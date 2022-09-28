Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 30-Oct. 9, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2022, 10:16AM
Celebrate harvest season with festivals, see local stand-up comedians, hear authors in conversation and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 30

Charles M. Schulz stamp release ceremony: Join the U.S. Postal Service for a dedication ceremony celebrating the release of “Peanuts” postage stamps. Free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the ceremony at noon, at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/stampceremony.

“The Conformist”: Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1970 adaptation of Alberto Moravia’s novel screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Oct. 2). Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Pancho Barraza: Regional Mexican singer-songwriter headlines a show that includes Nuevos Aventureros and Sijeños Del Horizonte. Showtime is 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $75. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Aoife O’Donovan: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Also Maya de Vitry. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Traveling Wilburys Revue: Music of the Wilburys and hits including “Pretty Woman” and “Won’t Back Down” from the individual artists at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours to see the work of 117 juried professional artists of numerous mediums throughout Sonoma County. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Through Oct. 2. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Windsor Day Parade: Community parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Windsor High School and continuing down Windsor River Road to the Town Green. Free. More information at townofwindsor.com.

Harvest Fair: Kiwanis’ inaugural festival with Courtney’s Pumpkin Patch, kids’ activities, live music by The Pulsators and The Poyntless Sistars, food, beer, wine and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at cloverdalechamber.com/events.

Dia de los Muertos Family Festival: Art activities, artwork and altar exhibits and a performance at 2 p.m. by Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma. Plus large-scale installations by Peter Perez and Martín Zúñiga. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Greek & Middle Eastern Festival: Authentic Mediterranean cuisine, an international marketplace, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and more. Event is from noon to 9 p.m. at St. George Church, 7311 College View Drive, Rohnert Park. Free admission. Through Oct. 2. More information at 707-756-2635, stgeorgerp.org/festival.

Saturday Stroll Art Walk: Visit a dozen art galleries from 4 to 7 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Guerneville. Plus live music and street vendors. Free. More information at riverartsguerneville.org.

Zipline Improv: Occidental native Laura Wachtel showcases her improvisational skills at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Season opens with “Americana” featuring Gershwin’s jazz-inspired “An American in Paris” and more. Norman Gamboa, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Through Oct. 2. More info at socophil.org.

Sunday, Oct. 2

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club concert featuring Santa Rosa-based Gold Coast Jazz Band from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars: Country honky-tonk singer-songwriter and guitarist performs at the Cookout Concert Series at 6 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Also Jessica Malone. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Oliver Graves: Local comedian of “America’s Got Talent” fame, plus openers Clara Bijl, Josh Argyle and Nicole Tran. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $32. More information at caltheatre.com/sundaynightcomdey.

Conjunto Primavera: Mexican Norteño-Sax band performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $76 to $126. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Oct. 3

Sonoma Speaker Series: Abduction survivor, inspirational speaker and New York Times bestselling author Jaycee Dugard in conversation with family psychologist and educator Rebecca Bailey. Program begins at 7 p.m., VIP reception at 5:45 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $35, VIP $75. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Seth Walker: Soul and blues singer-songwriter in concert at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets, at $65, benefit the Polly Klaas Foundation and the Polly Klaas Community Theater. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

West Side Stories: “No Place Like Home” is this month’s theme for the community storytelling forum. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets are $13. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Thursday, Oct. 6

“Jack Absolute Flies Again”: National Theatre Live production of the Richard Bean-Oliver Chris comedy screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18 and $26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Veretski Pass: Jewish Music Series concert begins at 5:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Trio performs old country music with origins in the Ottoman Empire. Free. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Shawn Langwell: Author discusses “Ten Seconds of Boldness: The Essential Guide to Problem Solving and Building Self Confidence” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Q&A and book signing follow. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Jon Melrod: Author discusses “Fighting Times: Organizing on the Front Lines of the Class War” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 138 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Q&A and book signing follow. Free. More information at 707-823-2618, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Jazz Caliente: The Jazz Club season opens with Afro-Cuban and Brazilian jazz, plus arrangements of jazz and Latin masters, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Tyler Henry — The Hollywood Medium: The author and star of “Life After Death with Tyler Henry” and “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” appears at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $69 and $89. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Oct. 7

“Art from the Other Side”: Art exhibit explores “When the barriers between worlds become thin.” Opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Teresa Tudury: Comedic chanteuse performs at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Shone Farm Fall Festival: Farm activities including u-pick pumpkins and apples, hay bale rides, children’s activities, farm equipment displays, farm animals and wine tasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville. Admission is $5 per vehicle. More information at shonefarm.santarosa.edu/fall-festival.

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival: Wine, beer, food, grape stomping, kids’ activities, artisan fair, live music and historical reenactments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. Wine tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks; $150. More information at 707-935-0803, valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org.

Pinot on the River: Pinot noir celebration with 40 small-production artisanal wineries, artisan food vendors and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square. Tickets, at $50, benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at 707-347-3730, pinotfestival.com.

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Event features 10 bands over two days, plus food, wine and craft beer. Gates open at 11 a.m. at B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Opening-day performers include Gary Clark Jr. and Thievery Corporation. Tickets begin at $149. Proceeds benefit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. Through Oct. 9. More information at sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Symphony Pops Series: With his trio, pianist David Benoit performs “Playing for Peanuts: The Music of Vince Guaraldi,” including favorites “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Linus and Lucy.” Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Circa, Sacre: Contemporary circus ensemble from Australia performs acrobatics and encounters suffused with dark humor and tenderness. Performance begins at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Indigenous Voices”: Literary series premieres with poet Jennifer Foerster at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Local resident and former Kansas Poet Laureate Denise Low hosts the event. Tickets are $20. More information at the222.org.

Jeremy Gorman and Anna May: Sonoma County multi-instrumentalist and alternative tragic Americana vocalist, respectively. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

