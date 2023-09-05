Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 8-17, 2023

Listen to music, watch a free movie, enjoy some chili and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2023, 12:02PM

Listen to music, watch a free movie, enjoy some chili and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 8

Petty Rocks: Tom Petty tribute band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Chautauqua Revue: The 20th annual celebration with live music and entertainment continues at 7:30 p.m. in the North Garden Theater at Occidental Arts & Ecology Center, 15290 Coleman Valley Road. Also 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Sold out. More information at 707-874-1557, oaec.org/events/performances.

“Cars”: The 2006 computer-animated Disney-Pixar film featuring Lightning McQueen screens at 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Marley’s Ghost: Americana, acoustic and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 and $35. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Niko Otis: Hip-hop artist, singer and rapper headlines a show with J. Lately, Above Average and Stevie D. Music begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Windsor Chili Cook-off: The 10th annual chili tasting and competition includes live music, beer and more from noon to 4 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10 to $20. Proceeds benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank. More information at windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off.

PeaceRoots Alliance Summer Fest: Live music including the SoulShine Blues Band, Best Witches Women’s Choir and Jethro Jeremiah, plus food, drinks, kids’ activities and more from noon to 8 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. $25 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit local and global charities. More information at peaceroots.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival: More than 20 North Bay breweries featured from 1 to 5 p.m. on Water Street in downtown Petaluma. Live music by Randy & the Special Agents and Petaluma Pete plus local food vendors. Tickets are $55, $25 designated driver. More information at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Closing reception: Meet some of the 10 Sonoma County artists whose 26 works are on display at Sonoma Clean Power’s new headquarters, 431 E St., Santa Rosa. Live music and more from 2 to 5 p.m. Free. Reservations requested at sonomacleanpower.org/art.

The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Melvin: Reggae band performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $45 to $75. Through Sept. 10. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Red Wine bluegrass band: Acoustic band from Genoa, Italy, performs at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $30 at the door. More information at 707-479-5529, seb.org/event/redwine-2023.

The Familiar Strangers: Americana band’s CD release party at 7 p.m. at Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Road, Nicasio. Second set features special guests including steel guitarist Bobby Black and Western swing musician Tommy Thomsen. Free. More information at 415-662-2219, ranchonicasio.com.

Konsept Party Band: Cover tunes including Motown, funk and Latin at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Modus Opera & Eye and Josh Windmiller: Original music plus folk-punk performance at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Elizabeth Herron and Rebecca Lawton: Poets read from their books at 11 a.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Poetry workshop follows at 1 p.m. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

“Confluence of Inspiration”: Exhibit by Sonoma County artists Chris McKee and Nick Mancillas. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends through Sept. 24 at Backstreet Gallery, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Gallery located on Art Alley in the SOFA arts district. Free.

Fiesta de Independencia: Latino Heritage Month celebration with food, games, kids’ activities and music by Alan y Los Felinos, Pura Dinamita Mina and local mariachi bands. Plus Ballet Folklórico, a lowrider car show and cultural exhibitions. Event is from 1 to 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-800-7504, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“He Wants to Run”: David Kleinberg’s solo theater meditation about living and dying, discoveries made while running with a dog around Cloverdale. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Indigenous Voices Series: Lake County Poet Laureate Georgina Marie Guardado and Poet Laureate Emerita of Ukiah Linda Noel featured at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at the222.org.

Monday, Sept. 11

“The Absence”: Scrip Tease reading explores the disappearance of a Pomo woman, among more than 9,000 Indigenous women murdered or missing in the past 30 years. Event begins at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Native American art show and discussion with the playwrights included. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Tod Dickow and Charged Particles: Saxophonist and jazz trio perform the music of multiple Grammy Award-winner Michael Brecker at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at sonomavalleyjazzsociety.org.

The Stone Foxes: San Francisco rock band performs at the Live at Lagunitas summer concert series at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Rhythm and blues and soul artist Jackie Venson opens at 6 p.m. Tickets, at $10, benefit Best Friends Animal Society. More information at lagunitas.com/story/live-at-lagunitas-2023.

Brooke Heinichen and Travis Thielen: Two headliners plus comedians Jide Okonkwo and Brian Crow at the Starling Comedy Show at 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-938-7442, starlingsonoma.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Joe Posnanski: New York Times bestselling author discusses “Why We Love Baseball — A History in 50 Moments.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 775 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Rockin’ the River: Street party with Dirty Cello at 6 p.m., Bourbon Street Brass Band at 7 p.m. and Santana tribute band Sacred Fire at 7:30 p.m. at the downtown Guerneville Plaza. Free. More information at rockintheriver.net.

Common Kings and Steel Pulse: “Celebration Tour” with the rock band and roots reggae band, plus recent “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi, Jakobs Castle and Western Conference. Showtime is 6 p.m. at SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $61.59, VIP $146.84. More information at somovillage.com.

“Twelfth Night”: Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot) opens at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Fast and modern take on the comedy of love, mischief and mistaken identity. Free. Through Sept. 23. More information at jacobethan.org.

Back pOrchEstra: Vintage roots rock, Americana and more. Vinyl release dance party at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Friday, Sept. 15

“Star Wars": AVFilm screens the first film in the epic space series. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Plus visiting “Star Wars” characters. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Train Wreck Junction: Country band performs a benefit show for Penngrove Social Firemen. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Tickets are $10, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

“Casi-Casa”: Bilingual all-ages performance with animations, puppetry and original music looks for relatives in magical places. Opens at 7 p.m. at The Imaginists, 461 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Tickets start at $10; sliding scale. Through Sept. 23. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.org/casa.

Tapas Short Play Festival: Pegasus Theater Company’s 15th annual showcase features seven original short plays by Northern California playwrights. Opens at 7 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Masonic Lodge, 14040 Church St., Guerneville. Tickets are $20/pay-what-you-will. Through Oct. 8. More information at pegasustheater.com.

Daughtry: Rock band’s “The Bare Bones Tour” visits the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $89, $VIP $164 and meet-and-greet $314. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 16

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: Movies at the Green features the 2023 computer-animated comedy-adventure based on Nintendo’s Mario video games. Showtime is 5 p.m. at the Weill Hall lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/mario.

Trish Suhr: Comedy on the Crush Pad followed by live music with The Humdinger Band. Comedy show with the Emmy-winning “The Yard Sale Diva” at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Dana Sadava conducts “Pastoral Settings” program of Debussy, Beethoven and Vaughan Williams. Jonathan Seiberlich, tuba. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-584-6945, socophil.org.

The English Beat: Alternative British band in concert at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Pipe-organ concert: David Hatt performs selections by German composer Max Reger, Bach and more at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Johnny Tsunami & The Hurricanes: Roots rock band featured at the Sunset Music Series from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.