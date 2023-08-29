Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 1-10, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 29, 2023, 1:10PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

Visit local galleries during art walks, see classic musicals on local stages, hear live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 1

Art Trails preview: Works by Sonoma County Art Trails artists on display at the gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Through Oct. 21. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Sean Carscadden Trio: New Orleans funk, Americana, soul and more from 5 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-9000, fairmont-sonoma.com/events.

SOFA Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. at Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., and South of A Street-area studios and galleries. Also unveiling of the Los Nopales project from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Cafe Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Toxic Holocaust: Thrash metal band in concert at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Doors open at 7 p.m. Plus Trecelence, Scythe and Sporadix. Tickets are $15. More information at pdne.ws/45wVazS.

La Gente SF: World music at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“The Bad Guys”: Computer-animated 2022 comedy featuring animal criminals attempting to change their ways. Movies in the Park screening at 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Rock the Dock: Concert featuring Ambrosia with Al Stewart, John Ford Coley, Elliot Lurie and Walter Egan. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $60. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Salmon Creek Art Walk: Visit galleries, fine artists and artisans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one mile north of Bodega Bay. Through Sept. 4. Free. More information at 707-662-5109, salmoncreekartwalk.com.

“Redwood”: Ten Sonoma County artists celebrate the region’s redwoods and forests. Reception with live painting, art and wine pairing and a silent auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Oli Gallery, 16215 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at oligallery.com.

Carlos Henrique Pereira Trio: Brazilian classics and jazz standards from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Old Blind Dogs: Scottish band performs Celtic music at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at peacetown.org/old-blind-dogs.

Union Jack & The Rippers: Tribute to British metal music of the 1970s and ’80s. Plus Hellbender. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Ampage: Rock band performs songs from the documentary film, “Falling Higher: The Story of Ampage,” plus The Spread Eagles. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at pdne.ws/3ONRnH6.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Chuck Sher Trio: Latin jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Guest artist Michael Spiro joins Sher, Ken Cook and Kendrick Freeman. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club hosts a jam band concert from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Beginning musicians welcome. Dancing encouraged. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe: Folk, country, Americana and more at the Cookout Concert Series at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Ellie James opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 to $35 ($50.50 includes cookout meal). More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Sunday Funday Blues Jam: Music begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Monday, Sept. 4

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash: Americana and alternative country band plus show opener Paul Riley. Showtime is 5 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Admission is $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com/music-calendar.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Game Night with Comedians: Tom TommyTomThomas and Casey Williams host games including bingo and trivia at 7 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. Prizes awarded. Ages 21 and older. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Burrows and Dilbeck: Peacetown summer season closes with rhythm and blues, pop and funk music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Free, donations accepted. More information at peacetown.org.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Rock and rhythm and blues band performs at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Thursday, Sept. 7

“This Side of Blue: The Art of Mimi Chen Ting”: Exhibition of paintings by often overlooked Chinese American artist opens with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at University Art Gallery, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free. Through Dec. 10. More information at 707-664-2295, artgallery.sonoma.edu/exhibitions.

The Big Luv Band: Sonoma band performs an eclectic show with folk hymns to Elton John to Taize chants. Performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Mission chapel, 114 E. Spain St., Sonoma Plaza. Admission is $10. More information at sonomaparks.org.

“An Enchanted Evening”: Transcendence Theatre Company’s song and dance tribute to the best of Broadway. Picnicking opens at 5 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. outdoors at Beltane Ranch, 19201 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $25 to $180. Through Sept. 17. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org/calendar.

Mikayla McVey: “Time Turns Everything” singer performs with a full band at 7 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Hank Rosenfeld and Peter Laufer: The journalists discuss Rosenfeld’s new book, “The Jive 95 – An Oral History of America’s Greatest Underground Rock Station, KSAN San Francisco.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, Sept. 8

“Back to the Future”: Outdoor screening of the 1985 science fiction classic starring Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox begins at 6:30 p.m. on First Street in Cloverdale. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

“The Sound of Music”: Beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical drama about Austria’s von Trapp family opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $55. Through Oct. 1. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org/show/sound-of-music.

“Dames at Sea”: Sonoma Arts Live stages the nostalgic musical parody of Busby Berkeley-style movie musicals of the 1930s. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through Sept. 24. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

“Fiddler on the Roof”: Beloved musical set in Czarist Russia opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29 to $51. Through Oct. 1. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Sept. 9

“Sonoma County Stories”: Grand opening of a permanent exhibit highlighting local stories of the past. Festivities at 11 a.m., ribbon cutting at noon, exhibit open until 5 p.m. at Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Windsor Chili Cook-off: The 10th annual chili tasting and competition includes live music, beer and more from noon to 4 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10 to $20. Proceeds benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank. More information at windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off.

PeaceRoots Alliance Summer Fest: Live music including the SoulShine Blues Band, Best Witches Women’s Choir and Jethro Jeremiah, plus food, drinks, kids’ activities and more from noon to 8 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. $25 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit local and global charities. More information at peaceroots.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival: More than 20 North Bay breweries featured from 1 to 5 p.m. on Water Street in downtown Petaluma. Live music by Randy & the Special Agents and Petaluma Pete plus local food vendors. Tickets are $55, $25 designated driver. More information at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Bottles and Broadway: Theatrical experience as Broadway performer Jay Armstrong Johnson sings show tunes at Richard’s Grove at La Crema Winery, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor. Lawn seating; doors open at 2:30 p.m. Preshow entertainment at 3:15 p.m., show from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $60. More information at lacrema.com/lc-event.

“The Great Gatsby”: Costume contest at 4:30 p.m. and film screening at 5 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Roaring ’20s party follows at 7:30 p.m. at Boho Manor, 20822 River Blvd., Monte Rio. Tickets are $20 to $55. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheaterandextravaganza.com.

Kool & The Gang: Grammy-winning soul, funk and rhythm and blues band known for songs like “Celebration” and “Jungle Boogie” performs at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $115. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Fiesta de Independencia: Latino Heritage Month celebration with food, games, kids’ activities and music by Alan y Los Felinos, Pura Dinamita Mina and local mariachi bands. Plus Ballet Folklórico, a lowrider car show and cultural exhibitions. Event is from 1 to 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-800-7504, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Bennett Friedman Jazz Quartet: Jeff Denson, Randy Vincent and Kendrick Freeman join Friedman in concert at 2 p.m. at Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Free, donations accepted. More information at churchoftheroses.org/events/upcoming-events.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Guitarist and vocalist, respectively, perform from 4 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

