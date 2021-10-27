Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2021, 4:07PM
Celebrate Día de los Muertos and Halloween, explore an art exhibit at Sea Ranch Lodge or see a comedy show.

Friday, Oct. 29

Art exhibit: The iconic Sea Ranch Lodge hosts an art exhibit and “Land(e)scape” graphic installation by famed artist, landscape architect and graphic designer Barbara “Bobbie” Stauffacher Solomon. Opening-day hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 60 Sea Walk Drive, The Sea Ranch. Free admission. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com

Stephen Prutsman: Award-winning San Francisco pianist performs a classical/jazz solo concert, “Bach & Forth,” at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at the222.org

Halloween Covers Show: Sixth annual show returns with musicians playing covers of songs by Blondie, Daft Punk, GBH, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and several other bands. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán: Renowned regional Mexican music group presents its worldwide tour at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The center’s youth mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra, also performs. Tickets are $51 - $106. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Cirque du Sebastopol: Heavy metal and mariachi band Metalachi featured at Cirque du Sebastopol at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300 and bit.ly/3GkG6ZW

Saturday, Oct. 30

Día de los Muertos: Finale event features Ballet Folklorico Jazmin, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra youth mariachi ensemble and a lowrider car show, plus crafts and art vendors, food, music and more. A traditional indigenous blessing ceremony and dance by Danza Xantotl will take place at dusk, followed by an electric candlelight procession. Activities are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green, McClelland and Market streets. Free admission. More information at diademuertoswindsor.org/2021-events

The Pulsators: Halloween party, costume contest and CD release party from 6-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Band performs rock, rhythm and blues, reggae and funk. $10 admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com

“Halloweird”: North Bay Cabaret entertainment, from drag, burlesque and circus acts to Goth comedian Oliver Graves, plus live music with Americana band The Crux and swing-punk group Van Goat. Also tarot readings, a photo booth and more. Costumes encouraged. Doors open at 7 p.m., variety show at 8 p.m., dance party at 10 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at bit.ly/3bcCQRY

THUGZ: Come in costume for classic jam tunes, rock and psychedelic originals with Tribal Hippie Under Ground Zone from 8 - 10 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $22. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Dwight Yoakam: The country singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $79.50 - $89.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/dining-entertainment

Sunday, Oct. 31

Haunted Row Halloween Show: The Decameron Row virtual community of artists hosts a “Last Sundays” program of spooky stories and a conversation with Disney animator Scott Cook about the development of creepy characters. On Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Free registration at bit.ly/2XN8hzm

Halloween Old School Party: SambaDa performs Afro-Brazilian samba-reggae-funk music, plus costume contest with cash prizes, DJ Will Banks and food by Flavors of Brazil. Event is 1-6 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 - $30, free for kids 12 and younger, $18 for food. More information at 510-332-5250, brownpapertickets.com/event/5239108

“Scream”: Sonoma International Film Festival presents the 25th-anniversary screening of this teen slasher movie right where the fictional Woodsboro High School campus scenes were filmed — at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at sonomafilmfest.org

Monday, Nov. 1

Día de los Muertos: Altar-lighting ceremony and reception with music, food, drinks and display of altars honoring the memory of loved ones. Public invited to bring small mementos or dedicate a paper butterfly for the featured 12-foot altar. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., free, at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Costumes encouraged. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org

Aldo López-Gavilán: Healdsburg Jazz presents a concert with the Cuban jazz and classical pianist and composer, plus a documentary screening of “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” about the performer and his violinist brother, Ilmar. Performance begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the film at 8 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave. Tickets are $30, $75 VIP. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org

Tuesday, Nov. 2

The Gipsy Kings: Nicolas Reyes leads the Grammy-winning group performing pop, salsa and flamenco world music. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55 to $79. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Holiday ice skating: Ice skating returns to San Francisco’s Union Square, with opening day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink. Admission is $19, including skate rental. Tickets sold only in advance. Free opening celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. Open through Jan. 17, 2022. More information at unionsquareicerink.com

West Side Stories: Storytellers address the topic “What Are You Waiting For?” during this community storytelling forum at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories

Birdtalker: Nashville-based indie folk band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Indie rocker Lonas opens the show. Tickets are $15 - $20. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Thursday, Nov. 4

Lewis Black: The “King of Rant” brings his “It Gets Better Every Day” tour to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The Grammy-winning stand-up comic performs at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 - $79.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Friday, Nov. 5

Santa Rosa Symphony gala: The symphony honors its longtime president and CEO Alan Silow with a reception, gourmet dinner, recital by renowned clarinetist David Krakauer and benefit for the symphony’s music education program. Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $350. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org

Faith Ako: Native Hawaiian award-winning Rohnert Park singer performs Hawaiian classics, hula standards and original songs at 6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Halau Na Pua O Ka La’akea hula dancers also perform. Tickets are $28. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Saturday, Nov. 6

“Metal Epoch”: Opening reception for Mike Berg’s solo exhibit of laser-cut steel sculptures. Visit from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free admission. Through Jan. 2, 2022. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com

Dick Conte Trio: Healdsburg Jazz music series features jazz standards and songs from the Great American Songbook from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org

Winterblast: Annual festival returns with open art studios, live music and theater, street entertainment, food and the traditional parade of decorated couches. The free event is from 5 - 9:30 p.m. in the SOFA arts district, South A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-526-0135, facebook.com/SOFASantaRosa

Laura Dern: The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation series features the Academy Award-winning actress, activist and producer at 6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Dern most recently appeared in the 2019 films “Marriage Story” and “Little Women.” Tickets are $58 - $78. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

“How to Transcend a Happy Marriage”: Left Edge Theatre company presents the Sonoma County premiere of Sarah Ruhl’s play exploring how lines of monogamy blur when couples address polyamory. Opens at 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 - $33, $44 for VIP. Through Nov. 21. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com

Santa Rosa Symphony: Francesco Lecce-Chong conducts a program of traditional klezmer selections, including David Krakauer’s world premiere of his klezmer clarinet concerto. The “Klezmer & Krakauer” performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24 - $97. Through Nov. 8. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org

“Billie Holiday Project”: Stella Heath performs with Bay Area jazz musicians to present the music and life story of the iconic jazz and swing vocalist. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com

SonoMusette: Vocalist Mimi Pirard and the four-member band recreate the evocative sound of the 20th century Parisian music scene. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Luvplanet: Feel-good rock band headlines a benefit concert for the Petaluma Music Festival for music education in Petaluma-area public schools. Smokehouse Gamblers and Soulshake also perform. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $27. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Sunday, Nov. 7

Santa Rosa Doll & Toy Show: Redwood Empire Doll & Study Club show returns with antique, vintage and modern dolls, toys, Teddy bears, miniatures and accessories, plus doll appraisals. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. Admission is a cash donation for The Living Room nonprofit that assists homeless women and children. More information at santarosadollshow.blogspot.com

Pipeline Vocal Project: Alaskan a cappella vocal trio performs “The Retro Pop Show” as Cinnabar Theater launches its monthly “Sundays at 7” concert series. Showtime is 7 p.m. at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org

