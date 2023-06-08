By now, everyone knows about the annual Monte Rio Variety Show, marking its 112th anniversary July 27 at the Monte Rio Amphitheater. But there’s also a newer, smaller event playing the same venue June 17 — the third annual RioFest@the Amphitheater.

This year, the festival’s producer is Megan Gatlin, who moved with her husband, David, from San Francisco during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. When the first RioFest was held in 2021, the Gatlins were intrigued.

“My husband and I were newcomers. We attended the festival, and that was our real introduction to the community,” she said.

“The second year, in 2022, I did the raffle at the festival, getting donations, and that was my introduction to the small business owners here,” she added. “This is my first year and taking on the whole festival.”

The free event will feature live music by Brian Francis Baudoin, a country singer and solo acoustic guitarist originally from Louisiana; Sonoma County brass and soul band Spike & His Awesome Hotcakes; and seven-piece Afrobeat and global groove dance band Onye & The Messengers.

David Gatlin brings some musical experience to the event, his wife said.

“We both work in tech,” she said, “but my husband moved from Georgia to LA in 2003 and pursued a music career with multiple bands, playing for notable celebrities at places like Whiskey A Go Go, The Roxy, House of Blues ... and he will be helping to run the stage at RioFest.”

The festival also will include a Kids Fun Zone, artisan booths, food vendors and community organization information booths.

“We have almost 20 vendor booths this year,” Gatlin said.

She may be a newcomer, but Gatlin has roots in the Monte Rio area.

“My grandfather, Michael Coonan, was president of the Bohemian Grove in 1979,” she said, referring to the restricted 2,700-acre campground in Monte Rio belonging to the private San Francisco-based gentlemen’s club known as the Bohemian Club.

For Gatlin, the point of RioFest is to celebrate the Russian River communities, encourage local businesses and share some town spirit.

The event is sponsored by the county of Sonoma, Monte Rio Chamber of Commerce, Monte Rio Recreation and Park District, Community First Credit Union and the Russian River Sisters.

“I’m not here to change anything,” she said. “I want to honor the people who were here before. This is a community where people really care about each other. Monte Rio is a great entry point for the whole Russian River community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.