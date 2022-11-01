Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 4-13, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 1, 2022, 1:13PM
See model train exhibits, hear headlining bluegrass performers, attend Veterans Day celebrations and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Nov. 4

Redwood Empire Train Show: Model train exhibits, vendors and train rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 ($4 from 2 to 5 p.m.), free for kids 12 and younger. Through Nov. 6. More information at 877-794-4710, bit.ly/3UcDrYq.

Micah Schwaberow tribute: Exhibit honors the late artist with a collection of his works in a variety of media. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com/events.

TherapeuTx: Sonoma County rock band performs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tips Roadside, Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

“How to Successfully Fail in Hollywood”: Sonoma County filmmaker C.M. Conway’s witty look at Tinseltown, including a life-changing twist for an actress at the end of her rope. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Nov. 6). Virtual discussion with Conway follows, with an in-person visit Nov. 6. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Dia de Los Muertos: La Familia Sana presents art and food vendors, including free pan dulce, plus live music, face painting, community organizations and more. Celebration is from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3FAmx1G.

Mo Willems’ “Influences”: Bestselling author, illustrator, animator and playwright discusses his work and influences at 3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For adult audience. Admission is $10 to $15. (“Meet Mo Willems!” for all ages at 11 a.m. Nov. 6.) More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/calendar.

“Embers of Awakening – From Firestorms to Climate Healing”: Local film addressing the Tubbs fire screens at 3 p.m. at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Panel discussion follows, including the film’s producer and director, Phyllis Rosenfield. Free, registration required. More information at 707-838-1020, bit.ly/3DuHV5S.

Tosya Shore: Local artist presents “Hanging Out,” an exhibit of watercolor paintings from her Laundry Series. Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Beverly Bird’s “Seas, Trees and Vines” paintings also featured. Free. Through Nov. 20. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Nikki Glaser: The stand-up comic and TV, radio and podcast host performs at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37.50 and $42.50, VIP $192. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong”: Left Edge Theatre stages the award-winning comedy about a drama society’s on-stage disasters. Production opens at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $35. Through Nov. 20. More information at leftedgetheatre.com.

Sunday, Nov. 6

San Francisco Feetwarmers: Jazz band performs for TRAD JASS, the Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

“Doktor Kaboom!”: Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series presents a humorous look at physical sciences and the modern scientific method. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 and $17. Free art projects begin at 2 p.m. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jeremy Gorman: Multi-instrumentalist performs from his latest album, “Unusual Suspects,” from 3 to 6 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-7442, starlingsonoma.com.

Monday, Nov. 7

Vicky Bennison: Author of “Pasta Grannies – Comfort Cooking, Traditional Family Recipes from Italy’s Best Home Cooks” appears at 6:30 p.m. at Thumbprint Cellars, 102 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-9270, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Rebeca Treviño: Assemblage artist presents “What the Crows Brought Me” showcasing 3D artwork using found objects, parts and pieces. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through Dec. 3. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

“Women is Losers”: Award-winning 2021 drama set in 1960s San Francisco about a young Latina woman’s efforts to rise above poverty, racism and sexism. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Discussion with filmmaker Lissette Feliciano begins at 6 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

“A Little Ginger – A Lot of Friends”: Ginger Beavers headlines a cabaret-style revue at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19. More information at 707-536-1620, caltheatre.com/wednesdayweirdness.

Thursday, Nov. 10

“Hasta La Muerte”: Day of the Dead celebration with Las Cafeteras features original music and classical songs including “La Llorona,” plus altars, dance and more. Lupita Infante, special guest. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Versa-Style Dance Company: Various concepts of freedom through dances to remixes of hip-hop, classical and electronic music. “FREE-Mind, FREE-Style” show begins at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Discussion follows performance. Tickets are $20 to $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Nov. 11

Rohnert Park Veterans Day Celebration: Avenue of the Flags, keynote speaker, Rohnert Park Community Band and more honoring U.S. military veterans and active duty personnel. Event is from 11 a.m. to noon at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Free. More information at bit.ly/3DQHmET.

Petaluma Veterans Day Parade & Flyover: Theme for the annual observance is “Korean War Veterans, You Are Not Forgotten.” Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Walnut Park, Petaluma Boulevard South and D St., Petaluma. Live music starts at noon at the park gazebo, with a ceremony following the parade. Steve Kemmerle, grand marshal. Free. More information at petalumaveteransparade.com.

Dan Hoyle: Actor and playwright performs a solo show, “Talk to Your People,” looking at how white male Americans deal with Black Lives Matter and other racial movements and issues. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Oak Hall at Occidental Art and Ecology Center, 15290 Coleman Valley Road. Tickets are $35 to $50. Through Nov. 12. More information at 707-874-1557, oaec.org.

The Coffis Brothers: Roots rock artists celebrate their new album, “Turn My Radio Up,” with a show at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $23. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Sonoma County Bluegrass and Folk Music Festival: Twentieth anniversary showcase features Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Waddie Mitchell, California Bluegrass Reunion, Rita Hosking and Cowboy Scott Gerber. Event begins at 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/bluegrass-2022.

The Imaginists: Guest House Series presents “Uncommon Ground – BIPOC Journeys to Creative Activism.” The literary and performance event is from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Imaginists theater, 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.org/uncommon-ground-november.

Petaluma Wildlife Museum Jubilee: The 30th anniversary fundraiser includes dinner and docent-led museum tours. Event is from 5 to 9 p.m. at Herzog Hall at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, with reserved tours throughout the day at the Petaluma High School campus museum. Tickets are $75. More information at petalumawildlifemuseum.org.

Lucille Lang Day: Award-winning poet and publisher in conversation with Denise Low at 6 p.m. as part of the “Indigenous Voices” program at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org/events-calendar.

“The Holiday Gift”: O’Brien Center of the Arts’ original ballet set at the Paris World’s Fair opens at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $22 and $32. Through Nov. 13. More information at 707-588-3400, bit.ly/3FCqoM0.

The Blue Lights: Blues Night music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “Classical Hours” concert includes works by Ponchielli, Beethoven and Schumann. Norman Gamboa, conductor. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Through Nov. 13. More information at socophil.org.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Victorian Christmas Crafts Workshop: Longtime event returns with old-fashioned holiday crafts and ornament-making for children. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the General Vallejo Home, Third and West Spain streets, Sonoma. Admission is $3, free for kids 12 and younger. Project fees are 25 cents to $1. More information at 707-938-9547, sonomaparks.org/events.

Flowers & Jazz: Santa Rosa Symphony League Festival of Parties fundraiser features the Jami Jamison Band from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Point West Flower Market, 150 Professional Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Event includes food, wine, a silent auction and dancing. Tickets, at $55, benefit Santa Rosa Symphony music education programs. More information at 707-522-8786, srsymphonyleague.org.

Three Deep: Jazz trio performs at 6 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

