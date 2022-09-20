Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 23-Oct. 2, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2022
See headlining stand-up comedians, visit local artist studios, attend a vegan food festival and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 23

Cotati Car Show and “Cars”: Inaugural event features a car show from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Pixar film “Cars” at 7:15 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free. More information at 707-796-7301, bit.ly/3xCMmJM.

“Victim”: The 1961 British crime thriller that was a landmark in gay cinema screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Sept. 25). Discussion follows with Bryan Burton, assistant professor in criminology and criminal justice studies. Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Powersoul: Kayatta, Eki’Shola and Erica Ambrin perform hip hop, soul, jazz and the spoken word at 8:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours visit 117 juried professional artists of numerous mediums throughout Sonoma County. Opening day is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Weekends through Oct. 2. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Real Neato Music Festival: Performers include Sugar Candy Mountain, Kelly McFarling, Sweet Plot, Quinn DeVeaux, The HA, The Quilters and Andrew St. James. Event is from 2 to 10 p.m. at the outdoors stage at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $40 to $50, $20 to $25 for kids under 12. More information at 707-869-0821, realneato.com.

Art reception: Opening reception for Bill Kane’s exhibit of lenticular artworks, “Light Bodies,” from 5 to 8 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Free. Through Oct. 28. More information at 707-778-2238.

Steve Rubardt Trio: Jazz music of Miles and Monk, with standards and eclectic originals. Performance is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Pauline Yasuda: Stand-up comedian headlines a show also featuring Janesh Rahlan at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Joshua James Jackson & The Dream Team: Blues and rock singer/songwriter’s “Livin’ the Dream” album release show begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Plus Van Goat. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

DDAT: Multicultural jazz, funk and soul group with a Southwestern flair performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Sonoma County VegFest: Celebration of ethical eating with food vendors, vegan cooking demonstrations, animal art, sustainable and eco products and more. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. The $10 admission benefits Compassionate Living. More information at socovegfest.org.

Julian Lage: Guitarist’s “View With a Room” album release celebration. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Trione Vineyards and Winery, 19550 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. Tickets are $49.50 to $150, VIP $175. More information at bit.ly/3BWVCv5.

DakhaBrakha: Quartet from Kyiv performs Ukrainian folk music with original sounds at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sarah McLachlan: Grammy-winning singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $80 to $130. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Sept. 26

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. “Shapes” theme. Visit from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Aldous Harding: Indie folk singer/songwriter from New Zealand performs at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus H. Hawkline. Tickets are $45. More information at gunbun.com/events.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

“Burnt City”: Josh Hamzehee performs his “Dystopian Bilingual One-Persian Show” about U.S.-Iran relations, using poetry, humor, video and more. The show begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also Bay Area comedian Gina Stahl-Haven. Tickets are $20. Through Sept. 29. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Trivia Thursdays: Weekly trivia games for all ages from 7 to 9 p.m. at Grav South Brew Company, 7950 Redwood Drive, #15, Cotati. Free. More information at 707-753-4198, gravsouthbrewco.com.

Friday, Sept. 30

Charles M. Schulz’ stamp release ceremony: Join the U.S. Postal Service for a dedication ceremony celebrating the release of Peanuts postage stamps. Free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the ceremony at noon, at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/stampceremony.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass: Free annual music festival returns with dozens of musical acts on six stages in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Opening day acts from 1 to 7 p.m. include Sam Bush, Asleep at the Wheel and Rainbow Girls. Through Oct. 2. More information at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

Giants baseball book launch: Brad Mangin and Brian Murphy discuss their new book, “28 – A Photographic Tribute to Buster Posey,” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Four Shillings Short: Independent folk duo performs at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25, free for ages 14 and younger. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Comedian brings his “Nobody Does This Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $69 to $125. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Stand and Deliver”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts opens its season with the inspiring true story of an East Los Angeles high school math teacher who transforms students’ lives with his unorthodox teaching methods. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Studio Theatre, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Opening-night reception at 6:30 p.m. honors local math teacher Roberto Ramirez. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-527-4307, theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Tapas New Short Play Festival: Pegasus Theater Company presents original works submitted by playwrights and performed by 10 local actors. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 14040 Church St., Guerneville. Admission is $20, pay-what-you-will on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Through Oct. 23. More information at pegasustheater.com.

“The Moors”: Dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility opens the season at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through Oct. 23. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Windsor Day Parade: Community parade, “Friends and Neighbors,” begins at 10 a.m. from Windsor High School and continuing down Windsor River Road to the Town Green. Parade duchess Ann Pitts and duke Jose Castaneda lead the WHS homecoming court. Free. More information at townofwindsor.com.

Pop 2000 Tour: O’Town, LFO, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Ryan Cabrera perform at 2 p.m. poolside at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Hosted by NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

“Fantastique!”: Santa Rosa Symphony opens a program of Beethoven, Mozart, Berlioz and more at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Awadagin Pratt, pianist. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Oct. 3. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Ensembles: The HomoPhonics and The Lollipop Guild perform “Fabulous & Forbidden Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $35, VIP $65. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/sfgmc-2022.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Harvest of Hope: Reach for Home fundraiser to help end homelessness in northern Sonoma County includes live jazz, wine, food and auctions. Event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Alexander Valley Hall, 5512 Highway 128, Geyserville. Tickets are $100. More information at bit.ly/3BxMCuG.

