Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 25-Dec. 4, 2022

See Santa arrive on a riverboat, dine out for a good cause, attend holiday celebrations and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Nov. 25

Winter Lights: Annual holiday celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, beginning with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Event features family activities, an ice skating show, a visit from Snoopy and a holiday tree lighting. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

“Man with a Load of Mischief”: Musical comedy of romance and intrigue opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $36. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Live Metal: Showcase of metal bands featuring Rail Rage, Snake Head, Speed Demon and Hexen House. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Santa and Mrs. Claus dock for photos and visits with children at the River Plaza Shopping Center, 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Live music begins at 11:30 a.m., with local ballet dancers welcoming the holiday couple at noon. Event ends at 1:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com/holidays-in-petaluma.

Mylette Welch: Artist known for vibrant works and whimsical animals hosts an open studio with paintings, prints and ornaments available. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. at 222 Pitt Ave., Sebastopol. Free. Through Nov. 27. More information at mylettewelch.com.

Sparky’s Ice Spectacular: Olympic figure skating champion Scott Hamilton hosts a skating show celebrating the 100th birthday of late “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at fundraise.scottcares.org/Snoopy.

Stella Heath Quartet: Music celebrating Nat King Cole and the King Cole Trio. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Best of the San Francisco Comedy Competition: Past winners and finalists from the stand-up competition, featuring headliner Joe Bartnick. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25, VIP $60. More information at sallytomatoes.com.

The Sonoma Shakers: Sonoma County party band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Patchwork Modern Makers Market: More than 100 local makers and crafters present handmade goods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Plus activities and DIY stations. Free. More information at dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show.

Holiday Celebration: Santa Claus visits from 2 to 4 p.m. at East Washington Place shopping center, 401 Kenilworth Drive, Petaluma. Share holiday wish lists and take photos with Santa. Elves will offer arm painting and balloon twisting. Also carolers. Free. More information at eastwashingtonplace.com/events.

Monday, Nov. 28

Kevin Hart: Comedian and actor brings his “Reality Check” tour to The Event at the Graton Casino and Resort, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8 p.m. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival: The 27th annual festival opens with “Rose,” a coming-of-age drama about a widow pursuing her desires at age 78. Screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $18. Virtual screenings available. Through Dec. 20. More information at socojff2022.eventive.org.

Lynne Twist: Bestselling author discusses her latest book, “Living a Committed Life: Finding Freedom and Fulfillment in a Purpose Larger Than Yourself.” Copperfield’s Books hosts the online event at 7 p.m. Free. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”: Fall series closes with the touching 1982 science-fiction tale about the friendly alien and his young friends. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

“Seeking the Last Gay Man”: Hector Zavala performs a solo show about the constant search for love. Presented in Spanish (“Buscando Al Último Hombre Gay”) with English subtitles at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19 to $22. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.