Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 30-Oct. 9, 2022

Celebrate harvest season with festivals, see local stand-up comedians, hear authors in conversation and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 30

Charles M. Schulz stamp release ceremony: Join the U.S. Postal Service for a dedication ceremony celebrating the release of “Peanuts” postage stamps. Free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the ceremony at noon, at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/stampceremony.

“The Conformist”: Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1970 adaptation of Alberto Moravia’s novel screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Oct. 2). Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Pancho Barraza: Regional Mexican singer-songwriter headlines a show that includes Nuevos Aventureros and Sijeños Del Horizonte. Showtime is 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $75. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Aoife O’Donovan: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Also Maya de Vitry. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Traveling Wilburys Revue: Music of the Wilburys and hits including “Pretty Woman” and “Won’t Back Down” from the individual artists at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours to see the work of 117 juried professional artists of numerous mediums throughout Sonoma County. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Through Oct. 2. More information at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Windsor Day Parade: Community parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Windsor High School and continuing down Windsor River Road to the Town Green. Free. More information at townofwindsor.com.

Harvest Fair: Kiwanis’ inaugural festival with Courtney’s Pumpkin Patch, kids’ activities, live music by The Pulsators and The Poyntless Sistars, food, beer, wine and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at cloverdalechamber.com/events.

Dia de los Muertos Family Festival: Art activities, artwork and altar exhibits and a performance at 2 p.m. by Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma. Plus large-scale installations by Peter Perez and Martín Zúñiga. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Greek & Middle Eastern Festival: Authentic Mediterranean cuisine, an international marketplace, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and more. Event is from noon to 9 p.m. at St. George Church, 7311 College View Drive, Rohnert Park. Free admission. Through Oct. 2. More information at 707-756-2635, stgeorgerp.org/festival.

Saturday Stroll Art Walk: Visit a dozen art galleries from 4 to 7 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Guerneville. Plus live music and street vendors. Free. More information at riverartsguerneville.org.

Zipline Improv: Occidental native Laura Wachtel showcases her improvisational skills at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Season opens with “Americana” featuring Gershwin’s jazz-inspired “An American in Paris” and more. Norman Gamboa, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Through Oct. 2. More info at socophil.org.

Sunday, Oct. 2

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club concert featuring Santa Rosa-based Gold Coast Jazz Band from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars: Country honky-tonk singer-songwriter and guitarist performs at the Cookout Concert Series at 6 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Also Jessica Malone. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Oliver Graves: Local comedian of “America’s Got Talent” fame, plus openers Clara Bijl, Josh Argyle and Nicole Tran. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $32. More information at caltheatre.com/sundaynightcomdey.