Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 6-15, 2023

Tour a haunted house, hear local authors read, taste award-winning wines and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 3, 2023, 11:54AM
Friday, Oct. 6

“The Underground Orchestra”: The 1998 documentary about Paris Metro and sidewalk musicians screens in French with English subtitles. Showtime is 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. Oct. 8. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Tapas Short Play Festival: Final weekend of Pegasus Theater Company’s 15th annual showcase of seven original short plays by Northern California playwrights. Curtain time is 7 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Masonic Lodge, 14040 Church St., Guerneville. Tickets are $20. Through Oct. 8. More information at pegasustheater.com.

Pete Floyd: Petaluma-based Pink Floyd tribute band performs with a laser light show at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Latin Neon Party: DJ Marroquin presents reggaeton, Top 40, Latin pop and more at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sonoma County Art Trails: Final weekend, with open studio tours visiting 130 artists throughout Sonoma County. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 8. Free. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Kiyoko Nakano: Local children’s books author reads her stories “Shy” and “Brave and Wise: A Story About Growing Up Biracial.” Event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at 707-584-9121, pdne.ws/48EtWcp.

Local Author Showcase: Readings and more with Windsor youth fiction writers/illustrators Keli Colombini, T.J. Hendrix and Barbara Cottrell from noon to 2 p.m. at The Community Shops, 8852 Lakewood Drive, inside the Windsor Raley’s. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3F3KvRu.

“The Fire Cats: Save Something Small”: Documentary about cat rescuers in the aftermath of the devastating Tubbs and Camp fires. Showtime is 1 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Also screens at 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Post-screening discussion with local animal welfare organizations. Tickets are $11 to $12.95. Proceeds benefit the Hachiko Foundation’s efforts to help displaced pets in Ukraine. More information at 707-829-3921, rialtocinemas.com.

Oktoberfest: Food, beer, games, live music and vendors from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. Proceeds benefit Sonoma Valley Youth Soccer Association. More information at sonomacity.org/event/oktoberfest-2.

Dublinesque: Songs, music and stories celebrating Dublin, Ireland, with Irish singer-songwriter and pianist Eamonn Flynn and his group. Event begins at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Season opener highlights the romantic era with pianist Olga Kern performing Grieg’s “Piano Concerto.” Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

David Arkenstone & Friends: Candlelit concert with neoclassical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, world music and more at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $20 to $30, VIP $45. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Three Ocean Advocates: Inspiring Change”: Emmy-winning documentary addressing climate change screens at 7:35 p.m. at Grand Central Petaluma, 226 Weller St. Plus local environmental groups and post-screening Q&A with the film’s producer/directors Cynthia Abbott and Andrea Leland. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Q1vh5W.

Laughter Matters: Casey Williams hosts a benefit comedy show for Community Matters. Gina Stahl-Haven headlines, with performances by Steve Ausburne, Nicole Tran and Terry Dorsey. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-852-2196, barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Sunday, Oct. 8

“Essential Geometry”: Part two of an exhibit featuring paintings by Bruce K. Hopkins and found-object sculptures by Susan Shore, plus guest artists. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road, Graton. Free. Through Oct. 29. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Rebel Girls Fest: Rebel Girls CEO Jes Wolfe, local authors Heather Chavez and Tracy Stanley and Brenda Chapman, a director of Disney-Pixar’s “Brave,” celebrate upcoming International Day of the Girl. Event begins at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 700 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-576-7494, pdne.ws/3tnyW52.

Kevin Kenner: Award-winning pianist performs chamber music at 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band: Singer-songwriter performs folk, Americana and more at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Sarah Harmer opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42 to $57. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Monday, Oct. 9

“Art for Autumn”: More than 20 member artists showcase their works at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Johnny Rawls: Soul blues legend joins The Blues Defenders for Blue Mondays at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Lead singer-songwriter of Heart known for songs like “Barracuda” and “Crazy on You.” Showtime is 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65 and $85, VIP $295. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

The Bluebyrds: The Wine & Sunset Series hosts the folk, rock and Americana group from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

“In the Bedroom”: Tensions rise in the Oscar-nominated 2001 drama featuring a young man involved with a recently separated single mother. Film screens at 6:30 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Onstage conversation with talent agent Steve Tellez at 6 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $7. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/cinema-series.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Omar Velasco: L.A.-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs his “Like the Fruit Falls” show from 7 to 9 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Migguel Anggelo’s “LatinXOXO”: Personal story told through music, theater and queer comedy. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall Loft, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $50. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Ideation”: Left Edge Theatre preview performance of the award-winning comic thriller. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. Through Oct. 28. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Friday, Oct. 13

Blind Scream Haunted House: Halloween chills and thrills and malevolent spirits at Doc Hunter’s House of Horror from 7 p.m. to midnight at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza. Tickets are $25 to $35. Open 13 nights through Oct. 31. More information at 707-953-3909, blindscream.com.

Monster Truck Fall Nationals: Monster truck show at 7 p.m. at Chris Beck Arena, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free trick-or-treat pre-show pit party. Tickets are $18 to $35. Through Oct. 14. More information at pdne.ws/3Q31vgY.

“My Name is Asher Lev”: A young Hasidic artist struggles between his passion and the expectations of his conservative Jewish community. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $105. Through Oct. 22. More information at the222.org.

“Evil Dead, The Musical”: Bloody Halloween hit returns as college students accidentally unleash an evil force at an abandoned cabin in the woods. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 to $50. Through Oct. 29. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”: Humorous, haunting Gothic tale of schoolmaster Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman adapted from the Washington Irving story. One-man show opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $24 to $37. Through Nov. 5. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey: Traditional and modern Mexican music with the 18-piece band. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also Los Pasteles Verdes and Aventureros. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Santa Rosa Junior College Shone Farm Fall Festival: Kids’ activities, hay rides, farm equipment displays, fresh produce, food, wine tasting, u-pick pumpkins and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville. The fee is $5 per vehicle. More information at shonefarm.santarosa.edu/fall-festival.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”: Crafts & Treats!: Norene Cox, creator of partypinching.com, leads children 6 to 16 in Halloween crafts and treats. Event is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $15; reservations required. More information at 707-284-1272, schulzmuseum.org.

Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting: Sample best of class and gold-medal wines, plus food, an art show, grape stomp and classic car exhibition. Event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. (VIP access at noon.) Tickets are $75, VIP $150. More information at harvestfair.org.

Gala dinner and auction: Comedian and entertainer Frank Olivier hosts a fundraising gala for the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Live music by Joyride. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/gala-2023.

Día de los Muertos: Artists’ reception celebrates the altars honoring departed loved ones created by Peter Perez, Carlos Herrera and others. Event is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Healdsburg Crush: Pouring on the Plaza: More than 60 premium wineries offer tastings from noon to 4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Plus live music, food and a silent auction. Tickets, at $125, benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. More information at 707-919-0548, bgcsonoma-marin.org/healdsburgcrush.

Cantiamo Sonoma: A cappella vocal ensemble fall concert from 2 to 4 p.m. at Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Free, donations taken. More information at cantiamosonoma.org.

BoonFire: Progressive reggae band closes the Sunset Music Series season at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Performance is from 5:30 p.m. to sunset. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

