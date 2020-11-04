Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 6-15, 2020

Recover from the election and have some fun with virtual concerts, book clubs and, of course, wine.

Friday, Nov. 6

Susan Waterfall — Debussy Préludes Book One, part I: The Mendocino Music Festival presents Susan Waterfall, who will discuss themes from Debussy’s music. Noon on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org

Money For Schools: Copperfield’s Books is raising money for local schools. Mention your school’s name at the register and 20% of your purchase will be donated. Through Nov. 8. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

The Thanksgiving Play: Left Edge Theatre presents a “woke” version of a traditional Thanksgiving pageant. Livestream through Nov. 15 for $10-30. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/thethanksgivingplay

Saturday, Nov. 7

Occidental Center for the Arts Fall Spectacular: The center presents several musical and visual artists. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

2020 Healdsburg Jazz Gala: Healdsburg Jazz presents a night of performances from community artists to support the organization. 6 p.m. online. $15 minimum donation. For more information, healdsburgjazz.org

Santa Rosa Zine Fest: The Sonoma County Library presents three sessions on how to create a zine and will focus on themes of activism and self-care. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, sonomalibrary.org/zinefest2020

Sunday, Nov. 8

The Muse Hour with Lila Downs: The Luther Burbank Center presents Lila Downs, who will discuss Latino issues and perform a few songs. 7:30 p.m. online. $10 tickets or free to members. For more information, visit bit.ly/3oXgrh9

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Napa Zoom Book Club: Join the monthly virtual Copperfield’s book club in Napa from the comfort of your home. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Thursday, Nov. 12

Healdsburg Crush: This virtual event features an online wine auction in place of the annual in-person event, benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. 6 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit healdsburgcrush.com

Museum Conversations with Iris Jamahl Dunkle & Jonah Raskin: Museum of Sonoma County presents a conversation with authors Jamahl Dunkle and Jonah Raskin about two Sonoma County women, Charmian Kittredge London, Jack London’s second wife, and the fictional Tioga Vignetta, a private investigator. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/34UJc6r

Friday, Nov. 13

“Toy Story 4” Drive-in: Drive-in movie, “Toy Story 4,” at Somo Village, presented by Bay Area Pop Up Events. 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. 5 p.m. $40 per car. For more information, visit bayareapopupevents.com/events

Saturday, Nov. 14

Explore Your Senses Seasonal Tasting Experience: Explore seasonal wines and aromas with Muscardini Cellars. 9380 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. Through Feb. 28. Offered daily by appointment at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2HSDSrv

Sunday, Nov. 15

Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 — SRS @ Home: The Santa Rosa Symphony is broadcasting Beethoven’s second symphony. 3 p.m. on YouTube, 2 p.m. pre-show talk with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

The Juilliard String Quartet: The quartet will perform works by Brahms, Mozart and Dutilleux for the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/the-juilliard-string-quartet