Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 4-13, 2022

See model train exhibits, hear headlining bluegrass performers, attend Veterans Day celebrations and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Nov. 4

Redwood Empire Train Show: Model train exhibits, vendors and train rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 ($4 from 2 to 5 p.m.), free for kids 12 and younger. Through Nov. 6. More information at 877-794-4710, bit.ly/3UcDrYq.

Micah Schwaberow tribute: Exhibit honors the late artist with a collection of his works in a variety of media. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com/events.

TherapeuTx: Sonoma County rock band performs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tips Roadside, Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

“How to Successfully Fail in Hollywood”: Sonoma County filmmaker C.M. Conway’s witty look at Tinseltown, including a life-changing twist for an actress at the end of her rope. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Nov. 6). Virtual discussion with Conway follows, with an in-person visit Nov. 6. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Dia de Los Muertos: La Familia Sana presents art and food vendors, including free pan dulce, plus live music, face painting, community organizations and more. Celebration is from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3FAmx1G.

Mo Willems’ “Influences”: Bestselling author, illustrator, animator and playwright discusses his work and influences at 3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For adult audience. Admission is $10 to $15. (“Meet Mo Willems!” for all ages at 11 a.m. Nov. 6.) More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/calendar.

“Embers of Awakening – From Firestorms to Climate Healing”: Local film addressing the Tubbs fire screens at 3 p.m. at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Panel discussion follows, including the film’s producer and director, Phyllis Rosenfield. Free, registration required. More information at 707-838-1020, bit.ly/3DuHV5S.

Tosya Shore: Local artist presents “Hanging Out,” an exhibit of watercolor paintings from her Laundry Series. Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Beverly Bird’s “Seas, Trees and Vines” paintings also featured. Free. Through Nov. 20. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Nikki Glaser: The stand-up comic and TV, radio and podcast host performs at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37.50 and $42.50, VIP $192. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong”: Left Edge Theatre stages the award-winning comedy about a drama society’s on-stage disasters. Production opens at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $35. Through Nov. 20. More information at leftedgetheatre.com.

Sunday, Nov. 6

San Francisco Feetwarmers: Jazz band performs for TRAD JASS, the Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

“Doktor Kaboom!”: Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series presents a humorous look at physical sciences and the modern scientific method. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 and $17. Free art projects begin at 2 p.m. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jeremy Gorman: Multi-instrumentalist performs from his latest album, “Unusual Suspects,” from 3 to 6 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-7442, starlingsonoma.com.

Monday, Nov. 7

Vicky Bennison: Author of “Pasta Grannies – Comfort Cooking, Traditional Family Recipes from Italy’s Best Home Cooks” appears at 6:30 p.m. at Thumbprint Cellars, 102 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-9270, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Rebeca Treviño: Assemblage artist presents “What the Crows Brought Me” showcasing 3D artwork using found objects, parts and pieces. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through Dec. 3. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.