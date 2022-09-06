Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 9-18, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2022, 12:08PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Attend locally produced musicals, see historic aircraft, celebrate Latino Heritage Month and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 9

Ebony and Maple Clarinet Quintet: Roy Zajac’s quintet opens the Redwood Arts Council’s 43rd season with a program of Gershwin, Mozart and Gerald Finzi. Gala performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. Tickets are $10 and $35, free for ages 6 to 17. More information at redwoodarts.org.

“Paris Blues”: Sonoma Film Institute opens its season with the 1961 musical romantic drama starring Sidney Poitier. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Sept. 11). Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

“Grease”: AVFilm drive-in movie presentation of the 1978 musical romantic comedy screens at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Airport, 220 Airport Road. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

“Theater Without a Safety Net”: Audience helps determine themes for seven 10-minute plays presented on stage the following night. Two-night event begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at the Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. The $20 ticket includes both nights. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: Musical comedy about six students vying for a spelling bee championship opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $45. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: Sonoma Arts Live presents the Tony Award-winning Fats Waller musical revue. Show opens at 7:30 p.m., with a reception at 6:45 p.m., at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

Banda Nights: Banda 300 performance celebrates Mexican Independence Month at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Sonoma Coast Art & Wine: Art showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with wine tasting from noon to 4 p.m. at Jenner Inn, 10400 Highway 1, Jenner. Free admission, $10 wine tasting. Proceeds benefit Waves of Compassion Foundation. Through Sept. 11. More information at sonomacoastart.com.

Sonoma Plein Air Festival: Twentieth anniversary art show and sale, plus artists’ demonstrations, live music and art activities. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sonoma Plaza. Free. Proceeds benefit arts in local schools. More information at sonomapleinair.com.

Windsor Chili Cook-off: Chili competition plus live music, beer and family fun from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10 to $15. Proceeds benefit We Mentor Heroes. More information at 707-838-7285, windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest: More than 20 local craft breweries plus live music and food from 1 to 5 p.m. on Water Street by the river in downtown Petaluma. Tickets are $50 to $60, designated driver $20 to $25. Proceeds support local nonprofits. More information at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

“Picturing the Springs”: Photo exhibit showcases Sonoma Valley’s resort towns during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Opening day from 1 to 4 p.m. at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma. Free. Through Nov. 27. More information at depotparkmuseum.org.

Best Buck in the Bay Rodeo and Festival: Golden State Gay Rodeo Association presents rodeo events from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Russian River Rodeo Grounds, 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills, with a Whiskey & Wigs Party following. Suggested $10 donation for local charities. Through Sept. 11. More information at bayarearodeo.com.

Opera in the Vineyards: Jamie Chamberlin and Nathan Granner perform a benefit concert for SOL Club Community Arts. Happy hour concert begins at 4 p.m. at La Crema Winery, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor. Free; registration requested. More information at redwoodtheatrecompany.com.

“Cultural Crossroads”: Chamber music with R. Carlos Nakai, Michele Kennedy, Pamela Freund-Striplen and the Alexander String Quartet at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.Tickets are $50 to $55. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Reflections on Gold”: Exhibit features antique and contemporary gilt frames and mirrors from the collection of master gilder Julian Billotte. Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m., with a talk and gilding demonstration at 5 p.m., at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Oct. 8. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

Blues Traveler: Grammy-winning rock, blues and jam rock band performs at 5 p.m. outdoors at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Plus special guest Brian Francis Baudoin. Tickets are $59 and $99. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gerald Clayton: Jazz pianist/composer performs at 7 p.m. at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Pipe organ concert: David Hatt of Cloverdale opens the St. Paul’s Church concert season with a tribute to late composer David N. Johnson, with a wind ensemble accompaniment. Concert begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Monday, Sept. 12

“Ecolibrium”: Artwork by Terra Art Collective members Shannon Amidon, Deborah Kennedy, Leah Jay and Michele Guieu explore the need for a new ecological balance. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Free. Through Oct. 2. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Live at Lagunitas: Concert with Celisse, Jaime Wyatt and Emily Wolfe begins at 4:20 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets, at $10, benefit Gibson Gives Foundation and Mesa Mission. More information at bit.ly/3qgWHqG.

Brian Andres Latin Jazz Sextet: Bay Area band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at 707-373-0700, sonomavalleyjazzsociety.org.

Starling Comedy Show: Comedians Ellis Rodriguez, Drea Meyers, Josh Argyle and Mitch Norton perform at 7:30 p.m. at The Starling, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-938-7442, bit.ly/3esiZ65.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Sarah Mlynowski: Books for Friends party celebrates the New York Times bestselling author’s new middle-grade series, “Best Wishes.” Also snacks and bracelet-making. Event begins at 4 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/petaluma.

Russian River Ramblers: Early New Orleans-style jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.

Thursday, Sept. 15

“Cabaret”: A risqué musical unfolds in the Kit Kat Klub of Berlin in 1930. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $28 to $43. Through Oct. 9. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, Sept. 16

Party for the Green: Champagne reception, Sonoma State University jazz performers with guest Wynton Marsalis, plus a dinner party with live music and dancing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Green Music Center. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $500. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/partyforthegreen.

“I Married the War”: Documentary about the impacts of war on 11 military wives from various war eras. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Discussion follows with the filmmakers, Betty and Ken Rodgers. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Sept. 18). Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Musicians perform covers, ballads, folk, original music and more at 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St.. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/nina-chris.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wheels & Wings: Classic cars, muscle cars and historic aircraft on display from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum; enter at 3631 N. Laughlin Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10, free for kids 7 and younger. Proceeds benefit the museum. More information at pacificcoastairmuseum.org/events.

Ukraine refugee relief fundraiser: Appetizers, dancing, karaoke contest and the B Sharp Blues Band from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Burton Avenue Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $45, or $80 per couple. Proceeds benefit Ukrainian refugees. More information at 707-292-2703, bit.ly/3ASuMlT.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”: Humorous summary of all of the Bard’s comedies, histories, tragedies and romances. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Fiesta de Independencia: Latino Heritage Month celebration with food, music, games, piñatas, exhibits and a lowrider car show from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Performers include Mariachi Barragan and ​​Ballet Folklórico Ireri. Free. More information at 707-800-7504, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Juanito Pascual Trio: Flamenco performance from 4 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

