For 15 years, the Sonoma County-based band played all over the North Bay and greater Bay Area. In 2020, like so many other enterprises, Third Rail found itself shut down by the COVID pandemic for a couple of years.

Now, with three new members, the band is back.

“We had a couple of members that were just done. They were ready to retire,” said the band’s co-founder, lead guitarist Jeff Blakeslee. “So we took a little intermission. Before the hiatus, we had played a lot of events.”

One of the new members who joined the band post-COVID is rhythm guitarist, singer and songwriter Emily Lois, who found Third Rail through its other lead guitarist and singer, Tim Sheehan. Sheehan joined the band in 2018.

“I just joined this past year,” Lois said. “I knew Tim because we worked together for four years in another band, Heartwood Crossing.”

Lois started rehearsing with Blakeslee and Sheehan for an acoustic trio version of Third Rail.

“We started as a trio to get us up to speed to play as a full band,” she said.

Then bassist Marc Davis and drummer and percussionist Tom Minard were added, making the Third Rail band a quintet. (Minard has played in many Sonoma County bands, including The Poyntlyss Sisters, The Remedies, Stony Point and the late Levi Lloyd’s blues band.)

“These are dedicated musicians who came prepared,” Blakeslee said.

“Each person brings passion and enthusiasm to the group,” Lois added. “We’re doing this because it’s fun.”

The group continues to play as both a trio and full band, with a busy performance schedule lined up for summer.

Third Rail bills itself as a country, rock and Americana cover band showcasing three-part harmonies.

“Emily, Tim and I have all written songs, and we plan to integrate some of these into our set list,” Blakeslee said.

“We haven’t added any originals yet, but I have a whole bunch,” Lois added.

On the band’s website, its style is described as the “edge of country.”

“A lot of our stuff is country music from the early 2000s that you’ve heard on the radio,” Blakeslee explained. “But we do play some older rhythm and blues and rock.”

“We’re also trying to bring in some country music you can hear on the radio right now,” Lois said. “We’re trying to get ourselves booked for shows this season and then work our way to bigger venues.”

