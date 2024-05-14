Things to do in Sonoma County, May 17-26, 2024

Find things to do in Sonoma County, May 17-26|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Watch The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, Luther Burbank Rose Parade and festival and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 17

The Petaluma Chorale: “What a Wonderful World” spring concert at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 530 C St., Petaluma. Also 3 p.m. May 18. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at thepetalumachorale.com.

“Comedy Tonight!”: Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra performs comedic classical pieces, with five guests from the community playing toy instruments. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 to $12. More information at pdne.ws/3wyHurQ.

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

“American Graffiti”: Classic 1973 coming-of-age movie filmed in Petaluma screens at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $8 to $10. Related car show and cruising on May 18. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 18

Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival: The tradition returns with a “Trek Thru Time” parade at 10 a.m. along Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa. Festival follows at Old Courthouse Square with live music, performances, games, crafts, kids’ activities, food and more. Free. More information at LBRoseParade.com.

Salute to “American Graffiti”: Celebrate the iconic 1973 film with a classic American car show, music and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Petaluma, with cruising beginning at 4 p.m. Free. More information at americangraffiti.net.

Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting: Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience presents wines, spirits and beers plus food from more than 150 local and world-renowned artisans and makers. Attend from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at West Plaza Parking Lot, North and Vine streets. Tickets are $250. More information at healdsburgwineandfood.com.

“Love’s Illusions”: Artist Kristen Throop discusses her exhibit about understanding love through film. Talk begins at 1 p.m. at Backstreet Gallery on Art Alley in Santa Rosa’s SOFA arts district. Free. Bring chairs. More information at facebook.com/SOFA.

North Bay Fashion Ball & Market: Free art and fashion market with live music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewery, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Fashion ball from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; admission is $11.11 to $19.89. More information at pdne.ws/3QIjo4K.

Boogie Woogie Blowout: Concert featuring Tommy Thomsen, Frederick Nighthawk, Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

“Arthur Monroe — A Tow to Carry”: Exhibition reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Tickets are $10 by May 17. Advance registration only. Through Sept. 8. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

“The Truffle Hunters”: AVFilm’s “Through the Lens” presents the 2020 documentary about a handful of men and their dogs in search of elusive truffles in Piedmont, Italy. Introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 6:15 p.m. at AVFilm Studios, 375 Healdsburg Ave., Suite 200, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

The San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers: Alasdair Fraser leads the fiddlers with performances from Scotland and beyond. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $32 to $35. More information at sffiddles.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: Musical horror-comedy cult classic with live shadow cast screens at 11:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, May 19

Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival: Japanese art and culture including Taiko drumming, live music and folk dance, martial arts, kids’ activities, food, vendors and more. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at sonomamatsuri.org.

Jazz in the Plaza: Chuck Sher, Bennett Friedman, Ken Cook and Alex Aspinal perform from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Putnam Plaza by the Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Paul Blanchard: Pipe-organ concert featuring classical works at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Monday, May 20

Holly Near: Folksinger, songwriter, actress and activist in concert at 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $35 to $45. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, May 21

“Call Me Dancer”: Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival presents the 2023 documentary at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Film screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $11.75 to $13.75. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, May 22

Rhythm Drivers: Blues band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at prwinery.com.

Thursday, May 23

Healdsburg FFA Twilight Parade & Country Fair: The 75th annual parade starts at 6 p.m. near St. John’s Church at East and Matheson streets. Country Fair follows until 10:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, 515 Piper St. Also 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 24-25. More information at pdne.ws/3QIZxmb.

Rockin’ the River: Street party with cover band Ga$Money at 6 p.m., blues, folk and pop singer Willie Perez at 7 p.m. and Sebastian Saint James Band from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Guerneville Plaza. Free. More information at rockintheriver.net.

“Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons”: A new couple navigates their relationship and the outside world using only a limited number of words. Left Edge Theatre previews the romantic comedy at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. Through June 8. More information at leftedgetheatre.com.

“A Kind of Knowing”: Dark and surreal pop opera looks at a mythic office contending with one of its best and worst business plans. Curtain time is 8 p.m. at The Imaginists, 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Tickets start at $15, sliding scale. Through May 25. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.com.

Friday, May 24

BottleRock Napa Valley: Three-day music, food, wine and brew festival opens at 11:30 a.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Stevie Nicks and Megan Thee Stallion headline opening day. Tickets start at $243. More information at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

“In a Landscape — Classical Music in the Wild”: Concert pianist Hunter Noack performs in the meadow from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com.

David Luning Band: Friday Night Live season opener with the Americana singer-songwriter. Street fair at 6 p.m., music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. Through Aug. 30. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Native Gardens”: Comedy about neighbors feuding over fences — and more — opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $45. Through June 16. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Sonoma Bach: “The Most Ambitious Project” season farewell with the Live Oak Baroque Orchestra. Performance time is 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Also 3 p.m. May 25. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

Saturday, May 25

Grand Funk Railroad: Rock band’s 50th anniversary of “The Loco-Motion.” Concert begins at 7 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40 to $85. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Joscho Stephan Trio: German jazz guitarist performs at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

The Highwayman Show: Tony Suraci’s tribute to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Timothy O’Neil Band opens at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, May 26

Blues is a Woman: Six female performers showcase the blues from 2 to 5 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at musicinplace.com.

Peter Coyote: The activist, Emmy winner and bestselling author in conversation with award-winning radio host Michael Krasny. Discussion begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. VIP event at 4 p.m. in the youth annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $45, VIP $150. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor