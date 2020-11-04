Things to do in Sonoma County, Nov. 6-15, 2020
Recover from the election and have some fun with virtual concerts, book clubs and, of course, wine.
Friday, Nov. 6
Susan Waterfall — Debussy Préludes Book One, part I: The Mendocino Music Festival presents Susan Waterfall, who will discuss themes from Debussy’s music. Noon on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org
Money For Schools: Copperfield’s Books is raising money for local schools. Mention your school’s name at the register and 20% of your purchase will be donated. Through Nov. 8. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com
The Thanksgiving Play: Left Edge Theatre presents a “woke” version of a traditional Thanksgiving pageant. Livestream through Nov. 15 for $10-30. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/thethanksgivingplay
Saturday, Nov. 7
Occidental Center for the Arts Fall Spectacular: The center presents several musical and visual artists. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org
2020 Healdsburg Jazz Gala: Healdsburg Jazz presents a night of performances from community artists to support the organization. 6 p.m. online. $15 minimum donation. For more information, healdsburgjazz.org
Santa Rosa Zine Fest: The Sonoma County Library presents three sessions on how to create a zine and will focus on themes of activism and self-care. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, sonomalibrary.org/zinefest2020
Sunday, Nov. 8
The Muse Hour with Lila Downs: The Luther Burbank Center presents Lila Downs, who will discuss Latino issues and perform a few songs. 7:30 p.m. online. $10 tickets or free to members. For more information, visit bit.ly/3oXgrh9
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Napa Zoom Book Club: Join the monthly virtual Copperfield’s book club in Napa from the comfort of your home. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com
Thursday, Nov. 12
Healdsburg Crush: This virtual event features an online wine auction in place of the annual in-person event, benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. 6 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit healdsburgcrush.com
Museum Conversations with Iris Jamahl Dunkle & Jonah Raskin: Museum of Sonoma County presents a conversation with authors Jamahl Dunkle and Jonah Raskin about two Sonoma County women, Charmian Kittredge London, Jack London’s second wife, and the fictional Tioga Vignetta, a private investigator. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/34UJc6r
Friday, Nov. 13
“Toy Story 4” Drive-in: Drive-in movie, “Toy Story 4,” at Somo Village, presented by Bay Area Pop Up Events. 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. 5 p.m. $40 per car. For more information, visit bayareapopupevents.com/events
Saturday, Nov. 14
Explore Your Senses Seasonal Tasting Experience: Explore seasonal wines and aromas with Muscardini Cellars. 9380 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. Through Feb. 28. Offered daily by appointment at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2HSDSrv
Sunday, Nov. 15
Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 — SRS @ Home: The Santa Rosa Symphony is broadcasting Beethoven’s second symphony. 3 p.m. on YouTube, 2 p.m. pre-show talk with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org
The Juilliard String Quartet: The quartet will perform works by Brahms, Mozart and Dutilleux for the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/the-juilliard-string-quartet
