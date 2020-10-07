Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 9-18, 2020

Make the most of autumn with live music, online art and more virtual fun in Sonoma County.

Friday, Oct. 9

The Musers: The Luther Burbank Center presents Sonoma County folk group The Musers, streaming live. 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3jCpMYX.

Milo Baker Fall Online Plant Sale: The Milo Baker Chapter Native Plant Society presents a fall plant sale. Through Oct. 11 on its website. For more information, visit milobaker.cnps.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Fall Music Series at Hotel Healdsburg: The Rob Sudduth Trio will play bebop ballads and blues on Hotel Healdsburg’s outdoor green. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free, food purchase required. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, Oct. 11

SRS@Home: Santa Rosa Symphony will present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Streaming live from Weill Hall at the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. on the symphony’s YouTube channel. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

Jiji: Guitarist Jiji performs for the Green Music Center’s “Green Room” series. 3 p.m. streamed online and available for 48 hours after the performance. $10 tickets. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/jiji-guitar.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Sonoma County Virtual Jewish Film Festival: The Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County presents its 25th annual film festival, online this year, with 10 films available for viewing on demand, director talks and more. Through Nov. 16 on the center’s website. $80 individual pass, $100 household pass and single films priced at $14-24. For more information, visit socojff2020.eventive.org/films.

Wall2Wall — An Online Art Auction: Last day to participate in the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art’s online art auction, “Wall2Wall,” to benefit the museum. Register online. For more information, visit svma.org/event/wall2wall/.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Women in Conversation at Home: Part 2: The Press Democrat presents the second installation of “Women in Conversation at Home,” a virtual lifestyle series featuring Sonoma County women. 6 p.m. Free. For more information, visit pressdemocrat.com.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Obi Kaufmann — Online: Copperfield’s Books presents Obi Kaufmann, author of “The Forests of California.” Kaufmann will discuss the biodiversity that defines California as well as his signature watercolor maps and trail paintings. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Las Cafeteras: Los Angeles band performs for the Green Music Center’s “Green Room” series. 7 p.m. streamed online, available for 48 hours after. $10 tickets. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/las-cafeteras.

Friday, Oct. 16

OutWatch Film Fest: Wine Country’s LGBTQ+ film festival is virtual this year, featuring films about pioneers for civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Through Oct. 25 on the film festival’s website. $12 tickets. For more information, visit outwatchfilmfest.org.

Text in Music: What About the Words?: Mendocino Music Festival presents a Zoom webinar on how composers choose their texts. Noon on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org/event/text-in-music.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Spooky Stories for Adults: The Sonoma County Library is uploading a new scary story every Wednesday and Saturday in October to its Youtube channel. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org/sonoma-scares.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Current Exhibit: Chris Beards & Patrick Duegaw: Visit the Paul Mahder Gallery to see sculptures by Chris Beards and a lithograph series by Patrick Duegaw. Face coverings required when visiting. Ends Oct. 18. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com.