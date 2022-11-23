Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 25-Dec. 4, 2022

See Santa arrive on a riverboat, dine out for a good cause, attend holiday celebrations and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2022, 3:49PM
Friday, Nov. 25

Winter Lights: Annual holiday celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, beginning with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Event features family activities, an ice skating show, a visit from Snoopy and a holiday tree lighting. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

“Man with a Load of Mischief”: Musical comedy of romance and intrigue opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $36. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Live Metal: Showcase of metal bands featuring Rail Rage, Snake Head, Speed Demon and Hexen House. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival: Santa and Mrs. Claus dock for photos and visits with children at the River Plaza Shopping Center, 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Live music begins at 11:30 a.m., with local ballet dancers welcoming the holiday couple at noon. Event ends at 1:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com/holidays-in-petaluma.

Mylette Welch: Artist known for vibrant works and whimsical animals hosts an open studio with paintings, prints and ornaments available. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. at 222 Pitt Ave., Sebastopol. Free. Through Nov. 27. More information at mylettewelch.com.

Sparky’s Ice Spectacular: Olympic figure skating champion Scott Hamilton hosts a skating show celebrating the 100th birthday of late “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at fundraise.scottcares.org/Snoopy.

Stella Heath Quartet: Music celebrating Nat King Cole and the King Cole Trio. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Best of the San Francisco Comedy Competition: Past winners and finalists from the stand-up competition, featuring headliner Joe Bartnick. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25, VIP $60. More information at sallytomatoes.com.

The Sonoma Shakers: Sonoma County party band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Patchwork Modern Makers Market: More than 100 local makers and crafters present handmade goods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Plus activities and DIY stations. Free. More information at dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show.

Holiday Celebration: Santa Claus visits from 2 to 4 p.m. at East Washington Place shopping center, 401 Kenilworth Drive, Petaluma. Share holiday wish lists and take photos with Santa. Elves will offer arm painting and balloon twisting. Also carolers. Free. More information at eastwashingtonplace.com/events.

Monday, Nov. 28

Kevin Hart: Comedian and actor brings his “Reality Check” tour to The Event at the Graton Casino and Resort, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8 p.m. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival: The 27th annual festival opens with “Rose,” a coming-of-age drama about a widow pursuing her desires at age 78. Screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $18. Virtual screenings available. Through Dec. 20. More information at socojff2022.eventive.org.

Lynne Twist: Bestselling author discusses her latest book, “Living a Committed Life: Finding Freedom and Fulfillment in a Purpose Larger Than Yourself.” Copperfield’s Books hosts the online event at 7 p.m. Free. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”: Fall series closes with the touching 1982 science-fiction tale about the friendly alien and his young friends. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

“Seeking the Last Gay Man”: Hector Zavala performs a solo show about the constant search for love. Presented in Spanish (“Buscando Al Último Hombre Gay”) with English subtitles at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19 to $22. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Dining Out for Life: More than 75 Sonoma County restaurants, breweries and wineries donate at least a quarter of sales throughout the day to Food for Thought. Proceeds benefit the Forestville-based nonprofit’s food and nutrition support for those with HIV. More information at 707-887-1647, fftfoodbank.org/dining-out-for-life.

Windsor Holiday Celebration: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with live music at the Windsor Town Green, followed by a holiday tree lighting at 7 p.m. Also food vendors, crafts, cookie decorating, Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove opening, “snow” and more. Free. More information at bit.ly/3Gz0FEB.

Northern Lights: Winter lights art walk at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts’ Sculpture Garden, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Opening reception at 6 p.m. includes live music by Schlee. Self-guided tours open daily from dusk to 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2023. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org/northernlights.

The Nicolas Bearde Trio: Jazz standards, originals and holiday classics at The Jazz Club at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/the-jazz-club.

Cantiamo Sonoma: A cappella vocal ensemble performs “A Candlelight Christmas” with familiar and rarely heard seasonal pieces from composers including Sweelinck, Britten and Tavener. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at St. Seraphim Cathedral, 90 Mountain View Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 and $45. Through Dec. 2. More information at 707-829-0717, cantiamosonoma.org.

Friday, Dec. 2

Merry Healdsburg: Holiday festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza, with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Event includes complimentary carriage rides and hot chocolate, photos with Santa, family activities and performances by Rocio La Dama de La Cumbia y Su Sonora and the Healdsburg Chorus. Free. More information at 707-433-6935, bit.ly/3i0WMOu.

Holidays Around the World: Sonoma Sister Cities Association celebration showcasing holiday foods and traditions from its seven global sister cities. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-931-1357, sscasonoma.org/news_events.

“Always … Patsy Cline”: Sonoma Arts Live musical tribute to the country singer whose hits include “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces.” Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Opening reception at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

Elvin Bishop: Rock and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“Ham for the Holidays”: Holiday farce set at a small-town Georgia radio station on Christmas Eve 1939. Opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through Dec. 30. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

“A Drag Queen Christmas”: Holiday revelry hosted by Nina West at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $41 to $81, VIP meet-and-greet $156. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Dec. 3

“Merry and Bright”: Eight Sonoma County artists present works celebrating the holiday season. Reception and open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Jan. 1, 2023. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Rainbow Jazz Collective: San Francisco-based quintet performs hard-bop jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. at Furthermore Wines Tasting Lounge, 328 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free. More information at furthermorewines.com/events.

Guerneville Parade of Lights: Lighted holiday parade begins at 7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Guerneville. Watch for fairy lights and regalia; the theme is “A Very Fairy Christmas.” Free. More information at russianriveralliance.org/parade-of-lights.

Shana Morrison & Caledonia: Singer/songwriter performs a range of pop, rock, blues and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $30 to $32. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Piano Concert: Jack London Piano Club performs music from around the world from 2 to 4 p.m. at House of Happy Walls Museum, Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com/events.

Cinnabar Singers: Community chorus presents “Sing for Joy! Celebrating the Season in Glorious Song” at 3 p.m. at Elim Church, 504 Baker St., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 at the door. More information at cinnabartheater.org/shows.

Abe Lagrimas, Jr.: Award-winning percussionist and ukulele player performs Hawaiian music at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

