Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2023

Visit artist studios, see live music, attend a Harvest Party and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 22

Stax City: Rhythm and blues band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Happys: Feel-good surf and rock music from 6 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Suggested $10 admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

North Coast Comedy: Clean-and-sober headliner Sam Miller comments on sober parenting. Also Jeanette Marin and Cody Smit. Comedy show begins at 8 p.m. at the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Briget Boyle: “Heartbreak Residue” music video release celebration at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Also Sebastopol songwriter-composer Brightdarkdawn. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Global Roots Sonoma: Two-day world music festival kicks off with four stages plus family activities, artist talks, workshops, food trucks and more. Opens at noon at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performers include Mariachi Herencia de Mexico and San Salvador. Tickets are $65 to $375 VIP. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Music in the Fort: Swing Petite, Bad Luck Magpies and Rowdy River Special perform from noon to 3 p.m. at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Highway 1, Jenner. Also beer and a barbecue. Admission is $9 to $10 per vehicle. More information at 707-847-3286, fortross.org/events.

Fandango: Music and dances of the 1840s with Baile de California of Santa Barbara, Yesteryears Dancers and Flor y Canto Duo from noon to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Dance lessons provided. Admission is $2 to $3, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at 707-762-4871, sonomaparks.org.

Sonoma County Veterans Art Day: Some 15 veterans showcase their artwork from noon to 6 p.m. at Life on Earth Art, 133 Copeland St., Suite C, Petaluma. Event includes drum circles, music and art-making. Free. More information at lifeonearthart.org.

Healdsburg International Short Film Festival: The film fest returns with dramas, documentaries, comedies and animated short films. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Napa/Nola: New Orleans food and music outside the Meritage Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Show starts at 3:30 p.m. with MJ’s Brass Boppers. Galactic headlines at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $69 to $119. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Renegade Orchestra: Unconventional orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

The Joni Mitchell Situation: Kate Foley-Beining, Christian Foley-Beining, Tom Shader and Tom Hayashi perform the ballads, art songs and jazz of Joni Mitchell. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Living History Breakfast: Historical actors will lead tours of Windsor Presbyterian Church’s historic building and grounds while pancakes, ham and eggs are served during an old-fashioned church breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Free, donations welcomed. 251 Windsor River Road, Windsor. More information at windsorpresby.org.

“It’s Time for School, Charlie Brown”: Original “Peanuts” art alongside vintage school-related items. Opening day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for ages 3 and younger. Through March 10. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Harvest Party: A pumpkin house, beer garden, children’s activities, games, hands-on farm and garden activities, live music, animals from local rescues, plant sales, food and more. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-933-3010, cornerstonesonoma.com.

Clay Bell: Acoustic singer-songwriter performs from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Summer Music Series at B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Free. More information at 707-938-4064, brcohn.com/summer-music-series.