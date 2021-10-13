Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 15-24, 2021

Catch everything from spooky films and live stage productions to a wide range of musical shows during the next 10 days. There’s also a mineral and gem show and a look at the world through the eyes of comic icon John Cleese.

Friday, Oct. 15

Huichica Sonoma: Two-day boutique music festival opens with nine acts featuring indie-folk musicians, including Valley Queen and Shana Falana. Performances run from 2-10 p.m. (and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16) at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Single-day tickets are $125-$275; two-day tickets are $350. More information at 707-938-5277, gunbun.com.

“Dancing Lessons”: Cinnabar Theater presents a heartwarming romantic comedy about an unlikely friendship between a Broadway dancer and a science professor. Opens 7:30 p.m. at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$35. Performances through Oct. 31. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Afroman: Rapper and hip-hop artist known for his Grammy-nominated single “Because I Got High” performs at 10 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. DJ Mike G. opens the show. Tickets are $35 -$40. More information at 707-829-7300, wl.seetickets.us/hopmonksebastopol.

Otis Redding Legacy: McKinley Moore and his eight-piece band perform at Reel & Brand for dinner and a show. Tickets for the performance $15-$25. Reservations required for a dinner seating at 6:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m. 401 Grove St., Sonoma. To make a reservation, call 707-938-7204 or email Info@reelandbrand.net. For tickets: bit.ly/3BEW66w.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Santa Rosa Mineral & Gem Society Show: The two-day, 44th annual event features minerals, gemstones, crystals, displays, demonstrations and kids’ activities. Opening-day hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. Admission is $6, free for kids under 12. More information at srmgs.org.

Día de los Muertos Opening Reception and Family Festival: Celebration of the 25th annual exhibit includes art activities, altars and performances by Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma. Works by featured artists including Maria de Los Angeles. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

“The Beard of Avon”: A madcap Shakespearean farce presented as a comic and sincere love letter to the Bard. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center., 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. Performances through Oct. 24. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Symphony Pops: Pianist Bill Cunliffe and the Santa Rosa Symphony perform “Fiedler’s Favorites,” featuring “Rhapsody in Blue.” Performance begins at 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Oct. 18

“No Time to Die”: Benefit screening of the new James Bond film, plus wine and small bites. The $50 suggested donation benefits the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council in Napa Valley, founded after the region’s Glass fire. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Analy High graduate Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film. More information at brownpapertickets.com/event/5268326.

“The Shining”: Jack Nicholson stars in this 1980 psychological horror film set in an isolated resort hotel in the snowy Colorado mountains. Showtime is 7 p.m. Presented as part of the Vintage Film Series at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

John Cleese: Comedic actor explores the dysfunctional world around us during his “Why There Is No Hope” performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $85-$105, $310 for VIP Meet & Greet. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Todd Snider: Singer-songwriter performs a blend of folk, rock, blues and alternative country at 8 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Americana artist Lilly Winwood also performs. Tickets are $25-$40. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Lior Ben-Hur: Sonoma State University’s Jewish music series features the Jerusalem-born singer and his eight-piece band performing contemporary Jewish world music at 5:30 p.m. in Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3v1YKR2.