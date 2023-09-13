Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 15-24, 2023

See local and headlining comedians, attend art exhibits, play trivia and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2023, 5:09PM
Updated 1 minute ago

See local and headlining comedians, attend art exhibits, play trivia and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 15

SoCo Clicks: Annual photography competition and exhibit featuring works by Sonoma County students. Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. Exhibit closes Sept. 24. More information at sococlicks.org.

“Top Gun: Maverick”: The 2022 aviation action drama starring Tom Cruise screens at Movies in the Park at 7 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org/movies-in-the-park-2023.

Lamplight Tours: Guided walks through Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, the city’s oldest, with dramatic portrayals of early settlers. Tours start every 20 minutes from 7:10 to 9:30 p.m. at the McDonald Avenue entrance gate. Tickets are $40 to $50. Also Sept. 16. More information at 707-543-3737, pdne.ws/3Zv4kLf.

“Ratatouille”: Movies in the Park concludes its summer season with the 2007 Disney-Pixar story of a rat who dreams of becoming a gourmet chef. Film screens at 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Andrew Holmgren: San Francisco-based comedian headlines show also featuring Steven Asifo and Clara Bijl. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”: Musical explores friendship and possibility, adapted from Mo Willem’s children’s books. 6th Street Playhouse performance at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Also Sept. 17, 23 and 24. Tickets, including museum admission, are $24. More information at schulzmuseum.org.

Sonoma Plein Air Festival: Outdoor art show and sale featuring works by nationally recognized artists painted throughout the week in the North Bay. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Also live music, kids’ art activities and artist demonstrations. Free. Proceeds benefit arts education in Sonoma Valley. More information at sonomapleinair.com.

Fiestas Patrias: Mexico’s Day of Independence celebration with a Latino arts and crafts market, live music by Rocio la Dama de Cumbia, food vendors and more. Event is from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at somoswindsor.org/fiestas-patrias.

Kalimba: Earth, Wind & Fire tribute show at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Americana Swing Night: Jim and Morning Nichols, Bobby Black, Candy Girard and Kevin Russell in concert at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Standards from the Great American Songbook and more. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

San Francisco Comedy Competition Semifinals: The 47th annual showcase for 30 select comedians begins at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $48. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dancers Damien Alvarez and Joelle Goncalves join guitarist Mark Taylor and singers Félix de Lola and La Fibi for a performance at 8 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Celebration: Ballet Folklorico El Valle and Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra perform from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $5 to $10 sliding scale, free for kids 10 and younger. More information at seb.org.

Catherine Russell: Winery Sixteen 600 hosts Grammy-winning jazz vocalist and her band during Grenache Day on the lawn at the barn at 1700 Denmark St., Sonoma. Also Tony Saunders and the Keystone Band. Music is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $75. More information at winerysixteen600.com.

Monday, Sept. 18

Blue Monday: The Blues Defenders Pro Jam hosts a first anniversary celebration with award-winning blues harmonica player Mark Hummel. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

North Bay Trivia: All-ages trivia competition with a Disney theme at 7 p.m. in the Abbey at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. Prizes awarded. Individuals or teams of up to six people. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

“Keys Bags Names Words – Hope in Aging and Dementia”: Documentary about dementia and the human spirit screens at 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. The film’s director and feature subject are part of a discussion group after the screening. Tickets are $11 to $12.95. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Beneath a Tree – Baroque to Folk: Gail Hernández Rosa and Daniel Turkos in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation: NASA astronaut and Petaluma native Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman in space, is the featured speaker at 6 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Exhibitor booths and food vendors from 3 to 6 p.m. Free, tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/wic.

Solid Air: Penngrove-based folk-rock and Americana group performs at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

“My Head Has a Bellyache”: New York Times bestselling children’s author Chris Harris leads a family poetry night from his “Mischievous Nonsense” series. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

“Rev. Esq.”: Words on Stage play reading by Stephen Michael Hollingshead addresses a minister who leaves the church to become an attorney and the sensitive case she first encounters. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Scott Gerber: Jewish Music Series at Sonoma State University presents the “Singing Jewish Cowboy,” plus the Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free. More information at 707-664-2324, music.sonoma.edu.

Sofia Talvik: Folk and Americana singer-songwriter-storyteller performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Amy Sedaris: “An Evening of Conversation” with the actress, author and comedian, moderated by Karin Demarest. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55 and $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Sept. 22

Museum party: Annual celebration for the Museum of Sonoma County features food, drinks, an art auction and live music by Ben Prentice and Joel Kruzic. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $125. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast JR.”: A Theater for Children stages the classic story of Belle, the Beast and the magic within an enchanted castle. Show opens at 7 p.m. at Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. Through Oct. 1. More information at atheaterforchildren.com.

Los Rayos de Oaxaca: Latin pop group in concert at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8 p.m. Also Pequeños Musical & Grupo Café Canela. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Sonoma County Veg Fest: Speakers, vendors, vegan cooking, food and more addressing compassionate, healthy and environmentally responsible living. Also live music and animal art. Event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Tickets are $10. More information at socovegfest.org.

Global Roots Sonoma: Two-day world music festival kicks off with four stages plus family activities, artist talks, workshops, food trucks and more. Opens at noon at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performers include Las Cafeteras and Balsa de Fuego. Tickets are $65 to $375 VIP. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Real Neato Music Festival: Lineup of Bay Area indie bands includes Jesse Judies, Kacie Hill, Mild Universe, Spooky Mansion and The HA. Music runs on two stages from 2 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $25 to $150. More information at realneato.com.

“Richard Mayhew – Inner Terrain”: Opening reception for the acclaimed landscape painter’s exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10 by reservation. Through Jan. 1. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Jack’s Bohemian Grove: Jack London State Historic Park gala features an arts salon from 6 to 10 p.m. at the park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $350. More information at 707-938-5215, jacklondonpark.com.

Jay Leno: Stand-up comedian and former “Tonight Show” host performs at 7 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $60 to $100. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Masters of Illusion: Magicians, illusions and the art of deception at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $55. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Living History Breakfast: Historical actors will lead tours of Windsor Presbyterian Church’s historic building and grounds at 251 Windsor River Road, Windsor, while pancakes, ham, and eggs are served during an old-fashioned church breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Free, donations welcomed. More information at windsorpresby.org.

Festival of the Longer Poem: Local poet Ed Coletti closes his poetry season at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Nine poets including Jonah Raskin and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Herron join Coletti from 1 to 3 p.m. at the outdoor stage. Live jazz with W 3 Trio from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

Decent Criminal and Ricky: Live music at 5 p.m. at The Block, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. Also Pity Party and Right to Remain. Free. More information at 707-775-6003, theblockpetaluma.com/events.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.