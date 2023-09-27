Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept.29-Oct. 8, 2023

Stomp grapes, hunt for scarecrows, see live music and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2023, 5:25PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

Stomp grapes, hunt for scarecrows, see live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 29

Holly Near and Friends: Tammy Hall, Jan Martinelli and Christelle Durandy join the peace advocate/singer-songwriter at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“The Heart is a Lonely Hunter”: Alan Arkin stars in the 1968 film adaptation of Carson McCullers’ acclaimed debut novel. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. Oct. 1. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

“Hello Dolly”: Musical romantic comedy featuring charming professional matchmaker Dolly Levi opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $42. Through Oct. 15. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.org.

Heretic: L.A.-based heavy metal band headlines a show also featuring Bog Body and Invader. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Banda Nights: X-plosiva Banda Los Ninis and Banda la Desmadrosa de Santa Rosa perform in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Music begins at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival: Celebration of Sonoma Valley’s 199th grape harvest. Live music, artisan vendors, kids’ activities, grape stomps, food, wine and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Open studio tours visit 130 artists throughout Sonoma County, painters and photographers to ceramicists, sculptors and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 8. Free. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Oktoberfest: Eight-day celebration kicks off from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Live music, beer, games and entertainment. Free. More information at 707-815-0398, napayard.com/event/oktoberfest-celebration.

Peanuts songs: Healdsburg Jazz hosts Terrence Brewer and his quartet for a family matinee of songs composed by Vince Guaraldi for Peanuts animated specials. Performance is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Suzanne Jacquot: Opening reception for the abstract painter’s “Dialogue with Nature” exhibit from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton. Free. Through Nov. 30. More information at 707-328-1934, fultoncrossing.com/exhibitions.

Chuck Sher Quartet: Jazz performance including bebop, originals and Latin jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

The Two Lions Band: Folk rock music of Mitchel Slade and band. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sonoma State University Symphony Orchestra: Season opener at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performers include the SSU Brass Ensemble and award-winning soloist Jason Whitney. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt: Nine (not so scary) scarecrows are hidden throughout Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday through Nov. 26. Free, with small prizes for children. More information at 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: “Cascade Terrace” jazz CD release celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes: Soul, swing, rhythm and blues and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Los Lobos: East L.A. band celebrates its 50th anniversary with a benefit concert for Corazon Healdsburg. Blues musician Earl Thomas opens the show at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $88. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Kathy Kallick Bluegrass Band: Concert begins at 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Monday, Oct. 2

Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris: Live music, dramatic performances and hijinks as the award winners present “The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom,” the second volume in their bestselling graphic novel series. Event held at Polly Klaas Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma; 7:30 p.m. program sold out, admission for 5 p.m. is two tickets per $18.83 signed book purchase. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Quique Gomez: Spanish-born harmonicist and singer performs at Blue Mondays at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Also swing dancing and Pro Jam. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Starling Comedy Show: Headliner Marcus Howard plus Kelly Evans, Dan Lewis and Julie Ash. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-938-7442, pdne.ws/466sJZW.

GBH: Punk/ska show begins at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Also Niis and Simulation. Tickets are $27 to $30. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

“Gully Boy”: The award-winning 2019 Indian drama about a young man from the Mumbai slums pursuing a dream of becoming a rapper. Screens at 6:30 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $6 to $7. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/cinema-series.

Dirtwire: Alternative/indie band headlines at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also Amber Lily and Zak Powers. Tickets are $27. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sonoma Art Walk: The monthly First Thursdays event returns to downtown Sonoma from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meet local artists and view their work at art galleries, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and shops. Free. More information at sonomaartwalk.org.

Andy Weinberger: Readers’ Books owner presents his fourth Amos Parisman mystery, “Die Laughing.” Reception at 5:30 p.m., reading at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Comedy Showdown: Eight comedians, three judges and a comedy competition at 7 p.m. at Old Possum Brewing Company, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-303-7177, pdne.ws/3Rxa9Wt.

Paul McCandless: THE Jazz Club season opens with the Grammy-winning jazz artist and Bay Area jazz trio Charged Particles. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/the-jazz-club.

Definitely Dead: Grateful Dead tribute band performs with a liquid light show at 8 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-869-8022, pdne.ws/48wJtLy.

Friday, Oct. 6

“The Mask”: Artistic masks of various mediums on display through Nov. 12. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Hey Jude: Beatles tribute show closes the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series. Performance is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Rock Candy: Rock anthems from the 1970s to the ’90s from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Travel Stars Live: Public television travel show stars Joseph Rosendo of “Travelscope” and Ernest White II of “Fly Brother” discuss their shows, share travel stories and take audience questions. Event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at norcalpublicmedia.org/travel.

Bottles and Broadway: Theatrical experience as Broadway performer Taylor Iman Jones (“Hamilton”) sings show tunes at Richard’s Grove at La Crema Winery, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor. Lawn seating; doors open at 2:30 p.m. Pre-show entertainment at 3:15 p.m., concert from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $60. More information at lacrema.com/lc-event.

Safari Nights: Wildlife preserve celebrates its 30th anniversary and its foundation’s 25th year. Live music with Wonder Bread 5, dinner, auctions and more with magician/emcee Heather Rogers and honoree Brent Farris. Fundraiser is from 4 to 10 p.m. at Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $225. More information at safariwestwildlifefoundation.org/annual-fundraiser.

Tribal Revival: Fantuzzi & The Flexible Band Love Frequency concert with Amae Love. Latin, reggae, Afro funk and more at 7 p.m. at Soft Medicine, 186 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at befreesouls.com/tribal.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Season opener highlights the romantic era with pianist Olga Kern performing Grieg’s “Piano Concerto.” Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sonoma County Americana Music Festival: Performers include Maria Muldaur, The Familiar Strangers and duo John R Burr and Mads Tolling. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28. More information at caltheatre.com.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Gentlemen Soldiers: Irish/Celtic-inspired band performs at 5 p.m. at Ernie’s Tin Bar, 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. Plus Bloody Fingers. Admission is $15. More information at 707-762-2075.

