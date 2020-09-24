Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 25 - Oct. 4, 2020

From virtual film festivals to live music, enjoy the start of fall with these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 25

Friday Night Live at the Plaza featuring Royal Jelly Jive: Lauren Bjelde and Jesse Adams of Royal Jelly Jive will perform with special guest Sean Carscadden at the Downtown Plaza in Cloverdale. Free, 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/FridayNightLiveatthePlaza.

Lucky Penny Productions “Shining Brightly”: Local young music theater performers, ages 6 to 17, will be highlighted with this online event. The pay-what-you-can virtual concert will be available for viewing Sept. 25-27. For more information, visit luckypennynapa.com.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Live music at HopMonk Tavern: Byron Onisko performs at Twin Oaks Roadhouse. 12:30-2:30 p.m. For more information and to see other upcoming live, in-person performances at Twin Oaks and HopMonk, visit hopmonk.com/tickets.

Healdsburg Jazz concert: Musicians Charles Lloyd, Zakir Hussain and Julian Lage, all veterans of Healdsburg Jazz Festivals, will play together for the first time in this live streamed concert. 7 p.m. $15 minimum donation. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Party for the Green: The Green Music Center has partnered with Sonoma Family Meal for a New Orleans-themed fundraising event for the center and Sonoma Family Meal. Grammy award-winning piano player Jon Cleary will perform from his home in New Orleans at 6:45 p.m., preceded by a virtual cocktail party at 6 p.m. Tickets ― including food from local restaurants and wine, plus decorations for your home ― are $100 and $175. For more information, go to gmc.sonoma.edu/partyforthegreen.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Alexander Valley Film Festival closing night and awards: The Social Justice Storytelling & Filmmaking Awards will close out the sixth annual Alexander Valley Film Festival. Executive Director Kathryn Hecht talks with Hillary Bachelder, director of “Represent”; Jessica Congdon, editor of “John Lewis: Good Trouble”, and H.P. Mendoza, director of “Fruit Fly,” followed by awards with Board Chair Claire O’Neill. 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Virtual event. For more information and to buy tickets, visit avfilmsociety.org.

Left Edge Theatre’s “SWEAT”: Left Edge Theatre wraps up its online production of “SWEAT,” a play about a group of friends who work together in a factory and what happens when layoffs and picket lines pit them against each other. Watch on-demand for $10. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/sweat.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

IceHouse Gallery presents Kathryn Keller works: The Petaluma gallery will display collage drawings and prints by Kathryn Keller through Oct. 15. The “MAGNA CALUMNIA, MMXVI” show of politically charged works is a fundraiser for The Senate Fund, an effort to end the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate. Face masks required, groups limited to four. Burdell Building, 405 East D St. in Petaluma. For more information, visit swingleft.org/fundraise/liberatethesenate.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Napa Bookmine presents Daniel Matthews: Author Daniel Matthews introduces his book “Trees in Trouble” in a virtual discussion presented by Napa Bookmine, the Napa County Library and the Napa County Resource Conservation District. 7-9:30 p.m. RSVP required by emailing read@napabookmine.com. Free. Donations are accepted and will be used to buy books for children in the community. For more information and to donate, visit napabookmine.com/donate-napa-bookmine.

Author David Kessler: Author David Kessler discusses his book “Finding Meaning” about the sixth stage of grief during this virtual event presented by Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. Free, but RSVP required. For more information and to register, visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Vote 2020! art exhibit: Santa Rosa Arts Center presents an art exhibit focused on the importance of voting. Through Nov. 3. The exhibit will be available online starting Oct. 1, or you can see it in person, by appointment only, at the center, 312 South A St. in Santa Rosa. $15 per entry for members, $20 per entry for non-members. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org/index.php/vote-2020.

Friday, Oct. 2

Groth White Wine Virtual Tasting: In celebration of its new estate wine, Groth Vineyard and Winery is partnering with wine expert and author Karen MacNeil for a virtual tasting event. To follow along, you can buy a tasting kit that includes three bottles of wine and overnight shipping for $145. 4-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.napavalley.com/event/groth-white-wine-virtual-tasting.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Celebrate 70 years of Peanuts: To mark the 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts comic, the Charles M. Schulz Museum will broadcast a live conversation between Jean Schulz, widow of the cartoonist, and Stephan Pastis, creator of the “Pearls Before Swine” comic and “Timmy Failure” books. Event will be broadcast on Zoom. 5-6 p.m. $15 tickets, $10 for museum members. Advanced registration required. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Swinging Suite Sundays: The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn will continue its Suite Sundays concerts on Sunday afternoons throughout October for guests in suites with balconies. From the balconies of their rooms, guests will be able to watch the live music performances by Sonoma favorite Sean Carscadden, playing a mix of blues, New Orleans funk, folk and old-time songs with a contemporary touch. Packages start at $349. For more information, visit https://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/pdfs/swinging-suite-sunday/.