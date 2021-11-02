Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 5-14, 2021

Looking for something fun to do over the next 10 days? Upcoming events include Santa Rosa’s Winterblast festival, live music and theater performances.

Friday, Nov. 5

First Fridays Art Walk: Visit a dozen art galleries from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Guerneville. Event includes music and street vendors along three blocks. Free. More information at riverartsandmedia.com.

“The Last Picture Show”: The 1971 Oscar-winning coming-of-age story starring Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges screens as part of the First Friday Film Series featuring some of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s favorite films. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7. More information at 707-579-5542, schulzmuseum.org.

The Familiar Strangers: Americana band performs at 8 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

“Let My Love Be Heard”: Sonoma State University Concert Choir and SonoVoce present a program of choral works pondering facets of life and love. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

“Earth Flower/Flor de Baro”: Opening reception for Sonoma Community Center ceramics program artist-in-residence Gabo Martinez. Pottery exhibit, music and tamales from 5:30-7:30 p.m., artist talk 6-6:30 p.m., 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org/earth-flower.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Wine Road Wine & Food Affair: The 23rd annual weekend event features 35 Dry Creek, Alexander and Russian River valley wineries offering wine and food pairings, plus special receptions and events. Sold out. More information at 707-433-4335, wineroad.com.

Día de los Muertos Festival: La Luz Center and VIDA present live music and performances, a community altar, arts and crafts and food. Event is from 1-6 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-938-5131 and 707-304-1620.

Grace Field: “Best of Broadway” live performance with the acclaimed Tony Award-winning singer begins at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

“Vincent”: A play based on the life of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, revealing the art and artist as few knew him. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $23-$34. Extended through Nov. 14. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Winterblast: Annual festival returns with open art studios, live music and theater, street entertainment, food and the parade of decorated sofas at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., plus a 7 p.m. parade of Brazilian dancers and drummers. 5 - 9:30 p.m., free, in the SOFA arts district, South A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-526-0135, facebook.com/SOFASantaRosa.

“How to Transcend a Happy Marriage”: Left Edge Theatre presents the Sonoma County premiere of Sarah Ruhl’s play exploring how lines of monogamy blur when couples address polyamory. Opens at 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$33, $44 for VIP. Through Nov. 21. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

“Billie Holiday Project”: Stella Heath performs with Bay Area jazz musicians to present the music and life story of the iconic jazz and swing vocalist. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

SonoMusette: Vocalist Mimi Pirard and the four-member band recreate the evocative sound of the 20th century Parisian music scene. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Kitchen Gizmos & Gadgets: Sonoma food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill displays unique and historic pieces from her extensive culinary collection from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Admission is $5-$15. Through Nov. 28. More information at 707-944-0500, napavalleymuseum.org.

Art reception: Exhibit in coordination with “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” a global artistic endeavor addressing climate change. Opening reception from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Bay Letterpress Arts, 925 Gravenstein Highway S., Unit D, Sebastopol. Free admission. Sundays through Nov. 28. More information at facebook.com/northbayletterpressarts.