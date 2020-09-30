Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 2-11, 2020

Here are some upcoming virtual and socially distanced events happening around the North Bay in early October.

Friday, Oct. 2

Groth White Wine Virtual Tasting: In celebration of its new estate wine, Groth Vineyard and Winery is partnering with wine expert and author Karen MacNeil for a virtual tasting event. To follow along, you can buy a tasting kit that includes three bottles of wine and overnight shipping for $145. 4-5 p.m. For more information, visit napavalley.com/event/groth-white-wine-virtual-tasting.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Celebrate 70 years of Peanuts: To mark the 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts comic, the Charles M. Schulz Museum will broadcast a live conversation between Jean Schulz, widow of the cartoonist, and Stephan Pastis, creator of the “Pearls Before Swine” comic and “Timmy Failure” books. Event will be broadcast on Zoom. 5-6 p.m. $15 tickets, $10 for museum members. Advanced registration required. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Swinging Suite Sundays: The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn will continue its Suite Sundays concerts on Sunday afternoons throughout October for guests in suites with balconies. From the balconies of their rooms, guests will be able to watch the live music performances by Sonoma favorite Sean Carscadden, playing a mix of blues, New Orleans funk, folk and old-time songs with a contemporary touch. Packages start at $349. For more information, visit https://www.fairmont.com.

Monday, Oct. 5

Gallery opening — Fine Art of Diego Marcial Rios: Virtual gallery opening for the work of Diego Marcial Rios, inspired by Latin history, presented by the Sonoma Community Center. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Meet Sue Conley and Peggy Smith: Petaluma Woman’s Club presents the co-founders of Cowgirl Creamery as part of the “Conversations with Women Leaders in our Community” series. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit petalumawomansclub.com/pwcs-speaker-series/.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Virtual — Beginning Ukulele: First ukulele class of a series with instructor Sean Carscadden, for all ages. Continues weekly through Nov. 11. 6-7:15 p.m. on Zoom. $90. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/event/virtual-beginning-ukulele-2/.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Iris Dunkle and Forrest Gander: Iris Dunkle, author of “Charmain Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer,” discusses the life of London and her famous husband, Jack London, in a free online presentation from Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Fall Music Series at Hotel Healdsburg: The Rob Sudduth Trio will play bebop ballads and blues at Hotel Healdsburg’s outdoor green. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free, food purchase required. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, Oct. 11

SRS @ Home: Santa Rosa Symphony will present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Streaming live from Weill Hall at the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. on the symphony’s YouTube channel. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

Jiji — Green Music Center: Guitarist Jiji performs for the Green Music Center’s “Green Room” series. 3 p.m. streamed online, available for 48 hours after. $10 tickets. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/jiji-guitar.