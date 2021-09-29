Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 1-10, 2021

Celebrate everything from Oktoberfest and the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival to the return of live performances by the Santa Rosa Symphony. There are diverse offerings around Sonoma County and beyond over the next 10 days.

Friday, Oct. 1

Friday Night Live at the Plaza: Cloverdale Arts Alliance presents its season closer, Cuban-style salsa band Sabor De Mi Cuba. Music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Plaza in downtown Cloverdale. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Fall First Friday Film Series: Watch the satirical comedy “Dr. Strangelove,” one of Charles Schulz’s favorite movies, on the big screen at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $7, free for members. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Oktoberfest: Rio Nido Roadhouse hosts its annual Oktoberfest with beer, German food and live music. Costumes encouraged. Festivities begin at 1 p.m., with free admission. Lovin’ Dead and Electric Tumbleweed perform at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15. 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Live performances return with Francesco Lecce-Chong conducting “Elgar & Mozart,” featuring guest violinist Julian Rhee and 70-plus musicians. Season opener begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, with performances through Oct. 4. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24 to $97. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: Experience this 1975 cult classic at the Phoenix Theater. Doors open at 11:30 p.m., with an 11:55 p.m. showtime. 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3566 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Día de los Muertos Community Art Day: The public is invited to make paper mâché winged hearts with Life on Earth Art in honor of a loved one for the Museum of Sonoma County’s community altar. Event from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, 475 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Kenny Metcalf as Elton John: Tribute concert covers the early years of pop superstar Elton John. Performance is 4-6 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com/338/special-events.

Monday, Oct. 4

Emmylou Harris: The 14-time Grammy-winning country singer/songwriter and social activist performs at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $75. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Black Midi: English rock band Black Midi performs at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Slauson Malone 1 opens the show. Doors open at 7 p.m., performance at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Trivia Night: Compete for prizes individually or with teams of up to six people. All ages welcome, 7-9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern. Free admission. Standard rounds of questions, plus picture and audio rounds. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, Oct. 7

SoCo Clicks Photography Exhibition: View the inaugural student photography showcase presented by Santa Rosa Junior College, Windsor High and ArtQuest Photography at the Museum of Sonoma County. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Exhibit closes Oct. 31. Admission is $7 to $10, free for members and kids 12 and younger. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Friday, Oct. 8

Redwood Arts Council: This chamber music season opener features pianist Andreas Klein, with a program of “Bach, Beethoven and Beyond.” Performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-874-1124 or visit redwoodarts.org.

“Fully Committed”: Raven Players’ comedy about an out-of-work actor. Troy Thomas Evans plays 40 diverse characters. Opens 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Show runs through Oct. 17. Tickets are $12 to $25. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band: Legendary musicians perform together at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $65. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Topdog/Underdog”: Darkly comic fable about two brothers, named Lincoln and Booth, and their lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Opens 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Performances through Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 to $32. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival: The 124th annual harvest celebration features wine, live music with the Rich Little Band and the Scarlett Letters, food, arts and crafts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-996-2109 or visit valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

“Boris Godunov”: The Metropolitan Opera Live season returns to the big screen with Mussorgsky’s masterpiece about the tortured czar and the hope and suffering of the Russian people. Showtime is 10 a.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18 to $26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Les Schwab Tires Monster Truck Fall Nationals: Final day of the two-day event featuring Quad Wars and 14 monster trucks at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m. at the Chris Beck Arena, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 to $22. For more information, call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Glen Ellen Village Fair: Small-town street fair celebrates its 30th year with a parade, live music, games, a quilt raffle, food, wine and beer. Held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 along Arnold Drive in downtown Glen Ellen. Free admission. For more information, call 707-935-9163 or visit bit.ly/3CTexV4.

Trio Celeste: Gualala Arts Chamber Music Series features Trio Celeste ensemble in concert at the JAMI Amphitheater. Performance begins at 2 p.m. At 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.