Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept.29-Oct. 8, 2023

Stomp grapes, hunt for scarecrows, see live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 29

Holly Near and Friends: Tammy Hall, Jan Martinelli and Christelle Durandy join the peace advocate/singer-songwriter at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“The Heart is a Lonely Hunter”: Alan Arkin stars in the 1968 film adaptation of Carson McCullers’ acclaimed debut novel. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. Oct. 1. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

“Hello Dolly”: Musical romantic comedy featuring charming professional matchmaker Dolly Levi opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $42. Through Oct. 15. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.org.

Heretic: L.A.-based heavy metal band headlines a show also featuring Bog Body and Invader. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Banda Nights: X-plosiva Banda Los Ninis and Banda la Desmadrosa de Santa Rosa perform in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Music begins at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival: Celebration of Sonoma Valley’s 199th grape harvest. Live music, artisan vendors, kids’ activities, grape stomps, food, wine and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Open studio tours visit 130 artists throughout Sonoma County, painters and photographers to ceramicists, sculptors and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 8. Free. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Oktoberfest: Eight-day celebration kicks off from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Live music, beer, games and entertainment. Free. More information at 707-815-0398, napayard.com/event/oktoberfest-celebration.

Peanuts songs: Healdsburg Jazz hosts Terrence Brewer and his quartet for a family matinee of songs composed by Vince Guaraldi for Peanuts animated specials. Performance is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Suzanne Jacquot: Opening reception for the abstract painter’s “Dialogue with Nature” exhibit from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton. Free. Through Nov. 30. More information at 707-328-1934, fultoncrossing.com/exhibitions.

Chuck Sher Quartet: Jazz performance including bebop, originals and Latin jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

The Two Lions Band: Folk rock music of Mitchel Slade and band. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sonoma State University Symphony Orchestra: Season opener at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performers include the SSU Brass Ensemble and award-winning soloist Jason Whitney. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt: Nine (not so scary) scarecrows are hidden throughout Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday through Nov. 26. Free, with small prizes for children. More information at 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: “Cascade Terrace” jazz CD release celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes: Soul, swing, rhythm and blues and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Los Lobos: East L.A. band celebrates its 50th anniversary with a benefit concert for Corazon Healdsburg. Blues musician Earl Thomas opens the show at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $88. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.