Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 8-17, 2023

Listen to music, watch a free movie, enjoy some chili and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 8

Petty Rocks: Tom Petty tribute band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Chautauqua Revue: The 20th annual celebration with live music and entertainment continues at 7:30 p.m. in the North Garden Theater at Occidental Arts & Ecology Center, 15290 Coleman Valley Road. Also 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Sold out. More information at 707-874-1557, oaec.org/events/performances.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Tow_rCpx3aI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Cars”: The 2006 computer-animated Disney-Pixar film featuring Lightning McQueen screens at 7:45 p.m. on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Marley’s Ghost: Americana, acoustic and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 and $35. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Niko Otis: Hip-hop artist, singer and rapper headlines a show with J. Lately, Above Average and Stevie D. Music begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Windsor Chili Cook-off: The 10th annual chili tasting and competition includes live music, beer and more from noon to 4 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10 to $20. Proceeds benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank. More information at windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off.

PeaceRoots Alliance Summer Fest: Live music including the SoulShine Blues Band, Best Witches Women’s Choir and Jethro Jeremiah, plus food, drinks, kids’ activities and more from noon to 8 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. $25 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit local and global charities. More information at peaceroots.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival: More than 20 North Bay breweries featured from 1 to 5 p.m. on Water Street in downtown Petaluma. Live music by Randy & the Special Agents and Petaluma Pete plus local food vendors. Tickets are $55, $25 designated driver. More information at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Closing reception: Meet some of the 10 Sonoma County artists whose 26 works are on display at Sonoma Clean Power’s new headquarters, 431 E St., Santa Rosa. Live music and more from 2 to 5 p.m. Free. Reservations requested at sonomacleanpower.org/art.

The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Melvin: Reggae band performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $45 to $75. Through Sept. 10. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Red Wine bluegrass band: Acoustic band from Genoa, Italy, performs at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $30 at the door. More information at 707-479-5529, seb.org/event/redwine-2023.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JB3aGb-H3SM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Familiar Strangers: Americana band’s CD release party at 7 p.m. at Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Road, Nicasio. Second set features special guests including steel guitarist Bobby Black and Western swing musician Tommy Thomsen. Free. More information at 415-662-2219, ranchonicasio.com.

Konsept Party Band: Cover tunes including Motown, funk and Latin at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Modus Opera & Eye and Josh Windmiller: Original music plus folk-punk performance at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Elizabeth Herron and Rebecca Lawton: Poets read from their books at 11 a.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Poetry workshop follows at 1 p.m. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

“Confluence of Inspiration”: Exhibit by Sonoma County artists Chris McKee and Nick Mancillas. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends through Sept. 24 at Backstreet Gallery, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Gallery located on Art Alley in the SOFA arts district. Free.

Fiesta de Independencia: Latino Heritage Month celebration with food, games, kids’ activities and music by Alan y Los Felinos, Pura Dinamita Mina and local mariachi bands. Plus Ballet Folklórico, a lowrider car show and cultural exhibitions. Event is from 1 to 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-800-7504, lutherburbankcenter.org.