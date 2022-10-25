Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 2022

Celebrate Halloween, Día de los Muertos, Charles M. Schulz’s legacy and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Oct. 28

Fall Fun Fest: Trick-or-treating, games, Ferris wheel rides, food, DJ and dance party and costume contests. Event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at bit.ly/3DgI0vn.

The Haunt: Haunted maze with ghosts and ghouls but no gore. Visitors age 13 and older can select time slots from 7 to 9 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Through Oct. 29. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-588-3456, bit.ly/3D706hY.

Halloween show: Free Peoples and the Marshall House Project perform at the Forestville Club, 6250 Front St. Plus a costume contest. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-887-2594, forestvilleclub.com.

Adult Halloween Bash: Three DJs, three dance floors and special guest Sammy Salas, T3R Elemento drummer. Come in costume (no full face coverings). Party begins at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $30. Ages 21 and up. More information at visitepicenter.com.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Halloween Carnival and Día de los Muertos: Entertainment, games, community altars, exotic animals and more from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Ballet Folklorico performs at 12:30 p.m., Aztec dancers at 2 p.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3DabwBq.

Witches & Warlocks on the Water: Halloween water parade begins at 2 p.m. at The Floathouse, 150 Weller St., Petaluma. Participants meet at 1 p.m. to paddle, row, etc., or rent a watercraft. Free. More information at bit.ly/3W3wyu8.

The Witchie Poo Halloween Extravaganza: Final weekend of the 40th anniversary children’s stage show featuring Halloween songs, dances and performances. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $10 to $13. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Petaluma Día de los Muertos: Candlelight procession begins at 6 p.m. at St. Vincent Church, 35 Liberty St., and continues to the Mail Depot parking lot, 40 Fourth St. Celebration includes giant puppets, Aztec dancers, Ballet Folklorico Paquiyollotzin and music by Mateo Guzman until 10 p.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3Fcor8N.

Spooktacular 2: Halloween celebration begins with stand-up comedy from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by Kid Galaga band from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Block, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. Also a costume contest at 10 p.m. Free. More information at 707-775-6003, theblockpetaluma.com.

Halloweird: North Bay Cabaret Halloween celebration with a costume contest, variety show, tarot reader, silent disco DJ dance party and live music by Crux and Van Goat and more at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Variety show from 7 to 10 p.m., music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at northbayevents.com.

Matthew Whitaker Quintet: The New Jersey jazz keyboardist, esteemed at age 20, performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Fall Colors Festival & Vintage Car Show: Annual event includes a firefighters’ breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. ($5 and $10), plus crafts, games, vintage cars, 1950s music and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Geyserville. Ballet Folklorico performs at 1 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit local schools and charities. More information at visitgeyserville.com/fall-colors.

Spooky Sheep & Ghoulish Goats: Halloween benefit for Goatlandia and Sheepy Hollow farm animal sanctuaries features guided goat hikes, kids’ activities, vegan snacks, sweets and more. Costumes encouraged. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg. Suggested donation is $15 to $25 at the gate. More information at bit.ly/3TQW6JL.

Kids’ Halloween party: Costume contest, entertainment and more, followed by a trick-or-treat parade through Occidental. Event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Spooky Sunday: Costume contests, a pre-party from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and live reggae music with Sol Horizon from 7 to 10 p.m. at Blue Ridge Kitchen, 6770 McKinley St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at peacetown.org.

Monday, Oct. 31

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, crafts and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick-or-treat. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for two adults per child before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.