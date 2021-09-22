Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 2021

Celebrate the beginning of autumn with an accordion festival in Cotati, a walking tour of the Sonoma Plaza and more this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 24

Judy Collins: Performance by singer-songwriter Judy Collins at Uptown Theatre. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: Performance by country music band Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at Uptown Theatre. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Harvest Party: Dinner, dancing and wine to celebrate the harvest at Gundlach Bundschu Winery. Runs from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $165 or $150 for wine club members. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3C9PqNq.

Artists Talk: Spend an afternoon with artists Enrique Chagoya and Kara Maria as they discuss “their personal backgrounds and artistic development, their imagery and influences" at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Event starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $5 for museum members. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ksYS8x.

Party for the Green: Fundraiser for the Green Music Center featuring a New Orleans theme with cocktails, dancing and music by Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen at Weill Hall. Reception starts at 7 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m. and a party with food, drinks and more live music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $125. 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u1l2C9.

J.Lately: Performance by Sebastopol-bred hip-hop artist J.Lately, with additional performances by Above Average, LaidBackZach and YngSolomon, at HopMonk Tavern. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u5uPXz.

Cotati Accordion Festival: First day of this two-day festival featuring live music at La Plaza Park. Music starts at 9:45 a.m. and ends at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. One-day tickets are $19 and two-day tickets are $27 if bought in advance. Free for kids 15 and under. 8167 La Plaza, Cotati. For more information, visit cotatifest.com.

Sunday, Sept. 26

“Cry it Out”: Last day to see this comedic performance live at Cinnabar Theater about an unlikely friendship between a Manhattan lawyer and a college dropout from Long Island, each marooned at home with an infant. Show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for students or military members. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Last day for this tour of art studios across Sonoma County, with 121 artists participating. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 26. Admission is free. For more information and a map of the studios, visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Summer Music Stroll: Live music and a student art show in Depot Park and Railroad Square. Runs from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. 9 West Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit railroadsquare.net.

Friday, Oct. 1

Fall First Friday Film Series: Watch the satirical comedy “Dr. Strangelove,” one of Charles Schulz’s favorite movies, on the big screen at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 or free for members. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Spring Lake Water Bark: First day for this dog swimming event at Spring Lake. Event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17. Tickets, if purchased online, are $9 per dog or $7 per dog for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Tickets purchased in-person are $10. 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u5y55C.

“MusicaLiving”: Outdoor concert by improvising quartet Open Air at JAMI Amphitheater. Performance runs from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for youth or $25 the day of the show. 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Bianca Del Rio: Comedy show drag queen, comedian, actor and author Bianca Del Rio as part of her Unsanitized Comedy Tour at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Doors open at 7 p.m, show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ihM1or.

An Evening with Sonoma County Songwriters: Performances by Doug Jayne and Van Solkov and The Lost Church. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., music starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show. 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit sforce.co/3zDci65.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Walking Tour of the Sonoma Plaza: Join actor Goerge Webber in an improvisational theatrical experience as he leads a 90-minute tour of the Sonoma Plaza. Tour starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $20. 453 First St. East, Sonoma. For more information, visit georgewebber.com.