Scandinavian Christmas in the Tasting Room: Enjoy mulled wine, cookies and Swedish Christmas decorations at West Wines. Available all weekend. 1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Cost included in $25 tasting fee. For more information, visit westwines.com/best-sonoma-wine-events.