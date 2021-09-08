Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 10-19, 2021

Comedy shows, a Broadway musical performance and a concert featuring legendary surf rockers The Beach Boys are on the agenda this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 10

“Cry It Out”: First day to see this comedic performance at Cinnabar Theater about an unlikely friendship between two women, one a Manhattan lawyer and the other a born-and-bred Long Islander and college dropout, when each is marooned at home with an infant. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for students or military members. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org.

Movies at the Green: Pack a picnic and watch “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” outside on the lawn at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 or free for children 12 and under. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, bit.ly/3ngxNHl.

Saturday, Sept. 11

“Dancing into the Next 60 Years”: Square and round dancing at Monroe Hall hosted by Circle ‘N Squares. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. 1400 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit circlensquares.com.

20th Anniversary of 9/11: The Pacific Coast Air Museum commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. A F-15A Eagle jet that flew overhead as the World Trade Center’s second tower collapsed will be displayed. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit pacificcoastairmuseum.org.

Billy Hart Quartet: First of two consecutive nights of performances by jazz band Billy Hart Quartet at The 222. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $35. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit the222.org.

“Patty from HR: A Zoom with a View”: Last night to see this theater performance starring Michael Phillis at Main Stage West. Show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets start at $20. 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com.

Drive-in movie: Watch the 1992 movie “Wayne’s World” from the comfort of your car at this drive-in event hosted by the Alexander Valley Film Society at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds. Advance tickets are $30 per car or $5 for students. For more information, visit bit.ly/2WVKxbZ.

“Paint, Fiber, Glass”: First day to see this exhibit featuring artists Nancy Kennedy, Thomas Burgard and Krista Flood at Gualala Arts. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and continues through Sept. 26, with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Chamber Music Concert: Concert featuring chamber musicians at the JAMI Amphitheater. Show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. 46501 Old Stage Road, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Friday, Sept. 17

The Beach Boys: Performance by legendary surf rockers The Beach Boys at the Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hbAbM1.

“Toque Tercero Flamenco”: Flamenco performance featuring dancers, guitar and singing at Cucina Toscana. Dinner and show start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. 305 Harbor Drive, Sausalito. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YFMSbq.

Saturday, Sept. 18

“Double Trouble”: First day to see this art exhibit featuring work by Enrique Chagoya and Kara Maria at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. An opening reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hdXX9U.

Boz Scaggs: Performance by blues musician Boz Scaggs at the Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yS3Orq.

North Coast Comedy: Victory House Restaurant turns into a comedy club for dinner and a show hosted by Total Bern Productions and North Coast Comedy. Doors open for dinner at 9:15 p.m. and the show starts at 10:15 p.m. Tickets are $20. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit totalbern.com/events.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Sharyn Paquette: Live music performance by local singer/songwriter Sharyn Paquette at HopMonk Tavern. Show starts at 12:30 p.m. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit hopmonk.com.

Broadway Under the Stars: Last night to see this performance of songs from Broadway musicals by Transcendence Theatre Company at Jack London State Historic Park. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.