Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 3-12, 2021

Square dancing, a science-fiction play and Broadway songs performed under the stars are happening this month in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 3

Walk Off the Earth: Performance by rock group Walk Off the Earth at Uptown Theatre. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

“Galatea”: First night to see this science-fiction play at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, through Sept. 19. Tickets are $26 and $12 for children, with discounts for seniors and students. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit spreckelsonline.com.

“We the People”: Opening reception for this art exhibit “exploring the promise, shortcomings and failures of our current state of government to ensure the inclusivity of all citizens,” at Santa Rosa Arts Center. Runs from 5-7 p.m. 312 South A St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Friday Night Live: Performance by Royal Jelly Jive at the Cloverdale Downtown Plaza. Street fair starts at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. 112 Broad St., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Anthony Presti and Leah Van Dyke: Performance by singer-songwriters Anthony Presti and Leah Van Dyke at The Toad in The Hole Pub. Show starts at 4:20 p.m. Admission is free. 116 Fifth Street, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/2V3HH3D.

“I and You” and “Beautiful Monsters”: First night to see two one-act plays, “I and You” and “Beautiful Monsters,” at Left Edge Theatre. Show begins at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, through Sept. 19. Tickets start at $22. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Summer at the Green: Performance by soul/R&B/rock/pop/funk band Tower of Power at the Green Music Center. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Architecture of Nature”: Opening reception for this art exhibit, featuring cracked linen water sculpture and botanical carvings by Roberta Ahrens at Paul Mahder Gallery. Runs from 4-7 p.m. Admission is free. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com.

Sunday, Sept. 5

“Dancing at Dusk”: This outdoor dance performance presented by New World Ballet is accompanied by a Sally Tomatoes dinner at Sonoma Mountain Village. Reception begins at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. and music and dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65, with discounts for children. 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bpt.me/5178767.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

King Dream and Big Kid Fun: Performances by rock artists King Dream and Big Kid Fun at The Lost Church. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets start at $15. 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit thelostchurch.com.

Thursday, Sept. 9

“Loud As Folk”: Singer-songwriter showcase at The Lost Church, featuring performances by John Underwood, Spike McGuire, Lindsay Alexis and Bryce D-W. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets start at $12. 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit thelostchurch.com.

Friday, Sept. 10

Broadway Under the Stars: First night to see this performance of songs from Broadway musicals by Transcendence Theatre Company at Jack London State Historic Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 19. Tickets start at $35. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

“Cry it Out”: First day to see this comedic performance at Cinnabar Theater “about who gets to make which hard choices in the tinderbox of parenthood and class in the United States.” Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for students or military members. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org.

Saturday, Sept. 11

“Dancing into the Next 60 Years”: Square and round dancing at Monroe Hall hosted by Circle ‘N Squares. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. 1400 West College Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit circlensquares.com.

Billy Hart Quartet: First of two consecutive nights to see a performance by jazz band Billy Hart Quartet at The 222. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $35. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit the222.org.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Chamber Music Concert: Concert featuring chamber musicians at the JAMI Amphitheater. Show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. 46501 Old Stage Road, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.