Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 7-16, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2022, 1:04PM
Updated 53 minutes ago

Visit local farms, attend Petaluma’s Pride Festival, brave a Santa Rosa haunted house and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Oct. 7

Artists’ reception: Opening reception for “On the Move – Migration, Emigration, Immigration'' is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gualala Arts’ Burnett Gallery, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. Through Nov. 20. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Blind Scream Haunted House: “House of Superstitions'' opens the Halloween season with scary fun from 7 to 11 p.m. at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza. Tickets are $25 to $35. Open 13 nights through Oct. 31. More information at 707-837-1928, blindscream.com.

“The Reader”: Kate Winslet stars in her 2008 Oscar-winning role of a notorious war-crime defendant in post-Nazi Germany. The romantic drama screens at 7 p.m. (and 4 p.m. Oct. 9) at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. A discussion follows with Professor of German in Modern Languages and Literature Michaela Grobbel. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Sean Carscadden and Mike Younger: Blues, rhythm and blues, folk and Americana at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Jimmie Walker: Actor and comedian known for his “Dyn-o-mite!” role as J.J. Evans on the 1970s TV sitcom “Good Times” performs at 8:30 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $16. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Weekend Along the Farm Trails: Visit local farms for produce, activities, tours and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Sonoma County. Free to nominal fees. Registration required. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-837-8896, farmtrails.org/experience.

Pinot on the River: Pinot noir celebration with 40 small-production artisanal wineries, artisan food vendors and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square. Tickets, at $50, benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at 707-347-3730, pinotfestival.com.

Francis Fest: Music festival from noon to 11 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Art, food and performers including State Faults, Schlee, Simone Mosely and IrieFuse. Free, $10 to $15 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit the center. More information at 707-528-3009, arlenefranciscenter.org.

Partners Show: “Piecing it all Together” opening reception for new partner Heather Myler and four guest artists from 2 to 5 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Nov. 13. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Petaluma Pride Festival: “Out at the Market” free celebration with performers, kids’ activities and more (including farmers market vendors) from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Walnut Park, 201 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. Light parade at 7 p.m. travels to downtown Putnam Plaza for entertainment until 8:30 p.m. After party follows at The Big Easy. More information at petalumapride.org.

“Super 10” reception: Ten emerging and professional artists in Sonoma County showcase their works from 5 to 8 p.m. at RiverFront Gallery, 132 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-775-4278, riverfrontartgallery.com.

The Pinball Wizards: The Who tribute band performs at the Forestville Club, 6250 Front St., Forestville. Doors open at 8 p.m. Rambletone Tweed also performs. Admission is $5. More information at 707-887-2594, forestvilleclub.com.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Glen Ellen Village Fair: Annual street fair features live music, food, beer, wine, arts and crafts vendors, community groups and more. Event is from noon to 5 p.m. on Arnold Drive in downtown Glen Ellen. Parade kicks off at noon. Free. More information at bit.ly/3yeMKhZ.

Cantiamo Sonoma: Fall concert features music of the Renaissance plus modern composers and more. Performance begins at 2 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Free, donations accepted. More information at cantiamosonoma.org.

“Cabaret”: Sixth Street Playhouse extends its run, with performances of the risqué musical through Oct. 16. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Hardt Theater, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com/shows.

Symphony Pops Series: Pianist David Benoit performs with his trio, “Playing for Peanuts – The Music of Vince Guaraldi,” including favorites “Christmas Time is Here” and “Linus and Lucy.” Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Jim Ocean Band: “FrankenClime” CD release concert benefits the Russian River Rotary Club. Second set is a birthday tribute to John Lennon. Showtime is 4 p.m. at the Russian River Hall, 20347 Highway 116, Monte Rio. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at frankenclime.eventbrite.com.

Abbie Gabrielson and Carol Anne Bosco: Pianist and cellist, respectively, perform classical program and music by contemporary composers at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, Oct. 10

AWS Fall Art Show: Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County presents works by more than 40 artists from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. Weekdays through Nov. 28. More information at awsomeart.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Trio Nuevo Amanecer: Santa Rosa trio performs Spanish-language love songs from 6 to 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St. Free. More information at 707-433-3772, ​​bit.ly/3RyL3mb.

“Children of the Vine”: Documentary addressing the use of glyphosate (Roundup) in the United States. Film screens at 6:30 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Discussion follows with panelists including filmmaker Brian Lilla. Tickets are $10; proceeds benefit Slow Food. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Carlos Herrera Band: Latin rhythms from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Betty Ann Bruno: The Sonoma Valley author, who appeared as a Munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz,” discusses her memoir, “The Munchkin Diary – My Personal Yellow Brick Road.” Reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with a reading and book signing at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Aida Cuevas: Mexican vocalist known as “The Queen of Mariachi” performs a 45th anniversary concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performers also include ​​Mariachi Aztlán and special guest artists. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Todd Snider: Multifaceted singer brings his “American Troubadour Tour” to the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Showtime is 8 p.m. Ryan Montbleau opens. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Friday, Oct. 14

Cantus: Men’s vocal ensemble performs “Song of the Universal” at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Misery”: Stage production based on the Stephen King thriller opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28 to $44. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Vintage Hockey Classic: Redwood Ice Theatre Company benefit for SOL Club community arts outreach program. Vintage-themed ice hockey, music, beverages and more at 8 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/vintage-hockey-classic.

Saturday, Oct. 15

“The Wizard of Oz” Interactive Family Experience: Movie screening and interactive activities including a singalong, plus displays from the film and “Wicked.” Various times from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Tickets are $12 to $25. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheater.com.

The Ultra Party: Boys of Summer, Born on the Bayou and Heartless tribute bands in concert at 6 p.m. at SOMO Village Event Center, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at somoconcerts.com.

The Heath Quartet: Redwood Arts Council presents the string quartet from England. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. The program includes works by Haydn, Raveli and Fanny Mendelssohn. Tickets are $10 and $35, free for ages 6 to 17. More information at redwoodarts.org.

Randy Rainbow: The comedian, singer and satirist known for his YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” performs at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime for “The Pink Glasses Tour” is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $65, VIP $165. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Heartwood Crossing: Sonoma County Americana band performs at 8 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Clay Hawkins: Singer, songwriter and guitarist performs acoustic rock from noon to 4 p.m. at Trattore Farms Winery, 7878 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville. Free. Reservations recommended. More information at 707-431-7200, trattorefarms.com.

Marco Benevento: The experimental rock, jazz and indie pop singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. William Tyler opens. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette