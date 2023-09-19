Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2023

Visit artist studios, see live music, attend a Harvest Party and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 22

Stax City: Rhythm and blues band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Happys: Feel-good surf and rock music from 6 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Suggested $10 admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

North Coast Comedy: Clean-and-sober headliner Sam Miller comments on sober parenting. Also Jeanette Marin and Cody Smit. Comedy show begins at 8 p.m. at the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Briget Boyle: “Heartbreak Residue” music video release celebration at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Also Sebastopol songwriter-composer Brightdarkdawn. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Global Roots Sonoma: Two-day world music festival kicks off with four stages plus family activities, artist talks, workshops, food trucks and more. Opens at noon at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performers include Mariachi Herencia de Mexico and San Salvador. Tickets are $65 to $375 VIP. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Music in the Fort: Swing Petite, Bad Luck Magpies and Rowdy River Special perform from noon to 3 p.m. at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Highway 1, Jenner. Also beer and a barbecue. Admission is $9 to $10 per vehicle. More information at 707-847-3286, fortross.org/events.

Fandango: Music and dances of the 1840s with Baile de California of Santa Barbara, Yesteryears Dancers and Flor y Canto Duo from noon to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Dance lessons provided. Admission is $2 to $3, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at 707-762-4871, sonomaparks.org.

Sonoma County Veterans Art Day: Some 15 veterans showcase their artwork from noon to 6 p.m. at Life on Earth Art, 133 Copeland St., Suite C, Petaluma. Event includes drum circles, music and art-making. Free. More information at lifeonearthart.org.

Healdsburg International Short Film Festival: The film fest returns with dramas, documentaries, comedies and animated short films. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Napa/Nola: New Orleans food and music outside the Meritage Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Show starts at 3:30 p.m. with MJ’s Brass Boppers. Galactic headlines at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $69 to $119. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Renegade Orchestra: Unconventional orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

The Joni Mitchell Situation: Kate Foley-Beining, Christian Foley-Beining, Tom Shader and Tom Hayashi perform the ballads, art songs and jazz of Joni Mitchell. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Living History Breakfast: Historical actors will lead tours of Windsor Presbyterian Church’s historic building and grounds while pancakes, ham and eggs are served during an old-fashioned church breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Free, donations welcomed. 251 Windsor River Road, Windsor. More information at windsorpresby.org.

“It’s Time for School, Charlie Brown”: Original “Peanuts” art alongside vintage school-related items. Opening day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for ages 3 and younger. Through March 10. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Harvest Party: A pumpkin house, beer garden, children’s activities, games, hands-on farm and garden activities, live music, animals from local rescues, plant sales, food and more. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-933-3010, cornerstonesonoma.com.

Clay Bell: Acoustic singer-songwriter performs from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Summer Music Series at B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Free. More information at 707-938-4064, brcohn.com/summer-music-series.

Double book launch: Readings by poet Sandra Anfang (“Finishing School”) and Frances Rivetti (“The House on Liberty Street – Home of Second Chances”) from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, Sept. 25

Perfect Pairings: AVFilm holds a discussion of revisionist Westerns “Dead Man” and “Slow West” paired with wine at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, at $40, include two glasses of wine. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Sullivan Fortner Trio: Healdsburg Jazz opens its season with the internationally renowned Grammy-winning pianist at 7 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

The Regrettes: Punk rock band from Los Angeles closes the Live at Lagunitas concert season at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Showtime is 6 p.m. with opener Almost Monday. Tickets, at $10, benefit Best Friends Animal Society. More information at lagunitas.com/story/live-at-lagunitas-2023.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Ellie James: Indie-pop singer-songwriter performs at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

“Symphonic Excursions”: Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Chabot College Wind Symphony in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at 707-664-4246, music.sonoma.edu/events.

The Latin Dead: Tribute show featuring John Kadlecik and Oscar Hernandez fuses Grateful Dead music with Latin jazz. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Also opener Josh Brough String Band. Tickets are $25 to $28. More information at mystictheatre.com/calendar.

Thursday, Sept. 28

“The Voice in Hand – Book Arts and Printmaking”: Exhibit highlights handmade books and prints created by numerous artists. Opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Free. Through Nov. 4. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

Intocable: Regional Mexican music, including norteño and tejano selections. Grammy-winning band performs at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55.50 to $115.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Sept. 29

Silent Movie Day: Charlie Chaplin’s cherished Depression-era silent romantic comedy-drama “City Lights” screens at noon at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $9. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Jamie Della: Priestess, healer, Xicana witch and author discusses her latest book, “A Box of Magick: A Guided Journey to Crafting a Magickal Life Through Witchcraft, Ritual Herbalism, and Spellcrafting.” Also Tenae Stewart. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 138 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-823-2618, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Stroll Down Penny Lane: Paul McCartney tribute show with accompanying films of the singer-songwriter and former Beatles member. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45. Also Sept. 30. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“Clue”: Reed Martin directs the farce-meets-murder mystery opening at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Main Stage Theatre, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 to $25. Through Oct. 8. More information at 707-527-4307, theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Jazz soloists and ensemble players perform at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $55 to $140. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/jlco.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Celebrando Culturas Juntos/Cultures Celebrating Together: Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with bilingual storytimes, art activities and a performance by Ireri Ballet Folklorico Petaluma, and more. Event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $13 to $16, free for infants. (Also Oct. 14.) More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/events/celebrando.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Open studio tours visit 130 artists throughout Sonoma County, painters and photographers to ceramicists and sculptors and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 8. Free. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Día de los Muertos: Annual exhibition features artwork and altars by local artists, students and collectors. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10, free for kids 12 and younger. Through Nov. 26. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Suzi’s Last Resort: Classic oldies band performs at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com.

Sol Horizon: “Return to Our Roots” performance at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $20 to $25, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org.

Sunday, Oct. 1

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club hosts the Mission Gold Jazz Band from 1 to 5 p.m. at Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Dancing encouraged. Bring horns for jamming. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Butterfly Installation Celebration: Creative Sonoma Artsurround Project “Brave Butterflies” features 200-plus metal butterflies created by Geyserville students. Event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Geyserville Sculpture Trail, downtown Geyserville. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3PkHKAd.

Jethro Tull: “The Seven Decades” concert highlights the rock band’s best-known music from 1968 to present. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $99 to $149. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

