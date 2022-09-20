Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 23-Oct. 2, 2022

See headlining stand-up comedians, visit local artist studios, attend a vegan food festival and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 23

Cotati Car Show and “Cars”: Inaugural event features a car show from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Pixar film “Cars” at 7:15 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free. More information at 707-796-7301, bit.ly/3xCMmJM.

“Victim”: The 1961 British crime thriller that was a landmark in gay cinema screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Sept. 25). Discussion follows with Bryan Burton, assistant professor in criminology and criminal justice studies. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Powersoul: Kayatta, Eki’Shola and Erica Ambrin perform hip hop, soul, jazz and the spoken word at 8:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours visit 117 juried professional artists of numerous mediums throughout Sonoma County. Opening day is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Weekends through Oct. 2. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Real Neato Music Festival: Performers include Sugar Candy Mountain, Kelly McFarling, Sweet Plot, Quinn DeVeaux, The HA, The Quilters and Andrew St. James. Event is from 2 to 10 p.m. at the outdoors stage at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $40 to $50, $20 to $25 for kids under 12. More information at 707-869-0821, realneato.com.

Art reception: Opening reception for Bill Kane’s exhibit of lenticular artworks, “Light Bodies,” from 5 to 8 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Free. Through Oct. 28. More information at 707-778-2238.

Steve Rubardt Trio: Jazz music of Miles and Monk, with standards and eclectic originals. Performance is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Pauline Yasuda: Stand-up comedian headlines a show also featuring Janesh Rahlan at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Joshua James Jackson & The Dream Team: Blues and rock singer/songwriter’s “Livin’ the Dream” album release show begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Plus Van Goat. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

DDAT: Multicultural jazz, funk and soul group with a Southwestern flair performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Sonoma County VegFest: Celebration of ethical eating with food vendors, vegan cooking demonstrations, animal art, sustainable and eco products and more. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. The $10 admission benefits Compassionate Living. More information at socovegfest.org.

Julian Lage: Guitarist’s “View With a Room” album release celebration. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Trione Vineyards and Winery, 19550 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. Tickets are $49.50 to $150, VIP $175. More information at bit.ly/3BWVCv5.

DakhaBrakha: Quartet from Kyiv performs Ukrainian folk music with original sounds at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sarah McLachlan: Grammy-winning singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $80 to $130. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Sept. 26

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. “Shapes” theme. Visit from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Aldous Harding: Indie folk singer/songwriter from New Zealand performs at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus H. Hawkline. Tickets are $45. More information at gunbun.com/events.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

“Burnt City”: Josh Hamzehee performs his “Dystopian Bilingual One-Persian Show” about U.S.-Iran relations, using poetry, humor, video and more. The show begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also Bay Area comedian Gina Stahl-Haven. Tickets are $20. Through Sept. 29. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.