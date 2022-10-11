Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 14-23, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2022
Updated 2 hours ago

Attend harvest festivals and fairs, hear local authors read, see spooky movies and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Oct. 14

Off the Page Readers Theater: Annual show, “Choices,” features poems and stories by local authors, plus music by Patrick Michael McCarty. Event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Church of the Oaks, 160 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Admission is $15. Through Oct. 16. More information at offthepagetheater.com.

“The Secret of the Grain”: Award-winning drama about the joys and struggles of a French-Arab family; presented in French and Arabic with English subtitles. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Oct. 16). Discussion follows with Suzanne Toczyski, professor of French in Modern Languages and Literature. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Sonoma County Americana Festival: Opening night performers are Bobby Black, Jim and Morning Nicols and Maria Muldaur and her Bluesiana Band. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. Through Oct. 15. More information at 707-328-6219, caltheatre.com.

Nick Gamer & The Midnight Angels: Americana music begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Folk singer/songwriter Clementine Darling also performs. Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Fort Ross Harvest Festival: Kids’ games, apple and pear picking in the historic orchard, pumpkin carving and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Highway 1, Jenner. Admission is $10 per vehicle. More information at 707-847-3437, fortross.org/harvest.

Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting: Sample Sonoma County wine, beer, ciders and food, plus arts and crafts sales from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. VIP entry is from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are $65, VIP $105, designated driver $25. More information at harvestfair.org.

Lucky Ol’ Bones: Santa Rosa band performs punk, ska, Celtic and folk music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wolf House Brewing, 131 E. First St., Cloverdale. Free. More information at bit.ly/3T5ZxLS.

Jose Sarduy: Cuban-born stand-up comedian and U.S. Air Force veteran headlines a show also featuring Mean Dave. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: The 1975 cult classic midnight musical-comedy returns to the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Sold out. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Healdsburg Crush – Pouring on the Plaza: Wine tasting event features limited production wine from more than 60 premium wineries. Plus food vendors and a silent auction. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Tickets, at $125, benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. A brunch and wine tasting panel from 10 a.m. to noon at The Matheson is an additional $125. More information at bgcsonoma-marin.org/healdsburgcrush.

Chuck Sher Quartet: Rita Thies, Art Khu and Michael Aragon join Sher from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for swingin’ jazz outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Book launch: Glen Ellen author Elisa Stancil Levine reads from “This or Something Better – A Memoir of Resilience,” and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla reads from “All the Fires of Wind and Light.” Both works explore the impacts of the 2017 firestorms. Event begins at 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Flight of Poets: “Freedoms Found – Writers Speak to the Art of Raymond Saunders” features four Bay Area writers sharing compositions inspired by the Oakland-based Saunders. Event begins at 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Each performance paired with wine. Tickets are $10 to $35. Registration required. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org/events.

Monday, Oct. 17

Mud Lab: Kids learn and explore through mud activities like mud painting and “cooking” with mud from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Mud smocks provided. Admission is $13 to $16, free for infants under 1 year. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Mural unveiling: Artstart presents the art installation, “World of Good,” at 3 p.m. at the Goodwill building, 6826 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. The event celebrates the collaboration with Analy High School. Free. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us/home.

Brian Fies: Local author celebrates his new graphic novel, “The Last Mechanical Monster,” at 6:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 755 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Bright Eyes: Indie folk and rock band performs at 7 p.m. in the amphitheater at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Tickets are $68. More information at gunbun.com/events.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Joan Frank: Award-winning local author discusses her upcoming books, “Late Work” and “Juniper Street,” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 755 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Dirty Cello: Americana roots music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Pachuquísmo”: Vanessa Sanchez leads an all-female cast performing with La Mezcla in a multi-disciplinary show exploring the history of Mexican-American female youth. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Water by the Spoonful”: Sonoma State University stages the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about lives on the brink of redemption. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Person Theater, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. Through Oct. 23. More information at 707-664-4246, bit.ly/3rRUCCg.

“Deep Red”: The 1975 Italian crime thriller/horror film about a brutally murdered psychic screens at 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $8. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Friday, Oct. 21

Ukrainian fundraiser: Freeman Toyota Ukrainian Family Aid Golf Tournament scramble begins at noon at Foxtail Golf Course, 100 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. A dinner and auction with big band music by Swing and a Miss follow at 5:30 p.m. Tournament fee is $135, dinner is $30. More information at 707-322-5448, ukrainianfamilyaid.org.

Las Almas: Female trio performs traditional and contemporary Argentine tango music from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

“Hocus Pocus”: Movies in the Park closes the season with the Disney PG-rated horror fantasy/comedy about three wild witches from 17th century Salem, Massachusetts. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, bit.ly/3CrAOdT.

Eric Hutchinson: Multi-genre singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $29 to $49. More information at 707-880-2300, jamcellarsballroom.com.

Saturday, Oct. 22

AVFilm Impact Awards: Fundraiser for AVFilm educational programs is from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Food, wine, live music by Sabor de mi Cuba and awards. Program honors Erica Milsom, director of Pixar’s short film “Loop.” Tickets start at $250. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

50th Anniversary Golden Gala: Fashion show highlighting 50 seasons of live theater, plus funk and soul music by The Bruthas, auctions, dinner and drinks. Event is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $99 and $149, VIP $250. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Latin Kings of Comedy: The 20th anniversary tour features headliner Paul Rodriguez with Joey Medina, Gilbert Esquivel, Johnny Sanchez and Dennis Gaxiola. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40 and $60. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Symphony Spooktacular: Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concert Series features familiar music from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and more. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Bobby Rogers, conductor. Costumes encouraged. Instrument petting zoo at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $20. More information at 707-546-7097, srsymphony.org.

Sunset Fandango at the Barn: Friends of the Petaluma River hosts a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St., Petaluma. Live music by Van Goat, games, paella dinner and more. Tickets are $100. More information at friendsofthepetalumariver.org.

