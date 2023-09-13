Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 15-24, 2023

See local and headlining comedians, attend art exhibits, play trivia and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 15

SoCo Clicks: Annual photography competition and exhibit featuring works by Sonoma County students. Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. Exhibit closes Sept. 24. More information at sococlicks.org.

“Top Gun: Maverick”: The 2022 aviation action drama starring Tom Cruise screens at Movies in the Park at 7 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org/movies-in-the-park-2023.

Lamplight Tours: Guided walks through Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, the city’s oldest, with dramatic portrayals of early settlers. Tours start every 20 minutes from 7:10 to 9:30 p.m. at the McDonald Avenue entrance gate. Tickets are $40 to $50. Also Sept. 16. More information at 707-543-3737, pdne.ws/3Zv4kLf.

“Ratatouille”: Movies in the Park concludes its summer season with the 2007 Disney-Pixar story of a rat who dreams of becoming a gourmet chef. Film screens at 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Andrew Holmgren: San Francisco-based comedian headlines show also featuring Steven Asifo and Clara Bijl. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”: Musical explores friendship and possibility, adapted from Mo Willem’s children’s books. 6th Street Playhouse performance at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Also Sept. 17, 23 and 24. Tickets, including museum admission, are $24. More information at schulzmuseum.org.

Sonoma Plein Air Festival: Outdoor art show and sale featuring works by nationally recognized artists painted throughout the week in the North Bay. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Also live music, kids’ art activities and artist demonstrations. Free. Proceeds benefit arts education in Sonoma Valley. More information at sonomapleinair.com.

Fiestas Patrias: Mexico’s Day of Independence celebration with a Latino arts and crafts market, live music by Rocio la Dama de Cumbia, food vendors and more. Event is from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at somoswindsor.org/fiestas-patrias.

Kalimba: Earth, Wind & Fire tribute show at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Americana Swing Night: Jim and Morning Nichols, Bobby Black, Candy Girard and Kevin Russell in concert at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Standards from the Great American Songbook and more. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

San Francisco Comedy Competition Semifinals: The 47th annual showcase for 30 select comedians begins at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $48. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dancers Damien Alvarez and Joelle Goncalves join guitarist Mark Taylor and singers Félix de Lola and La Fibi for a performance at 8 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Celebration: Ballet Folklorico El Valle and Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra perform from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $5 to $10 sliding scale, free for kids 10 and younger. More information at seb.org.

Catherine Russell: Winery Sixteen 600 hosts Grammy-winning jazz vocalist and her band during Grenache Day on the lawn at the barn at 1700 Denmark St., Sonoma. Also Tony Saunders and the Keystone Band. Music is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $75. More information at winerysixteen600.com.

Monday, Sept. 18

Blue Monday: The Blues Defenders Pro Jam hosts a first anniversary celebration with award-winning blues harmonica player Mark Hummel. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

North Bay Trivia: All-ages trivia competition with a Disney theme at 7 p.m. in the Abbey at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. Prizes awarded. Individuals or teams of up to six people. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.