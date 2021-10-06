Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 8-17, 2021

It’s the season for harvest celebrations, Dia de los Muertos activities and live music offerings around Sonoma County. The next 10 days also bring the return of the Russian River Rodeo and a frightful haunted house.

Friday, Oct. 8

“Essential Geometry”: New exhibit opens at Graton Gallery featuring works by Bruce K. Hopkins and guest artists Jackie Kirk, Karen Lockert and Teresa Worley. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9048 Graton Road, Graton. Free admission. Exhibit closes Nov. 14. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Blind Scream Haunted House: Expect ghouls and gore at The Witch House for 13 frightful nights at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, at the corner of A and First streets, Santa Rosa. Visit on select nights through Halloween. Opening-night hauntings are from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at 707-953-3909, blindscream.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival: The 124th annual harvest celebration features wine, live music with the Rich Little Band and the Scarlett Letters, food, arts and crafts and more. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-996-2109, valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

Cotati Music Festival: The Soul Section, Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes and The Bluebyrds perform from noon to 4 p.m. at La Plaza Park on Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5508, cotati.org/news-events/events/cotatis-music-fest

Russian River Rodeo: The two-day, 54th annual rodeo starts at 1 p.m. at the Russian River Rodeo Grounds, 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills. Gates open at noon. Events include barrel racing, bull riding and team roping. Tickets are $5 to $12, $40 for a family pack. More information at 707-865-9854, russianriverrodeo.org.

Real Neato Music Festival: San Francisco and North Bay artists including John Courage and The Live Oaks perform on the outdoor stage at this Russian River-area venue. Music from 2 - 10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. Tickets are $35 to $45, $100 for VIP. More information at 707-869-0821, realneato.com.

Día de los Muertos Artist Reception: Altars, art, music, dance and more are part of the “Love Never Dies” exhibit honoring the memory of loved ones. Panda Fibarra is the featured artist. Opening reception with Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma and Mateo Guzman from 6 - 8 p.m. at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. Admission is $5. Exhibit runs through Oct. 30. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Jiji: Composer and acoustic and electric guitarist Jiji performs a range of traditional and contemporary classical music to free improvisation. Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indigenous People’s Day virtual gathering: Virtual celebration from SRJC over Zoom, with discussions on cultural identity, climate justice, tradition and art and more, plus traditional Pomo dancing performance. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at intercultural.santarosa.edu/ipd.

“Girl Power in Peanuts”: See this exhibit of “Peanuts” comic strips highlighting girl power in a variety of circumstances and explore the influence of the exceptional women in the life of cartoonist Charles Schulz. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Nov. 8. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/girl-power-in-peanuts.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Tape Face: Performer Sam Wills, an “America’s Got Talent” finalist, brings his Tape Face character to the stage for an evening of humor and charm at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29 to $39, $145 for the Meet & Greet. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Sonoma State University Vocal Repertory Recital: Student midterm recital, “Happy Songs,” features songs of humor and whimsy. Performance begins at 1 p.m. in Schroeder Hall at Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free admission, registration required. More information at bit.ly/3BfTLyy.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Elizabeth Warren: Kids (accompanied by adults) are invited to a live virtual book release with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will discuss her new children’s picture book, “Pinkie Promises,” highlighting all that girls can do and achieve. A question-and-answer session follows. Event begins at 6 p.m., hosted by Copperfield’s Books. Tickets are $21 to $24, including a copy of the book. More information at bit.ly/3uJBebq.

Friday, Oct. 15

Huichica Sonoma: Two-day boutique music festival opens with nine acts featuring indie-folk musicians, including Valley Queen and Shana Falana. Music runs from 2 - 10 p.m. (and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16) at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Single-day tickets are $125 to $275, or $350 for two days. More information at 707-938-5277, gunbun.com.

“Noises Off”: A comedic farce about a traveling theater troupe, complete with onstage disasters and backstage antics. Starts at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $26. Performances through Oct. 24. More information at 707-588-3400, bit.ly/3FkLWKn.

Amy Grant: Grammy-winning contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 to $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Día de los Muertos Opening Reception and Family Festival: Celebration of the 25th annual exhibit includes art activities, altars and performances by Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma. Works by featured artists including Maria de Los Angeles. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Scott Capurro: Headline Comedy with the stand-up comic, actor, author and playwright. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20, $50 dinner/VIP. More information at bit.ly/3iUIzjV.

Mwenso & The Shakes: “Love Will be Thee Only Weapon” performance featuring Black ancestral diasporic music and traditions as Michael Mwenso and his band journey from the darkness of the past to healing and human potential. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Petty Theft: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band performs a birthday celebration recognizing the late rock singer-songwriter. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with showtime at 9:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Healdsburg Crush: Celebrate the wine harvest with “Pouring on the Plaza” premium wine tastings, a silent auction, food and music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Sixty wineries are participating in this benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. Tickets are $90. More information at 707-919-0548, healdsburgcrush.com.

