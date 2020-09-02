Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 4 - 13, 2020

From plays to painting, here are some fun things to do coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 4

SWEAT: Opening night of SWEAT, the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, presented by Left Edge Theatre. 8 p.m. on Zoom; more dates available. $25 single tickets, $15 for Thursdays and for recordings available Sept. 15. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com

Saturday, Sept. 5

Free virtual paint party: Painting class presented by El Comalito Collective Cultural Arts Center in Vallejo. Noon online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YVhfrD

Jonny Hirschmugl: Artist Jonny Hirschmugl presents his art in the parking lot of The Epicurean Connection. 19670 8th St. East, Sonoma. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. For more information, visit Hirschmugl on Instagram, instagram.com/theartofjonny

Sunday, Sept. 6

Joel Schick: HopMonk Tavern Sonoma presents singer/songwriter Joel Schick. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit hopmonk.com

Monday, Sept. 7

DEEDS: Art as action: Petaluma Arts Center presents a distanced postcard-writing event for the “Get Out The Vote” campaign. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $20 for 20 postcards and stamps. For more information, visit deedsgetoutandvote.art

Thursday, Sept. 10

Rebekkah LaDyne: Copperfield’s Books presents Rebekkah LaDyne, author of “The Mind-Body Stress Reset.” Learn tools for calming the mind and body. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

The Virtual Flip: Hammerfriar Gallery presents a flip through its vintage poster collection. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2QIAD6L

Friday, Sept.11

Best Night Ever online: Transcendence Theatre Company fundraiser gala. Food and wine available for order. 7 p.m. preshow, 7:30 p.m. show online. More dates available. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org

Live comedy — Emily Catalano: Live comedy show, Emily Catalano headlining, featuring Zack Chapaloni and Torio Van Grol. Real & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. 8:30 p.m. $20 tickets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3jzcKuH

Saturday, Sept. 12

Live comedy — Emily Catalano: Live comedy show, Emily Catalano headlining, featuring Zack Chapaloni and Torio Van Grol. 3 Disciples Brewing, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 7:30 p.m. $25 tickets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3bhzlJi

Sunday, Sept. 13

Fiesta de Independencia: Luther Burbank Center presents 11th annual Fiesta de Independencia organized by the LBC’s Latino Advisory Council. 2 p.m. streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2EQH6tP