Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 9-18, 2022

Attend locally produced musicals, see historic aircraft, celebrate Latino Heritage Month and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Sept. 9

Ebony and Maple Clarinet Quintet: Roy Zajac’s quintet opens the Redwood Arts Council’s 43rd season with a program of Gershwin, Mozart and Gerald Finzi. Gala performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N. Tickets are $10 and $35, free for ages 6 to 17. More information at redwoodarts.org.

“Paris Blues”: Sonoma Film Institute opens its season with the 1961 musical romantic drama starring Sidney Poitier. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Sept. 11). Free, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

“Grease”: AVFilm drive-in movie presentation of the 1978 musical romantic comedy screens at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Airport, 220 Airport Road. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

“Theater Without a Safety Net”: Audience helps determine themes for seven 10-minute plays presented on stage the following night. Two-night event begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at the Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. The $20 ticket includes both nights. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: Musical comedy about six students vying for a spelling bee championship opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $45. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: Sonoma Arts Live presents the Tony Award-winning Fats Waller musical revue. Show opens at 7:30 p.m., with a reception at 6:45 p.m., at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

Banda Nights: Banda 300 performance celebrates Mexican Independence Month at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Sonoma Coast Art & Wine: Art showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with wine tasting from noon to 4 p.m. at Jenner Inn, 10400 Highway 1, Jenner. Free admission, $10 wine tasting. Proceeds benefit Waves of Compassion Foundation. Through Sept. 11. More information at sonomacoastart.com.

Sonoma Plein Air Festival: Twentieth anniversary art show and sale, plus artists’ demonstrations, live music and art activities. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sonoma Plaza. Free. Proceeds benefit arts in local schools. More information at sonomapleinair.com.

Windsor Chili Cook-off: Chili competition plus live music, beer and family fun from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10 to $15. Proceeds benefit We Mentor Heroes. More information at 707-838-7285, windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest: More than 20 local craft breweries plus live music and food from 1 to 5 p.m. on Water Street by the river in downtown Petaluma. Tickets are $50 to $60, designated driver $20 to $25. Proceeds support local nonprofits. More information at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

“Picturing the Springs”: Photo exhibit showcases Sonoma Valley’s resort towns during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Opening day from 1 to 4 p.m. at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma. Free. Through Nov. 27. More information at depotparkmuseum.org.

Best Buck in the Bay Rodeo and Festival: Golden State Gay Rodeo Association presents rodeo events from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Russian River Rodeo Grounds, 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills, with a Whiskey & Wigs Party following. Suggested $10 donation for local charities. Through Sept. 11. More information at bayarearodeo.com.

Opera in the Vineyards: Jamie Chamberlin and Nathan Granner perform a benefit concert for SOL Club Community Arts. Happy hour concert begins at 4 p.m. at La Crema Winery, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor. Free; registration requested. More information at redwoodtheatrecompany.com.

“Cultural Crossroads”: Chamber music with R. Carlos Nakai, Michele Kennedy, Pamela Freund-Striplen and the Alexander String Quartet at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.Tickets are $50 to $55. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Reflections on Gold”: Exhibit features antique and contemporary gilt frames and mirrors from the collection of master gilder Julian Billotte. Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m., with a talk and gilding demonstration at 5 p.m., at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Oct. 8. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.