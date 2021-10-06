Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 8-17, 2021

It’s the season for harvest celebrations, Dia de los Muertos activities and live music offerings around Sonoma County. The next 10 days also bring the return of the Russian River Rodeo and a frightful haunted house.

Friday, Oct. 8

“Essential Geometry”: New exhibit opens at Graton Gallery featuring works by Bruce K. Hopkins and guest artists Jackie Kirk, Karen Lockert and Teresa Worley. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9048 Graton Road, Graton. Free admission. Exhibit closes Nov. 14. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Blind Scream Haunted House: Expect ghouls and gore at The Witch House for 13 frightful nights at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, at the corner of A and First streets, Santa Rosa. Visit on select nights through Halloween. Opening-night hauntings are from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at 707-953-3909, blindscream.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival: The 124th annual harvest celebration features wine, live music with the Rich Little Band and the Scarlett Letters, food, arts and crafts and more. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-996-2109, valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

Cotati Music Festival: The Soul Section, Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes and The Bluebyrds perform from noon to 4 p.m. at La Plaza Park on Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5508, cotati.org/news-events/events/cotatis-music-fest

Russian River Rodeo: The two-day, 54th annual rodeo starts at 1 p.m. at the Russian River Rodeo Grounds, 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills. Gates open at noon. Events include barrel racing, bull riding and team roping. Tickets are $5 to $12, $40 for a family pack. More information at 707-865-9854, russianriverrodeo.org.

Real Neato Music Festival: San Francisco and North Bay artists including John Courage and The Live Oaks perform on the outdoor stage at this Russian River-area venue. Music from 2 - 10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. Tickets are $35 to $45, $100 for VIP. More information at 707-869-0821, realneato.com.

Día de los Muertos Artist Reception: Altars, art, music, dance and more are part of the “Love Never Dies” exhibit honoring the memory of loved ones. Panda Fibarra is the featured artist. Opening reception with Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma and Mateo Guzman from 6 - 8 p.m. at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. Admission is $5. Exhibit runs through Oct. 30. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Jiji: Composer and acoustic and electric guitarist Jiji performs a range of traditional and contemporary classical music to free improvisation. Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indigenous People’s Day virtual gathering: Virtual celebration from SRJC over Zoom, with discussions on cultural identity, climate justice, tradition and art and more, plus traditional Pomo dancing performance. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at intercultural.santarosa.edu/ipd.

“Girl Power in Peanuts”: See this exhibit of “Peanuts” comic strips highlighting girl power in a variety of circumstances and explore the influence of the exceptional women in the life of cartoonist Charles Schulz. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Nov. 8. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/girl-power-in-peanuts.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Tape Face: Performer Sam Wills, an “America’s Got Talent” finalist, brings his Tape Face character to the stage for an evening of humor and charm at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29 to $39, $145 for the Meet & Greet. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Sonoma State University Vocal Repertory Recital: Student midterm recital, “Happy Songs,” features songs of humor and whimsy. Performance begins at 1 p.m. in Schroeder Hall at Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free admission, registration required. More information at bit.ly/3BfTLyy.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Elizabeth Warren: Kids (accompanied by adults) are invited to a live virtual book release with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will discuss her new children’s picture book, “Pinkie Promises,” highlighting all that girls can do and achieve. A question-and-answer session follows. Event begins at 6 p.m., hosted by Copperfield’s Books. Tickets are $21 to $24, including a copy of the book. More information at bit.ly/3uJBebq.