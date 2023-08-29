Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 1-10, 2023

Visit local galleries during art walks, see classic musicals on local stages, hear live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 1

Art Trails preview: Works by Sonoma County Art Trails artists on display at the gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Through Oct. 21. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Sean Carscadden Trio: New Orleans funk, Americana, soul and more from 5 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-9000, fairmont-sonoma.com/events.

SOFA Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. at Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., and South of A Street-area studios and galleries. Also unveiling of the Los Nopales project from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Cafe Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Toxic Holocaust: Thrash metal band in concert at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Doors open at 7 p.m. Plus Trecelence, Scythe and Sporadix. Tickets are $15. More information at pdne.ws/45wVazS.

La Gente SF: World music at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“The Bad Guys”: Computer-animated 2022 comedy featuring animal criminals attempting to change their ways. Movies in the Park screening at 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Rock the Dock: Concert featuring Ambrosia with Al Stewart, John Ford Coley, Elliot Lurie and Walter Egan. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $60. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Salmon Creek Art Walk: Visit galleries, fine artists and artisans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one mile north of Bodega Bay. Through Sept. 4. Free. More information at 707-662-5109, salmoncreekartwalk.com.

“Redwood”: Ten Sonoma County artists celebrate the region’s redwoods and forests. Reception with live painting, art and wine pairing and a silent auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Oli Gallery, 16215 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at oligallery.com.

Carlos Henrique Pereira Trio: Brazilian classics and jazz standards from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Old Blind Dogs: Scottish band performs Celtic music at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at peacetown.org/old-blind-dogs.

Union Jack & The Rippers: Tribute to British metal music of the 1970s and ’80s. Plus Hellbender. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Ampage: Rock band performs songs from the documentary film, “Falling Higher: The Story of Ampage,” plus The Spread Eagles. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at pdne.ws/3ONRnH6.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Chuck Sher Trio: Latin jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Guest artist Michael Spiro joins Sher, Ken Cook and Kendrick Freeman. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club hosts a jam band concert from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Beginning musicians welcome. Dancing encouraged. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe: Folk, country, Americana and more at the Cookout Concert Series at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Ellie James opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 to $35 ($50.50 includes cookout meal). More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Sunday Funday Blues Jam: Music begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Monday, Sept. 4

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash: Americana and alternative country band plus show opener Paul Riley. Showtime is 5 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Admission is $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com/music-calendar.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Game Night with Comedians: Tom TommyTomThomas and Casey Williams host games including bingo and trivia at 7 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. Prizes awarded. Ages 21 and older. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.