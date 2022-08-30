Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 2-11, 2022

Attend local art exhibits, see live music, taste chili and craft beer and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 2

Art quilts: Pointless Sisters’ “Pathways and Passages” exhibition on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Person Senior Wing at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Sept. 23. More information at pointless-sisters.com.

Hip-hop showcase: “Manifest Your Destiny” series features Erica Ambrin, Scoobah Blazz, Crumb Dread, D.square and Simoné Mosely from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Horse and Plow Winery, 1272 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Admission is $5. More information at horseandplow.com/events.

Grupo Fantasma: Grammy-winning Latin funk collective performs at the Friday Night Live season finale from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Luca”: Disney-Pixar’s 2021 animated coming-of-age film about a young sea monster screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, bit.ly/3wGci74.

“The Princess Bride”: The 1987 romantic fantasy comedy screens at 8 p.m. on the lawn at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org/upcoming-events.

William So: Cantopop singer performs at 9 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $68 to $108. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Artisans Day: Meet with artists and watch the creative process from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the outdoor demonstration area at the Artisans’ Co-op, 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Free. More information at 707-876-9830, artisansco-op.com.

Bands on the Basin: Live music with The Soul Shake, IrieFuse and Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Turning Basin, 54 E. Washington St. Floathouse open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations accepted. More information at thefloathousepetaluma.org.

Larry Vuckovich All Star Jazz and Latin Quintet: “Sing a September Song” concert featuring vocalist Alvon Johnson begins at 2 p.m. at Gualala Arts JAMI Amphitheater, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $29 to $34. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org/category/events.

Ken Cook Trio: Contemporary jazz, blues, Latin and Brazilian music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Dgiin: French gyspy flamenco group performs at 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Swingin’ jazz: Steve Rubardt, Tom Hayashi and Chuck Sher perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club concert from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Suzi’s Last Resort: Retro-rock cover band performs at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

Monday, Sept. 5

Member artists show: Works by more than 20 artists, including Sonoma Treasure Artist Pat Meier-Johnson, are on exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through Sept. 26. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Labor of Love: Beer garden concerts feature Sonoma County bands THUGZ at 2 p.m., Burnside at 4 p.m. and Burrows and Dilbeck at 6 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Langhorne Slim: Americana singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $22 to $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Poor Man’s Whiskey: Outlaw band fuses Southern rock and bluegrass to close the Peacetown concert season from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Backyard, 6770 McKinley St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free. More information at peacetown.org.

Nurse Blake: The registered nurse and social media influencer presents a comedy show based on his experiences in the healthcare industry. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $34.50 to $59.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.