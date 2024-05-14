Watch The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, Luther Burbank Rose Parade and festival and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 17

The Petaluma Chorale: “What a Wonderful World” spring concert at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 530 C St., Petaluma. Also 3 p.m. May 18. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at thepetalumachorale.com.

“Comedy Tonight!”: Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra performs comedic classical pieces, with five guests from the community playing toy instruments. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 to $12. More information at pdne.ws/3wyHurQ.

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

“American Graffiti”: Classic 1973 coming-of-age movie filmed in Petaluma screens at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $8 to $10. Related car show and cruising on May 18. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 18

Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival: The tradition returns with a “Trek Thru Time” parade at 10 a.m. along Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa. Festival follows at Old Courthouse Square with live music, performances, games, crafts, kids’ activities, food and more. Free. More information at LBRoseParade.com.

Salute to “American Graffiti”: Celebrate the iconic 1973 film with a classic American car show, music and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Petaluma, with cruising beginning at 4 p.m. Free. More information at americangraffiti.net.

Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting: Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience presents wines, spirits and beers plus food from more than 150 local and world-renowned artisans and makers. Attend from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at West Plaza Parking Lot, North and Vine streets. Tickets are $250. More information at healdsburgwineandfood.com.

“Love’s Illusions”: Artist Kristen Throop discusses her exhibit about understanding love through film. Talk begins at 1 p.m. at Backstreet Gallery on Art Alley in Santa Rosa’s SOFA arts district. Free. Bring chairs. More information at facebook.com/SOFA.

North Bay Fashion Ball & Market: Free art and fashion market with live music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewery, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Fashion ball from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; admission is $11.11 to $19.89. More information at pdne.ws/3QIjo4K.

Boogie Woogie Blowout: Concert featuring Tommy Thomsen, Frederick Nighthawk, Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

“Arthur Monroe — A Tow to Carry”: Exhibition reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Tickets are $10 by May 17. Advance registration only. Through Sept. 8. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

“The Truffle Hunters”: AVFilm’s “Through the Lens” presents the 2020 documentary about a handful of men and their dogs in search of elusive truffles in Piedmont, Italy. Introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 6:15 p.m. at AVFilm Studios, 375 Healdsburg Ave., Suite 200, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

The San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers: Alasdair Fraser leads the fiddlers with performances from Scotland and beyond. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $32 to $35. More information at sffiddles.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: Musical horror-comedy cult classic with live shadow cast screens at 11:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, May 19

Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival: Japanese art and culture including Taiko drumming, live music and folk dance, martial arts, kids’ activities, food, vendors and more. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at sonomamatsuri.org.

Jazz in the Plaza: Chuck Sher, Bennett Friedman, Ken Cook and Alex Aspinal perform from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Putnam Plaza by the Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.