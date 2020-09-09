Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 11 - 20, 2020

From music to art, here are some fun things to do coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 11

Best Night Ever Online: The Transcendence Theatre Company presents a night of song and dance along with their annual music fundraiser. Pre-show at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Presented on YouTube. Free. Other dates available. For more information, visit bestnightever.org.

Festival of Injustice: Cloverdale Performing Arts Center presents a series of short, one-act shows on the theme of injustice, with local playwrights, directors and actors in an experimental shelter-in-place format. 7 p.m. other dates available, until Sept. 20. Free, on Facebook. For more information, go to bit.ly/3m16DBn.

Saturday, Sept. 12

#SonomaPleinAir2020: The annual Somona Plein Air festival has transitioned to an online event this year. The virtual festival, featuring work from 37 artists, began on Sept. 7 and will be closing on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit sonomapleinair.com.

The Immigrants art show: Calabi Gallery in Santa Rosa presents an online art show of work by immigrants to the United States from all over the world. Free. To see the show, go to calabigallery.com.

Open Studios: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents the work of more than 100 local artists online through September. Also, many artists are opening the doors of their studios for in-person visits (face masks required) Sept. 12-13. For more information, visit sebartsvirtual.org. Click on Studio Visits for a map of studio locations.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Virtual book Launch: Donna Emerson will read from her new book of poetry, “Beside The Well,” accompanied by musical interludes by Jared Emerson-Johnson. The launch will take place online via Zoom, 4-5 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3iizOxK.

Better Together! Petaluma AAUW Fall Social: The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Petaluma branch hosts their Fall Social, Better Together event at 2 - 4 p.m. on Zoom, highlighting upcoming programs and efforts to support Petaluma students and teachers during the pandemic. For more informtation, visit bit.ly/3k0jpyo.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Speaker Series with Katherine Rinehart: Rinehart, a local historian, will talk about various sites related to the history of the women’s suffrage movement as part ofa speaker series presented by Petaluma Woman’s Club. 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Free, accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit bit.ly/3bMrEv2.

Chasten Buttigieg: The author and husband of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will talk about his experience growing up as a gay man in the first part of a three-part lecture series presented by Dominican University of California. 5:30 p.m. Free, online. To register, go to dominican.extendedsession.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Virtual Book Launch Party For “Murdered Ballad Blues”: Lynda McDaniel hosts a virtual book launch party for her mystery on Zoom, with interactive activities for the those who join. 3 p.m. Free. For more information visit lyndamcdanielbooks.com/party.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Music by Michael Mwenso: Musician Michael Mwenso presents his unique and ancestral perspective on Black music through discussion, historical recordings and performance, with special guests. Through the Green Music Center. $10. For tickets, visit bit.ly/328cX26.

Virtual Book Club / Real American: September’s Bookmine Book Club will discuss the book “Real American” by Julie Lythcott-Haims. An RSVP is required. 6:30 - 8 p.m. Free. For more, visit bit.ly/3h9ysUj.

Women in Conversation at Home: The Press Democrat’s three-part online series kicks off at 6 p.m. Host Amy Gutierrez will talk with local women in a session called “Be Your Own Sustainable Self.” Free. Register at pressdemocrat.com/article/multimedia/wic-2020.

Friday, Sept. 18

Children’s Etiquette Online Intro Course: The founder of the Swann School of Protocol Elaine Swann is hosting a free online lesson in manners for kids ages 7 - 12. 1-2 p.m. After registering, you’ll receive the link to the video. For more information, visit bit.ly/339uSou.

Sunday, Sept. 20

The Puerto Rican Jazz Connection: Healdsburg Jazz presents a Zoom series celebration of jazz history and culture. 5-7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/32dwfmR.