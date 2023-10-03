Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 6-15, 2023

Tour a haunted house, hear local authors read, taste award-winning wines and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Oct. 6

“The Underground Orchestra”: The 1998 documentary about Paris Metro and sidewalk musicians screens in French with English subtitles. Showtime is 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. Oct. 8. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Tapas Short Play Festival: Final weekend of Pegasus Theater Company’s 15th annual showcase of seven original short plays by Northern California playwrights. Curtain time is 7 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Masonic Lodge, 14040 Church St., Guerneville. Tickets are $20. Through Oct. 8. More information at pegasustheater.com.

Pete Floyd: Petaluma-based Pink Floyd tribute band performs with a laser light show at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/37XcfhVSnFg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Latin Neon Party: DJ Marroquin presents reggaeton, Top 40, Latin pop and more at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sonoma County Art Trails: Final weekend, with open studio tours visiting 130 artists throughout Sonoma County. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 8. Free. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Kiyoko Nakano: Local children’s books author reads her stories “Shy” and “Brave and Wise: A Story About Growing Up Biracial.” Event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at 707-584-9121, pdne.ws/48EtWcp.

Local Author Showcase: Readings and more with Windsor youth fiction writers/illustrators Keli Colombini, T.J. Hendrix and Barbara Cottrell from noon to 2 p.m. at The Community Shops, 8852 Lakewood Drive, inside the Windsor Raley’s. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3F3KvRu.

“The Fire Cats: Save Something Small”: Documentary about cat rescuers in the aftermath of the devastating Tubbs and Camp fires. Showtime is 1 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Also screens at 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Post-screening discussion with local animal welfare organizations. Tickets are $11 to $12.95. Proceeds benefit the Hachiko Foundation’s efforts to help displaced pets in Ukraine. More information at 707-829-3921, rialtocinemas.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ypQbctHerwg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Oktoberfest: Food, beer, games, live music and vendors from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. Proceeds benefit Sonoma Valley Youth Soccer Association. More information at sonomacity.org/event/oktoberfest-2.

Dublinesque: Songs, music and stories celebrating Dublin, Ireland, with Irish singer-songwriter and pianist Eamonn Flynn and his group. Event begins at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Season opener highlights the romantic era with pianist Olga Kern performing Grieg’s “Piano Concerto.” Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

David Arkenstone & Friends: Candlelit concert with neoclassical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, world music and more at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $20 to $30, VIP $45. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0OerlA-rph0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Three Ocean Advocates: Inspiring Change”: Emmy-winning documentary addressing climate change screens at 7:35 p.m. at Grand Central Petaluma, 226 Weller St. Plus local environmental groups and post-screening Q&A with the film’s producer/directors Cynthia Abbott and Andrea Leland. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Q1vh5W.

Laughter Matters: Casey Williams hosts a benefit comedy show for Community Matters. Gina Stahl-Haven headlines, with performances by Steve Ausburne, Nicole Tran and Terry Dorsey. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-852-2196, barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Sunday, Oct. 8

“Essential Geometry”: Part two of an exhibit featuring paintings by Bruce K. Hopkins and found-object sculptures by Susan Shore, plus guest artists. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road, Graton. Free. Through Oct. 29. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.