Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 2-11, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2022, 11:58AM
Attend local art exhibits, see live music, taste chili and craft beer and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 2

Art quilts: Pointless Sisters’ “Pathways and Passages” exhibition on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Person Senior Wing at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Sept. 23. More information at pointless-sisters.com.

Hip-hop showcase: “Manifest Your Destiny” series features Erica Ambrin, Scoobah Blazz, Crumb Dread, D.square and Simoné Mosely from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Horse and Plow Winery, 1272 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Admission is $5. More information at horseandplow.com/events.

Grupo Fantasma: Grammy-winning Latin funk collective performs at the Friday Night Live season finale from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Luca”: Disney-Pixar’s 2021 animated coming-of-age film about a young sea monster screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, bit.ly/3wGci74.

“The Princess Bride”: The 1987 romantic fantasy comedy screens at 8 p.m. on the lawn at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org/upcoming-events.

William So: Cantopop singer performs at 9 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $68 to $108. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Artisans Day: Meet with artists and watch the creative process from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the outdoor demonstration area at the Artisans’ Co-op, 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Free. More information at 707-876-9830, artisansco-op.com.

Bands on the Basin: Live music with The Soul Shake, IrieFuse and Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Turning Basin, 54 E. Washington St. Floathouse open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations accepted. More information at thefloathousepetaluma.org.

Larry Vuckovich All Star Jazz and Latin Quintet: “Sing a September Song” concert featuring vocalist Alvon Johnson begins at 2 p.m. at Gualala Arts JAMI Amphitheater, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $29 to $34. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org/category/events.

Ken Cook Trio: Contemporary jazz, blues, Latin and Brazilian music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Dgiin: French gyspy flamenco group performs at 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Swingin’ jazz: Steve Rubardt, Tom Hayashi and Chuck Sher perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club concert from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Suzi’s Last Resort: Retro-rock cover band performs at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

Monday, Sept. 5

Member artists show: Works by more than 20 artists, including Sonoma Treasure Artist Pat Meier-Johnson, are on exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through Sept. 26. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Labor of Love: Beer garden concerts feature Sonoma County bands THUGZ at 2 p.m., Burnside at 4 p.m. and Burrows and Dilbeck at 6 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Langhorne Slim: Americana singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $22 to $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Poor Man’s Whiskey: Outlaw band fuses Southern rock and bluegrass to close the Peacetown concert season from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Backyard, 6770 McKinley St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free. More information at peacetown.org.

Nurse Blake: The registered nurse and social media influencer presents a comedy show based on his experiences in the healthcare industry. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $34.50 to $59.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Birds”: Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1963 horror-thriller filmed in Bodega and Bodega Bay screens at sunset on The Green at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at bit.ly/3AY53to.

Thursday, Sept. 8

“Farmworkers – Photographs, Prints, Paintings”: Exhibit opens at the University Art Gallery in the Art Building at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Opening reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. Works by Morrie Camhi, Erik Castro, Jay Mercado and Christie Tirado. Free. Through Oct. 16. More information at artgallery.sonoma.edu.

Beatles Flashback: Beatles tribute band performs at the Summer Nights on the Green season finale from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at bit.ly/3e91eso.

Speakeasy: Songwriter/musician Stevie Cornell and poet Caroline Goodwin perform at 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Open mic follows. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Indigo Girls: Folk duo performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

The Melvins: Rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Plus We Are the Asteroid and Tapei Houston. Tickets are $23 to $29. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Friday, Sept. 9

World Affairs Council of Sonoma County: Nonpartisan forum presents a lecture on “Russia and Its War Against Ukraine” with guest speaker Steven Pifer, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Event begins at noon at Charlie’s Restaurant at the Windsor Golf Club, 1320 19th Hole Drive. Tickets are $48.50. More information at wacsc.org.

SoCo Clicks: Closing reception for the exhibition showcasing photography by Sonoma County students. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Vicki Barbolak: Comedian who was an “America’s Got Talent” finalist performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20 to $35. More information at 707-880-2300. bluenotenapa.com.

“The Gala”: Transcendence Theatre Company opens its touchstone event with Broadway songs and dance numbers at 7:30 p.m. outdoors at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $49 to $165. Through Sept. 18. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org.

Chicago: Multi Grammy-winning rock band, touring for 55 consecutive years, performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $89 to $139, VIP $314 to $539. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Oliver Ranch sculpture tour: Sonoma County Wine Library Association offers a private walking tour of the ranch’s outdoor sculptures at 10 a.m. in Geyserville. Tickets, at $125, benefit the nonprofit association. More information at sonomawinelibraryassn.org/events.

Windsor Chili Cook-off: Chili competition plus live music, beer and family fun from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10 to $15. Proceeds benefit WE Mentor HEROES. More information at 707-838-7285, windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest: More than 20 local craft breweries plus live music and food from 1 to 5 p.m. on Water Street by the river in downtown Petaluma. Tickets are $50 to $60, designated driver $20 to $25. Proceeds support local nonprofits. More information at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Movies at the Green: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” begins at 5 p.m., followed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at 7 p.m. The Marvel blockbusters screen at Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and younger (with ticket). More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Beneath A Tree – Baroque to Folk: San Francisco-based ensemble performs an eclectic program playing historical instruments at 2 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

