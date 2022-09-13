Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 16-25, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 13, 2022, 11:55AM
Attend local art exhibits, see movies in the park, hear from a reality TV star and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 16

Celebración de las Fiestas Patrias Windsor: Inaugural Las Fiestas Patrias festivities including a traditional “El Grito” ceremony, performance by Latina pop star Rocio, Reina de la Cumbia and her orchestra, plus local bands and Ballet Folklorico Sarita. Also Latino food, kids’ activities and lowrider cars. Event is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at bit.ly/3de8oeX.

Sonoma County Art Trails preview show: Opening reception for exhibit that displays of one piece of art by each of the 117 participating artists. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

“Forrest Gump”: The Movies in the Park series presents the 1994 Tom Hanks comedy-drama at 7 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at cityofpetaluma.org/event/movies-in-the-park-2022.

Kevin Russell and Friends: Western swing, bluegrass, rock, country music and more beginning at 7 p.m. at the backyard stage at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5475 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

“Jurassic Park”: Movies in the Park closes its season with the 1993 dinosaur science fiction action film. Showtime is 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Musicians perform covers, ballads, folk, original music and more at 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St.. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/nina-chris.

Wonderbread 5: Party band performs a tribute to the late Olivia Newton John. Callie Watts, special guest. Wear 1950s attire for “Grease” Night. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $32. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Free museum day: Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day celebration offers free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Cloverfest: Inaugural brew festival with local beers and ciders, food and entertainment by The Voodoo Vultures and Pazifico from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Tickets are $50 to $60, $5 for designated drivers. More information at cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Petaluma RiverArt opening: More than two dozen local artists display works as a fundraiser for the Petaluma Floathouse. An artists’ reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Water Shed, 429 First St., Petaluma. Free. A window exhibition continues Sept. 18 to Oct. 18 at 120 Kentucky St., next to iLeoni. More information at thefloathousepetaluma.org/riverart.

“Mixed Bag” art reception: Eclectic artworks on display at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Free. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

“Freedom” art reception: Opening reception for featured resident artist Hanya Popova Parker and six others from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through Nov. 19. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Raymond Saunders reception: Opening celebrates “Raymond Saunders: On Freedom and Trust,” with large mixed-media paintings representing the artist’s vast career and influence. Event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10. Through Jan. 8, 2023. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis directs 15 jazz soloists and ensemble players at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Music includes rare historic compositions as well as works by Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. Tickets are $30 to $115. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

San Francisco Comedy Competition Semi-Finals: Thirty comedians from the hundreds who auditioned compete in the next round of the prestigious contest. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $48. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Petaluma Poetry Walk: Poetry readings and special events held throughout the day in Petaluma. Opening program begins at 11 a.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Speakers include Terry Ehret, Nancy J. Morales and Patrick Cahill. Free. More information at petalumapoetrywalk.org.

DogFest Wine Country: Dog- and family-friendly fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence. Event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Russian River Brewing Company, 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor. Free. More information at 800-572-2275, canine.org.

Fiesta de Independencia: Latino Heritage Month celebration with food, music, games, piñatas, exhibits and a lowrider car show from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Performers include Mariachi Barragan and ​​Ballet Folklórico Ireri. Free. More information at 707-800-7504, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Sept. 19

Mendocino Open Paint Out: The Mendocino Art Center opens its week-long plein air festival, with 60 artists, painting demonstrations, exhibits at the center’s galleries and more. Free. More information at mendocinoartcenter.org/mopo.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Dev Petty: Meet-and-greet with the author of “Don’t Eat Bees (Life Lessons from Chip the Dog)” and other books for kids. Event begins at 4 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Women in Conversation: Featured speaker superyacht captain and TV personality Captain Sandra Yawn discusses breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession. The Experience with speakers, exhibits, activities and more is from 3 to 6 p.m., with free admission. The featured program is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; tickets are $44. Held at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. More information at socowomenevents.com.

International Peace Day: Acoustic music by Moss Henry and Peter Tracy, readings from Vietnam War novel “Friendly Skies” by author Dennis Drury and more. The “End Racism, Build Peace” event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free; $5 to $10 suggested donation. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Sonoma County Super Jam: KRSH Backyard Concert begins at 6 p.m. at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2022.

“Weird Al” Yankovic: The comedian brings his “Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Emo Philips is his special guest. Tickets are $69 to $149, VIP $399. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Sept. 23

“Moana Jr.”: A Theater for Children presents the musical based on the Disney animated movie “Moana.” Opens at 7 p.m. at Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. Through Oct. 2. More information at atheaterforchildren.com.

“Evil Dead, The Musical”: College students turn into demons during the rock musical opening at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $35. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Howie Mandel: The comic and “America’s Got Talent” judge performs at “It’s No Joke,” a comedy benefit for mental health presented by One Mind. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Plus Maria Bamford and Yamaneika Saunders. Tickets are $60 to $120. More information at uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Kool & The Gang: Grammy-winning funk, soul and rhythm and blues band performs at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $49.50 and $59.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Sept. 24

“Good Grief! – A Tribute to Guaraldi, Schulz, and Peanuts”: Healdsburg Jazz artistic director Marcus Shelby hosts a family concert featuring pianist, composer and arranger Jim Martinez and his musical ensemble. Concert is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Real Neato Music Festival: Performers include Sugar Candy Mountain, Kelly McFarling, Sweet Plot, Quinn DeVeaux, The HA, The Quilters and Andrew St. James. Event is from 2 to 10 p.m. at the outdoors stage at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $40 to $50, $20 to $25 for kids under 12. More information at 707-869-0821, realneato.com.

David Luning Band: Outdoors Americana Festival begins at 5 p.m. at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jack London Park Gala: “Once Upon a Time in a Not So Distant Forest” fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at the state historic park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $350. More information at 707-938-5216, ​​jacklondonpark.com.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Patrick Fanning: Artist discusses his book, “Three Layer Watercolor Landscapes, Try it Yourself,” at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Way. Also a display of Fanning’s paintings and book sales and signing. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

John Courage Trio: Independent rock group with a vintage vibe closes the Sunset Music Series season at 5:30 p.m. at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

