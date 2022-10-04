Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 7-16, 2022

Visit local farms, attend Petaluma’s Pride Festival, brave a Santa Rosa haunted house and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Oct. 7

Artists’ reception: Opening reception for “On the Move – Migration, Emigration, Immigration'' is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gualala Arts’ Burnett Gallery, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. Through Nov. 20. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Blind Scream Haunted House: “House of Superstitions'' opens the Halloween season with scary fun from 7 to 11 p.m. at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza. Tickets are $25 to $35. Open 13 nights through Oct. 31. More information at 707-837-1928, blindscream.com.

“The Reader”: Kate Winslet stars in her 2008 Oscar-winning role of a notorious war-crime defendant in post-Nazi Germany. The romantic drama screens at 7 p.m. (and 4 p.m. Oct. 9) at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. A discussion follows with Professor of German in Modern Languages and Literature Michaela Grobbel. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Sean Carscadden and Mike Younger: Blues, rhythm and blues, folk and Americana at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Jimmie Walker: Actor and comedian known for his “Dyn-o-mite!” role as J.J. Evans on the 1970s TV sitcom “Good Times” performs at 8:30 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $16. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Weekend Along the Farm Trails: Visit local farms for produce, activities, tours and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Sonoma County. Free to nominal fees. Registration required. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-837-8896, farmtrails.org/experience.

Pinot on the River: Pinot noir celebration with 40 small-production artisanal wineries, artisan food vendors and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square. Tickets, at $50, benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at 707-347-3730, pinotfestival.com.

Francis Fest: Music festival from noon to 11 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Art, food and performers including State Faults, Schlee, Simone Mosely and IrieFuse. Free, $10 to $15 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit the center. More information at 707-528-3009, arlenefranciscenter.org.

Partners Show: “Piecing it all Together” opening reception for new partner Heather Myler and four guest artists from 2 to 5 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Nov. 13. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Petaluma Pride Festival: “Out at the Market” free celebration with performers, kids’ activities and more (including farmers market vendors) from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Walnut Park, 201 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. Light parade at 7 p.m. travels to downtown Putnam Plaza for entertainment until 8:30 p.m. After party follows at The Big Easy. More information at petalumapride.org.

“Super 10” reception: Ten emerging and professional artists in Sonoma County showcase their works from 5 to 8 p.m. at RiverFront Gallery, 132 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-775-4278, riverfrontartgallery.com.

The Pinball Wizards: The Who tribute band performs at the Forestville Club, 6250 Front St., Forestville. Doors open at 8 p.m. Rambletone Tweed also performs. Admission is $5. More information at 707-887-2594, forestvilleclub.com.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Glen Ellen Village Fair: Annual street fair features live music, food, beer, wine, arts and crafts vendors, community groups and more. Event is from noon to 5 p.m. on Arnold Drive in downtown Glen Ellen. Parade kicks off at noon. Free. More information at bit.ly/3yeMKhZ.

Cantiamo Sonoma: Fall concert features music of the Renaissance plus modern composers and more. Performance begins at 2 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Free, donations accepted. More information at cantiamosonoma.org.

“Cabaret”: Sixth Street Playhouse extends its run, with performances of the risqué musical through Oct. 16. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Hardt Theater, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com/shows.

Symphony Pops Series: Pianist David Benoit performs with his trio, “Playing for Peanuts – The Music of Vince Guaraldi,” including favorites “Christmas Time is Here” and “Linus and Lucy.” Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.