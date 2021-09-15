Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 17-26, 2021

Hear from three Olympic gold medalists, celebrate the grape harvest and watch a free outdoor bluegrass performance this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 17

The Beach Boys: Performance by legendary surf rockers The Beach Boys at the Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hbAbM1.

“Toque Tercero Flamenco”: Flamenco performance featuring dancers, guitar and singing at Cucina Toscana. Dinner and show start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. 305 Harbor Drive, Sausalito. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YFMSbq.

Friday Night Live at the Plaza: Performance by blues and bluegrass band Dirty Cello at the plaza in downtown Cloverdale. Street fair starts at 6 p.m., music starts at 6:30 p.m. 122 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Sonoma County Art Trails: First day for this tour of art studios across Sonoma County, with 121 artists participating. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Admission is free. For more information and a map of the studios, visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

“Double Trouble”: First day to see this art exhibit featuring work by Enrique Chagoya and Kara Maria at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. An opening reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hdXX9U.

Boz Scaggs: Performance by blues musician Boz Scaggs at the Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yS3Orq.

North Coast Comedy: Victory House Restaurant turns into a comedy club for dinner and a show hosted by Total Bern Productions and North Coast Comedy. Doors open for dinner at 9:15 p.m. and the show starts at 10:15 p.m. Tickets are $20. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit totalbern.com/events.

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival: Music festival featuring 15 bands, including headliners Fantastic Negrito and Jackie Greene, on the Mare Island waterfront promenade. Event starts at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $75. 850 Nimitz Ave., Vallejo. For more information, visit dockofbayfest.com.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Sharyn Paquette: Live music performance by local singer/songwriter Sharyn Paquette at HopMonk Tavern. Show starts at 12:30 p.m. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit hopmonk.com.

Broadway Under the Stars: Last night to see this performance of songs from Broadway musicals by Transcendence Theatre Company at Jack London State Historic Park. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Women in Conversation: Listen to inspiring stories from three Olympic gold medalists — Kristi Yamaguchi, Brandi Chastain and Kerri Walsh Jennings — during this event hosted by The Press Democrat, featuring food trucks, activities and demonstrations, at the Green Music Center. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and the Olympians are scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $68. For more information, visit socowomenevents.com.

Thursday, Sept. 23

“Lost in the Middle”: Screening of the comedy film ”Lost in the Middle,“ developed and shot in west Sonoma County, at Rialto Cinemas to raise money for the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tF4sHQ.

Friday, Sept. 24

Judy Collins: Performance by singer-songwriter Judy Collins at Uptown Theatre. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: Performance by country music band Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at Uptown Theatre. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Harvest Party: Dinner, dancing and wine to celebrate the harvest at Gundlach Bundschu Winery. Runs from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $165 or $150 for wine club members. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3C9PqNq.

Sunday, Sept. 26

“Cry it Out”: Last day to see this comedic performance live at Cinnabar Theater about an unlikely friendship between two women, one a Manhattan lawyer and the other a born-and-bred Long Islander and college dropout, when each is marooned at home with an infant. Show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for students or military members. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org.