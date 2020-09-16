Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 18-27, 2020

Attend virtual concerts, dine out to help the Palace of fruit or attend an online Green Music Center New Orleans fundraiser.

Friday, Sept. 18

Dine and donate: Twin Oaks Tavern hosts a donation event through which 25% of food sales will be donated to Palace of Fruit, a Penngrove shop damaged by fire last week. Noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. 5475 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.

Saturday, Sept. 19

RockSteadyFest: Live virtual concert with musicians Chris Holbrook, John and Camellia Ford, Mark Karan and others. Free, 6 p.m. The series will stream live on Facebook and YouTube and be broadcast on Marin TV. For more information, visit rocksteadyfest.org

Gallery stroll: T Barny Gallery & Sculpture Gardens offers a walk through the gallery. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 4370 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg. For more information, visit bit.ly/2H5q5gp

Sunday, Sept. 20

Piano recital: The Ukiah Community Concert Association presents Pianist Lindsay Garritson in a virtual performance. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Single tickets are $30. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mrUqG0

Puerto Rican jazz: The Healdsburg Jazz Festival presents “The Puerto Rican Jazz Connection,” with music, video clips and discussion hosted by percussionist and Afro-Latin music expert John Santos with musician and Grammy Award winner David Sánchez. Free, 5-7 p.m. on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/33tO1BN

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Conservation: Professionals early in their conservation careers discuss their work and land management projects in Sonoma County in an online forum presented by Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation. Free, noon to 1:30 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/3moNNo3.

Artist talk: The Museum of Sonoma County presents a conversation with artist Mercedes Dorame, talking with Executive Director Jeff Nathanson. Free, 7-8:30 p.m. To learn more or register, visit museumsc.org and click on events.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Book reading: Copperfield’s Books hosts an online event with author Deborah Tannen talking about her memoir, “Finding My Father,” which traces her father’s life from the Hasidic community in Warsaw to a run for U.S. Congress decades later. Free, 7 p.m. Go to copperfieldsbooks.com to register.

Friday, Sept. 25

Book launch: Occidental Center for the Arts presents a virtual launch for “A Road Less Paved” by local author and traveler Mary Gaffney. Free, 7-8 p.m. To register, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

de Young Museum: The San Francisco museum is set to reopen to the public at 9:30 a.m. Free admission for essential workers and free Saturday admission for Bay Area residents. Face masks required. For information on current exhibits, go to deyoung.famsf.org.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Party for the Green: The Green Music Center has partnered with Sonoma Family Meal for a New Orleans-themed fundraising event for the center and Sonoma Family Meal. Grammy award-winning piano player Jon Cleary will perform from his home in New Orleans at 6:45 p.m., preceded by a virtual cocktail party at 6 p.m. Tickets, including food from local restaurants and wine, plus decorations for your home, are $100 and $175. For more information, go to gmc.sonoma.edu/partyforthegreen.

Gallery exhibit: Last day for the Members Art Exhibition at Occidental Center for the Arts. Face masks required. Noon to 4 p.m. You can also see the art online in a virtual exhibition on the center’s YouTube channel. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit bit.ly/32zLvL2.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Writers forum: Sonoma County author Marlene Cullen hosts an online forum with novelist Amanda McTigue. McTigue will talk about creativity, writing and her novels. Free, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit thewritespot.us and click on Writers Forum.