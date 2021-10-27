Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021

Celebrate Día de los Muertos and Halloween, explore an art exhibit at Sea Ranch Lodge or see a comedy show.

Friday, Oct. 29

Art exhibit: The iconic Sea Ranch Lodge hosts an art exhibit and “Land(e)scape” graphic installation by famed artist, landscape architect and graphic designer Barbara “Bobbie” Stauffacher Solomon. Opening-day hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 60 Sea Walk Drive, The Sea Ranch. Free admission. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com

Stephen Prutsman: Award-winning San Francisco pianist performs a classical/jazz solo concert, “Bach & Forth,” at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at the222.org

Halloween Covers Show: Sixth annual show returns with musicians playing covers of songs by Blondie, Daft Punk, GBH, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and several other bands. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán: Renowned regional Mexican music group presents its worldwide tour at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The center’s youth mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra, also performs. Tickets are $51 - $106. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Cirque du Sebastopol: Heavy metal and mariachi band Metalachi featured at Cirque du Sebastopol at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300 and bit.ly/3GkG6ZW

Saturday, Oct. 30

Día de los Muertos: Finale event features Ballet Folklorico Jazmin, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra youth mariachi ensemble and a lowrider car show, plus crafts and art vendors, food, music and more. A traditional indigenous blessing ceremony and dance by Danza Xantotl will take place at dusk, followed by an electric candlelight procession. Activities are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green, McClelland and Market streets. Free admission. More information at diademuertoswindsor.org/2021-events

The Pulsators: Halloween party, costume contest and CD release party from 6-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Band performs rock, rhythm and blues, reggae and funk. $10 admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com

“Halloweird”: North Bay Cabaret entertainment, from drag, burlesque and circus acts to Goth comedian Oliver Graves, plus live music with Americana band The Crux and swing-punk group Van Goat. Also tarot readings, a photo booth and more. Costumes encouraged. Doors open at 7 p.m., variety show at 8 p.m., dance party at 10 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at bit.ly/3bcCQRY

THUGZ: Come in costume for classic jam tunes, rock and psychedelic originals with Tribal Hippie Under Ground Zone from 8 - 10 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $22. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Dwight Yoakam: The country singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $79.50 - $89.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/dining-entertainment

Sunday, Oct. 31

Haunted Row Halloween Show: The Decameron Row virtual community of artists hosts a “Last Sundays” program of spooky stories and a conversation with Disney animator Scott Cook about the development of creepy characters. On Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Free registration at bit.ly/2XN8hzm

Halloween Old School Party: SambaDa performs Afro-Brazilian samba-reggae-funk music, plus costume contest with cash prizes, DJ Will Banks and food by Flavors of Brazil. Event is 1-6 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 - $30, free for kids 12 and younger, $18 for food. More information at 510-332-5250, brownpapertickets.com/event/5239108

“Scream”: Sonoma International Film Festival presents the 25th-anniversary screening of this teen slasher movie right where the fictional Woodsboro High School campus scenes were filmed — at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at sonomafilmfest.org

Monday, Nov. 1

Día de los Muertos: Altar-lighting ceremony and reception with music, food, drinks and display of altars honoring the memory of loved ones. Public invited to bring small mementos or dedicate a paper butterfly for the featured 12-foot altar. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., free, at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Costumes encouraged. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org