Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 16-25, 2022

Attend local art exhibits, see movies in the park, hear from a reality TV star and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 16

Celebración de las Fiestas Patrias Windsor: Inaugural Las Fiestas Patrias festivities including a traditional “El Grito” ceremony, performance by Latina pop star Rocio, Reina de la Cumbia and her orchestra, plus local bands and Ballet Folklorico Sarita. Also Latino food, kids’ activities and lowrider cars. Event is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at bit.ly/3de8oeX.

Sonoma County Art Trails preview show: Opening reception for exhibit that displays of one piece of art by each of the 117 participating artists. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

“Forrest Gump”: The Movies in the Park series presents the 1994 Tom Hanks comedy-drama at 7 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at cityofpetaluma.org/event/movies-in-the-park-2022.

Kevin Russell and Friends: Western swing, bluegrass, rock, country music and more beginning at 7 p.m. at the backyard stage at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5475 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

“Jurassic Park”: Movies in the Park closes its season with the 1993 dinosaur science fiction action film. Showtime is 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Musicians perform covers, ballads, folk, original music and more at 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St.. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/nina-chris.

Wonderbread 5: Party band performs a tribute to the late Olivia Newton John. Callie Watts, special guest. Wear 1950s attire for “Grease” Night. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $32. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Free museum day: Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day celebration offers free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Cloverfest: Inaugural brew festival with local beers and ciders, food and entertainment by The Voodoo Vultures and Pazifico from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Tickets are $50 to $60, $5 for designated drivers. More information at cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Petaluma RiverArt opening: More than two dozen local artists display works as a fundraiser for the Petaluma Floathouse. An artists’ reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Water Shed, 429 First St., Petaluma. Free. A window exhibition continues Sept. 18 to Oct. 18 at 120 Kentucky St., next to iLeoni. More information at thefloathousepetaluma.org/riverart.

“Mixed Bag” art reception: Eclectic artworks on display at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Free. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

“Freedom” art reception: Opening reception for featured resident artist Hanya Popova Parker and six others from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through Nov. 19. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Raymond Saunders reception: Opening celebrates “Raymond Saunders: On Freedom and Trust,” with large mixed-media paintings representing the artist’s vast career and influence. Event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10. Through Jan. 8, 2023. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis directs 15 jazz soloists and ensemble players at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Music includes rare historic compositions as well as works by Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. Tickets are $30 to $115. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

San Francisco Comedy Competition Semi-Finals: Thirty comedians from the hundreds who auditioned compete in the next round of the prestigious contest. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $48. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Petaluma Poetry Walk: Poetry readings and special events held throughout the day in Petaluma. Opening program begins at 11 a.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Speakers include Terry Ehret, Nancy J. Morales and Patrick Cahill. Free. More information at petalumapoetrywalk.org.