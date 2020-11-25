Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 27-Dec. 6, 2020

Whatever your mood, get into the holiday spirit with a virtual Christmas tree lighting, a Scandinavian holiday wine tasting or a drive-in movie.

Friday, Nov. 27

“It’s a Wonderful Life! A Live Radio Play”: 6th Street Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life! A Live Radio Play,” the classic holiday story with a twist. 7 p.m. livestream. Through Nov. 29. On demand Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. $15 for one ticket, $25 for two, $50 for 3 or more. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Laurie Kilmartin: Laurie Kilmartin headlines a night of outdoor, socially distanced comedy at the Whiskey Tip. 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Two shows, 6 and 8 p.m. $25. To request tickets, visit bit.ly/3nxWEU3

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: Bay Area Pop Up Events presents a drive-in movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” at Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. 5 p.m. gates open, 6:30 p.m. movie starts. $40 per car. For more information, visit bayareapopupevents.com/events

Paul Mahder Gallery Holiday Party/Exhibit: Celebrate the holidays with new works from more than 40 artists at the Paul Mahder Gallery. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com

Saturday, Nov. 28

Santa’s Riverboat Cruise: Take part in a fun Petaluma tradition, watching Mr. and Mrs. Claus float down the Petaluma River on their tugboat. Shop around downtown afterward to support local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The Clauses’ cruise will start at Lind Marine on D Street by Steamer Landing Park and continue to Shollenberger Park. Families are asked to social distance along the route. 11 a.m. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/35Dqf8n

Sunday, Nov. 29

Scandinavian Christmas in the Tasting Room: Enjoy mulled wine, cookies and Swedish Christmas decorations at West Wines. Available all weekend. 1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Cost included in $25 tasting fee. For more information, visit westwines.com/best-sonoma-wine-events

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Petaluma Loves Art: Auction + Stories: The Petaluma Art Center’s mini-exhibit and fundraiser will be online due to rising COVID-19 cases. Through Dec. 7. Free online. For more information, visit events.handbid.com/auctions/petaluma-loves-art-auction-stories

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Women Rising: Local Leaders Speak Out: The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is presenting an online discussion among local female leaders in conjunction with the exhibition “Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist” at the museum. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Thursday, Dec. 3

Lewis Richmond — Online: Author Lewis Richmond will discuss his book “Every Breath, New Chances: How to Age with Honor and Dignity,” a guide aimed at men, presented by Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Sebastopol’s Holiday Celebration: The annual tree lighting in Sebastopol will be virtual this year. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit sebastopol.org/chamber-events-2020-Tree-Lighting

Friday, Dec. 4

Young Repertory Spectacular: Opening night of Cinnabar Theater’s “Spectacular Musical Revue,” featuring young actors ages 8 to 18 performing a number of musical theater favorites. 7:30 p.m. online. More dates available, recording will be offered for purchase on demand. $30 per ticket. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org

Saturday, Dec. 5

Holiday Marketplace: Visit the Chateau Sonoma Farm for their holiday market featuring local makers. Starts 11 a.m. Continues to Dec. 6. 453 First St. W., Sonoma. For more information, visit chateausonoma.com

Sunday, Dec. 6

Virtual auction: Support the Sebastopol Center for the Arts by bidding in their virtual auction or online silent auction, with tons of local art to bid on. Live auction is 5-6 p.m. online. $10 ticket for virtual auction, silent auction is free, open until Dec. 10. Also, pick up cocktails from Fern Bar in Sebastopol for an additional $20 donation. For more information, visit sebarts.org