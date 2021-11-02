Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 5-14, 2021

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2021, 4:22PM
Looking for something fun to do over the next 10 days? Upcoming events include Santa Rosa’s Winterblast festival, live music and theater performances.

Friday, Nov. 5

First Fridays Art Walk: Visit a dozen art galleries from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Guerneville. Event includes music and street vendors along three blocks. Free. More information at riverartsandmedia.com.

“The Last Picture Show”: The 1971 Oscar-winning coming-of-age story starring Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges screens as part of the First Friday Film Series featuring some of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s favorite films. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7. More information at 707-579-5542, schulzmuseum.org.

The Familiar Strangers: Americana band performs at 8 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

“Let My Love Be Heard”: Sonoma State University Concert Choir and SonoVoce present a program of choral works pondering facets of life and love. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

“Earth Flower/Flor de Baro”: Opening reception for Sonoma Community Center ceramics program artist-in-residence Gabo Martinez. Pottery exhibit, music and tamales from 5:30-7:30 p.m., artist talk 6-6:30 p.m., 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org/earth-flower.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Wine Road Wine & Food Affair: The 23rd annual weekend event features 35 Dry Creek, Alexander and Russian River valley wineries offering wine and food pairings, plus special receptions and events. Sold out. More information at 707-433-4335, wineroad.com.

Día de los Muertos Festival: La Luz Center and VIDA present live music and performances, a community altar, arts and crafts and food. Event is from 1-6 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-938-5131 and 707-304-1620.

Grace Field: “Best of Broadway” live performance with the acclaimed Tony Award-winning singer begins at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

“Vincent”: A play based on the life of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, revealing the art and artist as few knew him. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $23-$34. Extended through Nov. 14. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Winterblast: Annual festival returns with open art studios, live music and theater, street entertainment, food and the parade of decorated sofas at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., plus a 7 p.m. parade of Brazilian dancers and drummers. 5 - 9:30 p.m., free, in the SOFA arts district, South A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-526-0135, facebook.com/SOFASantaRosa.

“How to Transcend a Happy Marriage”: Left Edge Theatre presents the Sonoma County premiere of Sarah Ruhl’s play exploring how lines of monogamy blur when couples address polyamory. Opens at 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$33, $44 for VIP. Through Nov. 21. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

“Billie Holiday Project”: Stella Heath performs with Bay Area jazz musicians to present the music and life story of the iconic jazz and swing vocalist. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

SonoMusette: Vocalist Mimi Pirard and the four-member band recreate the evocative sound of the 20th century Parisian music scene. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Kitchen Gizmos & Gadgets: Sonoma food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill displays unique and historic pieces from her extensive culinary collection from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Admission is $5-$15. Through Nov. 28. More information at 707-944-0500, napavalleymuseum.org.

Art reception: Exhibit in coordination with “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” a global artistic endeavor addressing climate change. Opening reception from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Bay Letterpress Arts, 925 Gravenstein Highway S., Unit D, Sebastopol. Free admission. Sundays through Nov. 28. More information at facebook.com/northbayletterpressarts.

Fall concert: The Sonoma State University Brass Ensemble performs at 2 p.m. in Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Program features a variety of music spanning four centuries. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Pipeline Vocal Project: Alaskan a cappella vocal trio performs “The Retro Pop Show” as Cinnabar Theater launches its monthly “Sundays at 7” concert series. Showtime is 7 p.m. at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Monday, Nov. 8

Santa Rosa Symphony: Final performance of “Klezmer & Krakauer,” including David Krakauer’s world premiere of his klezmer clarinet concerto. Francesco Lecce-Chong conducts the program of traditional klezmer selections. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$97. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Tuesday Night Comedy: Casey Williams hosts the weekly Barrel Proof Comedy program featuring local and Bay Area comics. Show runs from 7-8:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Free admission. More information at 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Online book discussion: Author Bill Plaschke discusses his book, “Paradise Found: A High School Football Team’s Rise From the Ashes,” with Rick Prinz, the Paradise High School coach who helped with the team’s comeback after the Camp fire ravaged the town of Paradise. Copperfield’s Books hosts the event at 7 p.m. Free registration at copperfieldsbooks.com.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Virtual screenings offered through Nov. 14 include 65 shorts, features and documentaries. Films highlight established and emerging filmmakers across the country. Passes are $25-$99. More information at napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Kellie Fuller and The Mike Greensill Trio: Blue Note Napa’s grand reopening after its 20-month closure. “Blue Note is Back!” performance begins at 7 p.m. at the iconic venue in the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Veterans Day Parade: The celebration returns to downtown Petaluma, with the theme “Welcome Home to All Vietnam Veterans.” Live music from noon to 1 p.m.; parade at 1 p.m.; ceremony at 2:45 p.m. Walnut Park, Fourth and D streets, Petaluma. Free admission. More information at petalumaveteransparade.com.

Friday, Nov. 12

Whiskey Myers: Chart-topping all-genre band performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Bones Owens opens the show. Tickets are $29-$39. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 13

George Thorogood and The Destroyers: Blues-based rocker brings his “Good to be Bad Tour — 45 Years of Rock” concert to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Fall Masterworks concert, “Memories,” features Strauss, Barber and Beethoven, with Norman Gamboa, conductor, and Morgan Harrington, soprano. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Through Nov. 14. More information at 707-584-6945, socophil.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Young musicians perform “Back in the Saddle Again,” with Bobby Rogers, conductor. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10-$20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

“Border People”: Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle performs his new solo show featuring 11 monologues of people who live on or across borders, both geographic and cultural. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

James Gallagher Trio: Classic swing and bebop repertoire at the Healdsburg Jazz music series performance from 5-8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org

Sunday, Nov. 14

Ives Collective: The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Concert Series returns with its Sunday Salons at 4 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. The program includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio.” Tickets are $15-$30. More information at events.santarosa.edu/srjc-chamber-concert-series

Book launch: Sonoma County author Mark Tate discusses his book “Beside the River” and its sequel, “River’s End,” which is set at Laguna de Santa Rosa. Free event begins at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Telegraph Quartet: The award-winning San Francisco-based string quartet performs chamber music at 4 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. The program includes works by Bacewicz, Festinger and Britten. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

