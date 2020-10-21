Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 23-Nov. 1, 2020

Despite the pandemic, there’s still a few reasons to celebrate this year, including Halloween and Día de los Muertos. Other options include learning something new at a fermentation class, going to a drive-in movie, attending virtual book talks and more.

Friday, Oct. 23

“The Turn of the Screw,” A Live Streaming Event: 6th Street Playhouse presents “The Turn of the Screw,” a 90-minute, one-act adaptation of Henry James' novella. Virtual streaming through Nov. 1, $15 virtual seat for one. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Gary Kamiya and Paul Madonna — Online: Copperfield’s Books presents authors Gary Kamiya and Paul Madonna, who will discuss their book “Spirits of San Francisco.” 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Saturday, Oct. 24

“Hocus Pocus” Carpool Cinema: Watch Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” at Carpool Karaoke at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. 1 Citrus Fair Dr., Cloverdale. Gates open at 6 p.m., movie starts at sundown. $30 per car. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/events/hocus-pocus-carpool-cinema/

Día de los Muertos Altar Making: Bay Area artist Ernesto Hernandez-Olmo will teach viewers about the background of altar making, live from Oaxaca, Mexico, in the fourth and final installment of the Sonoma Community Center’s Día de los Muertos series. 10 a.m. online. $1-$25, pay what you can. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Laini Nemett at Paul Mahder Gallery: Visit the Paul Mahder Gallery for the opening reception for Laini Nemett’s exhibit “Between Walls.” Masks and social distancing enforced. 222 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com

Steve Moon Trio: Visit Hotel Healdsburg for its Fall Music Series on the lawn with the Steven Moon Trio playing music from a range of eras and improvised music. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com

Sunday, Oct. 25

Pumpkins on Pikes: Nick’s Cove will provide pumpkins for carving on the beach for a social-distanced community event. 23240 CA-1, Marshall. 11 a.m. until sundown. Free. For more information, visit nickscove.com/event/nicks-carve-pumpkins-on-pikes

Wine & Pizza On The Green: Enjoy wine, pizza and ice cream sandwiches at Rodney Strong Vineyards. 3-6 p.m. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg. $45, $40 for members. For more information, visit www.rodneystrong.com/events

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Fermentation for Beginners — Seasonal Sauerkraut: Learn the basics of fermentation with Samantha Paone, owner and chef of Golden State Pickleworks. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $25 per person. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/fermentation/

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Women's Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad, and the Unintended: Petaluma History Room presents local author and historian John Sheehy to discuss Prohibition and women’s suffrage. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit events.sonomalibrary.org/event/4584960

Friday, Oct. 30

“Oktoberfest” Choral Concert: Watch Santa Rosa Junior College vocal music majors, concert choir and chamber singers perform German classic, folk and popular songs. 7:30 p.m. on YouTube Live. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events

Tenae Stewart — Online: Author Tenae Stewart discusses her book “Modern Witch’s Guide to Magickal Self-Care” with Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Saturday, Oct. 31

Halloween Covers Show: The Phoenix Theater presents a series of cover bands for Halloween, including covers of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, The Velvet Underground and more. Video will be released at 8 p.m. Free on YouTube. Visit the Onstage with Jim and Tom YouTube channel to see the show.

Healdsburg Jazz Online Auction: Start your online holiday shopping with this online auction, benefits Healdsburg Jazz. Auction registration opens Oct. 29. Auction is open Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Sunday, Nov. 1

Día de los Muertos Sculpture Garden: Museum of Sonoma County presents annual Día de los Muertos exhibition. Social distanced protocols enforced. 425 7th St., Santa RosaOct. 31-Nov. 2. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org/2020-dia-de-los-muertos/